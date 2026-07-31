Creativity and simplicity to win over diners in Es Pujols

On the promenade of es Pujols, one of Formentera’s liveliest spots, Juvia welcomes lovers of gastronomy, atmosphere and warm service. Creativity and simplicity are key to this restaurant, where the sea is always present and the cuisine tastes of authenticity.

Respect for the product in every preparation. / fotos: juvia formentera

From morning until night, Juvia is a meeting point made for everyone to enjoy. Whether for an aperitif, lunch or dinner, this restaurant brings together the sound of the waves and relaxed background music in perfect balance.

Respect for the product in every preparation. / fotos: juvia formentera

Respect for the flavour of every product

The pasta dishes at Juvia are delicious. / fotos: juvia formentera

Juvia’s gastronomic proposal is based on genuine flavour. Simple, recognisable ingredients take centre stage in dishes that respect their essence: raw preparations such as Bluefin tuna tartare, amberjack tartare or national beef tartare; meats including beef tataki, US skirt steak and acorn-fed Ibérico pork secreto; and mostly local fish such as sardines, Formentera squid and the catch of the day, cooked in the oven or on the grill.

Italian pastas are another temptation on the Juvia menu. Fresh pasta calamarata with tomato, buffalo mozzarella emulsion and basil; homemade raviolo filled with ricotta, aubergine and swordfish; seafood rigatone with chilli and basil; and paccheri Goloso are among the most recommended options.

A restaurant with the soul of a chiringuito

Juvia also has the soul of a chiringuito, with a varied cocktail menu that includes a signature selection designed to awaken the senses. Palomito 26, Higo Mediterráneo, Ses Illetes Martini and Humo de Cereza are among the standout creations, alongside classic cocktails, sangrias and alcohol-free proposals.

Everyone can find a little indulgence, whether to extend the after-lunch moment or enjoy a drink at sunset. There is also a snack menu with baos, croquettes, baby squid and hummus, among other options. A place to discover in es Pujols.