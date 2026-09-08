Best burgers in Ibiza and Formentera? These are the Sa Millor 2026 winners

Ibiza and Formentera officially have new burger champions. The results of Sa Millor 2026 are in, revealing the restaurants behind some of the best burgers in Ibiza and Formentera this year.

In Ibiza, Maneki has taken first place with its ‘Torito Bravo Fusión’, while Mama Carmen has once again topped the ranking in Formentera with its burger ‘Cruising’.

This year’s competition, organised by FanBurgerClub, brought together 51 restaurants across the Balearic Islands and attracted more than 4,100 public votes, with establishments from Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera all competing for the title.

But the final decision was not based on popularity alone.

Public voting accounted for 30% of the final result, while the expert jury was responsible for the remaining 70%, after tasting and scoring the shortlisted burgers.

At a glance: Maneki won Sa Millor 2026 in Ibiza with ‘Torito Bravo Fusión’, while Mama Carmen claimed the Formentera title for the third consecutive year with ‘Cruising’. Bibi Smash and Wabi Sabi Ibiza completed the Ibiza podium.

Best burger in Ibiza 2026: Maneki takes first place

The biggest winner in Ibiza this year is Maneki, which claimed the top spot with its ‘Torito Bravo Fusión’.

The restaurant moves into first place in the third edition of Sa Millor, a competition that has travelled across all four main Balearic Islands to identify the archipelago’s standout burger creations.

The winning burger was enough to place Maneki ahead of a strong field and secure the title of best burger in Ibiza according to Sa Millor 2026.

Bibi Smash takes second place — and wins a Balearic-wide award

Second place in Ibiza went to Bibi Smash with its ‘Double Beef Smash Burger’.

But the restaurant left the competition with more than just a podium position.

'Double Beef Smash Burger' from Bibi Smash / FanBurgerClub

Its entry also received the special award for Best Smash Burger in the Balearic Islands 2026, giving Bibi Smash recognition beyond Ibiza itself.

That makes it one of the standout results of this year’s competition, with the restaurant succeeding both in the island ranking and in one of Sa Millor’s regional categories.

Wabi Sabi Ibiza completes the podium

Third place went to Wabi Sabi Ibiza with its ‘Smash Burger de Ternera’.

The result completes an Ibiza top three dominated by burgers with strong contemporary appeal, particularly the smash-burger style that has become increasingly prominent in recent years.

Ibiza’s Sa Millor 2026 podium

Maneki — ‘Torito Bravo Fusión’

— ‘Torito Bravo Fusión’ Bibi Smash — ‘Double Beef Smash Burger’

— ‘Double Beef Smash Burger’ Wabi Sabi Ibiza — ‘Smash Burger de Ternera’

Bibi Smash also received the Best Smash Burger in the Balearic Islands 2026 award.

'Smash Burger de Ternera' from Wabi Sabi Ibiza. / FanBurgerClub

Mama Carmen is still number one in Formentera

If Ibiza has a new winner, Formentera has a familiar one.

Mama Carmen has won the island category for the third consecutive year, meaning the restaurant has taken first place in every edition of Sa Millor held so far.

Its winning burger for 2026 is called ‘Cruising’.

That consistency makes Mama Carmen one of the most successful restaurants in the history of the competition and establishes it firmly among the places to know for travellers searching for the best burgers in Formentera.

Three editions.

Three victories.

It is a record that will be difficult to beat.

Finalist in Formentera. / Fanclubburguer

Formentera also wins the prize for most original burger

Formentera’s success did not stop with Mama Carmen.

Espinaler Formentera received one of the competition’s special Balearic-wide awards, taking the title of Most Original Burger 2026 with its creation ‘Atenea’.

The award gives Formentera two major reasons to celebrate this year:

Mama Carmen as the island winner

Espinaler Formentera as winner of the Most Original Burger in the Balearic Islands

For such a small island, that is an impressive result.

How were the winners chosen?

Sa Millor combines public opinion with professional judging.

This year’s edition brought together 51 participating restaurants across the Balearic Islands and generated more than 4,100 public votes.

The scoring system was divided into two parts:

30% public vote

70% jury score

The jury tasted and evaluated the finalists before awarding the majority of the final score.

This system means restaurants needed more than a loyal customer base to win.

Popularity mattered, but so did the judges’ assessment of the burgers themselves.

'Atenea' from Espinaler in Formentera. / FanBurgerClub

Why Sa Millor matters for Ibiza and Formentera’s food scene

Ibiza and Formentera are increasingly known for far more than beach clubs and fine dining.

Their casual food scenes have also developed rapidly, with burger restaurants, smash-burger specialists and creative street-food concepts becoming an important part of the islands’ gastronomic offer.

Competitions such as Sa Millor give smaller restaurants and specialist burger venues an opportunity to compete on the same stage as establishments across the rest of the Balearics.

And for visitors, rankings like this provide a useful alternative to the usual restaurant guides.

If you are looking for somewhere casual after the beach, before a night out or simply want to try one of the most talked-about burgers on the islands, the Sa Millor results offer a convenient shortlist.

Mallorca: Burger Doze Campos wins again

Outside the Pitiusas, Burger Doze Campos successfully defended its title in Mallorca.

Its winning burger, ‘Rockstar’, is a different creation from the one that earned the restaurant victory in 2025.

Second place went to TO-DO Cala d’Or with ‘La Trufada’, while Dino Burger in Porto Cristo took third position with ‘Sobrasaurus’.

Mallorca podium

Burger Doze Campos — ‘Rockstar’ TO-DO Cala d’Or — ‘La Trufada’ Dino Burger, Porto Cristo — ‘Sobrasaurus’

The result means Burger Doze Campos joins Mama Carmen among the restaurants successfully defending their island titles in 2026.

Menorca: Sa Tintina repeats its victory

Menorca also saw a returning champion.

Sa Tintina took first place once again with ‘Sa Emmy’.

Second place went to Restaurante Maribel in Cala Blanca with ‘Menorca Supreme’, while BB Cocktail Bar finished third with ‘La Wagyu’.

BB Cocktail Bar also collected the award for Best KM0 Burger in the Balearic Islands for the second year in a row.

The prize recognises its commitment to local and locally sourced ingredients.

Menorca podium

Sa Tintina — ‘Sa Emmy’ Restaurante Maribel, Cala Blanca — ‘Menorca Supreme’ BB Cocktail Bar — ‘La Wagyu’

The special Sa Millor 2026 awards

Alongside the island rankings, several restaurants received awards in specific categories.

Among the highlights relevant to Ibiza and Formentera:

Best Smash Burger in the Balearic Islands : Bibi Smash

: Bibi Smash Most Original Burger in the Balearic Islands : Espinaler Formentera

: Espinaler Formentera Best KM0 Burger in the Balearic Islands: BB Cocktail Bar, Menorca

These awards add another layer to the competition, recognising restaurants for particular styles, creativity and commitment to local ingredients rather than simply overall placement.

Sa Millor 2027 registration is already opening

With the 2026 winners now announced, Sa Millor is already looking ahead.

Restaurants across Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera will be able to reserve their place in the fourth edition of the competition from 7 September.

Registration will be available through FanBurgerClub and Sa Millor.

That means the race to find the best burgers in the Balearic Islands in 2027 is already beginning.

And after several repeat winners this year, one of the biggest questions for the next edition will be whether the current champions can hold onto their titles once again.

The best burgers in Ibiza and Formentera have been crowned

For burger lovers visiting the Pitiusas, the 2026 results offer several names worth adding to the food itinerary.

Maneki now holds the title in Ibiza, followed by Bibi Smash and Wabi Sabi Ibiza.

In Formentera, Mama Carmen’s third consecutive victory confirms its remarkable dominance of the competition, while Espinaler Formentera’s award for originality gives the island another reason to celebrate.

And with more than 4,100 public votes and 51 participating restaurants across the Balearics, Sa Millor continues to grow as a showcase for the islands’ burger scene.

For travellers searching for the best burgers in Ibiza and Formentera, this year’s winners provide a very good place to start.