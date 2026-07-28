A winery visit and tasting, a unique way to discover Ibiza’s best wines

Can Rich, the Ibizan winery with more than two decades of history and an ecological vocation, continues to present wines that adapt to today’s tastes while remaining true to their ancient roots. On its estate, located between Sant Antoni and Buscastell, it produces wines that have received international awards on several occasions, always remaining faithful to its model of organic and sustainable viticulture.

As well as selling its wines, which can also be found on the tables of many restaurants across the Pityusic Islands, Can Rich offers visitors the chance to discover a lesser-known side of Ibiza through scheduled tours of its vineyards and winery, followed by a tasting of some of its wines. It is a different experience, allowing guests to learn about the characteristics of the grape, the production methods and the final product, while discovering the importance of wine on an island that has been drinking it since Phoenician times.

Visitors can tour the vineyard and production winery before finishing with a tasting of wines, olive oils, Hierbas Ibicencas and other local products. / Bodegas Can Rich

«Winery visits respond to a real interest in the market. Wine is of interest not only as a product, but also as a local industry, and because of its cultural and historical connection to a territory», explains Álvaro Pérez Navazo, technical director of Bodegas Can Rich. These educational and informative visits began practically at the same time as the winery itself, back in 1997.

Visitors as special guests

At Can Rich, visitors are treated as very special guests, with whom the winery shares its passion for wine and the roots of Ibiza. That is why each tour is organised with care, adapting to what each person or group needs. The winery offers several options, from a wine tasting to a full visit.

«It is sometimes said that wine is made in the vineyard. We agree, and we like to tell our visitors that the wine tasting has already begun from the moment we start talking about viticulture among the vines», says Álvaro Pérez Navazo.

As they walk through the vineyard, guests learn how Can Rich works organically, «understanding and allowing natural processes to unfold». At this winery, the team accompanies the vegetative cycle of the vine, monitoring it and intervening only when they feel a little help is needed.

After the vineyard, visitors enter the production winery, where the team explains not only the winemaking and ageing processes, but also the style of Can Rich wines and how they adapt them to the Ibiza market.

The visit continues with a tasting of three wines, opened according to the interests of the guests. The most common selection includes Can Rich Blanc, Can Rich Rosat D’Amfora, aged for six months in amphora, and Can Rich Negre D’Amfora, aged for 12 months in amphora. If visitors are interested in trying more wines, Can Rich is always happy to introduce them to its full range. Options include tasting some of its most in-demand wines, such as Can Rich Blanc D’Amfora, aged for six months in amphora, or finishing with a sparkling wine that works particularly well at the end of the tasting: Can Rich Ancestral, a new release that is attracting a great deal of interest.

During the tasting, guests also try Can Rich’s organic extra virgin olive oil — Ibiza Olive Oil PGI — served with payés bread and Ibiza sea salt. This is accompanied by an aperitif of local products including Ibiza goat’s and cow’s cheese, sobrasada, butifarrón, nuts and olives. In short, a small banquet of local flavours that are well worth discovering. The final touch comes with Can Rich Hierbas Ibicencas, served with orelletes, a well-known and much-loved local sweet.

After the visit, guests can buy wine in the shop, although it is also possible to place orders online through the winery’s website, as liquids cannot be carried on the plane.