The perfect place to slow down by the sea

Tanit Beach Ibiza is one of those places everyone wants to experience on the White Isle. With the Mediterranean as its backdrop, this beach club in Platja d’en Bossa is the perfect setting to take things slowly and enjoy a menu that awakens the senses with a subtle fusion of Mediterranean and Asian flavours.

Food, cocktails and a unique atmosphere in Platja d’en Bossa. / TB

Anyone who sits down at Tanit Beach Ibiza soon understands the importance of the sea here. Not only because it is always present, watching over the restaurant from the background, but also because its produce appears throughout the menu, bringing freshness and depth of flavour to many of its dishes. The origin and quality of the fish and seafood served at Tanit Beach are taken seriously. So much so that the restaurant has its own live seafood tank to guarantee the highest standard.

The menu includes dishes such as wild tuna tataki served on payesa salad and Vietnamese prawn salad, two examples of the hybrid identity of Tanit Beach’s cuisine. Starters such as Lima-style octopus with avocado and coriander sauce, mussels in coconut milk and curry, and Nikkei-style wild tuna ceviche are also well worth trying.

Rice dishes also have a prominent place on the menu, including rice with Iberian pork secreto, mushrooms and Ibizan free-range chicken, as well as arroz del senyoret with fish and seafood. Other tempting options include the Wagyu burger and roasted wild tuna loin with white miso, wasabi guacamole and wok vegetables in teriyaki sauce. However, the star dish is the linguine with live lobster from the restaurant’s tank and mussels, a flavour-packed temptation with a slight spicy touch.

Cocktails complete the Tanit Beach experience, making it an ideal place to relax by the Mediterranean. Those looking for something more special can also enjoy Afro Soul on Fridays, with live drums and tribal music, or Flower Day on Sundays, a celebration that brings back the hippy spirit of Ibiza.

More information and bookings

Web: www.tanitbeachibiza.com.

Tel: 971 395 744 .