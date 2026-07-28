Seasonal cuisine finds its place in a centuries-old Ibizan finca

In Sant Llorenç, within Agroturismo Safragell, Can Secret welcomes the summer with a renewed menu that remains closely connected to the land. The restaurant occupies a centuries-old finca, surrounded by countryside, gardens and peaceful spaces, and makes the most of its setting to offer a relaxed dining experience. At this time of year, its own vegetable garden takes on a leading role, with dishes designed for sharing, celebrating the product and enjoying a calmer side of Ibiza, far from the usual noise.

The pergola at Can Secret. | JOSE A. GÓMEZ

The restaurant defines its cuisine as «cuina amb ànima», or cooking with soul, an idea that is better understood at the table than through any label. Here, contemporary Mediterranean cuisine is built on proximity, fresh produce and careful preparation, while remaining easy to understand. It is not about dressing dishes up unnecessarily, but giving them flavour, intention and balance. Land, sea and seasonality set the rhythm of a menu that evolves without losing its identity.

60-day aged picanha. / Can Secret

A seasonal menu

Among this summer’s new additions is the boletus and fresh truffle risotto, creamy, aromatic and designed for those looking for a dish with depth. Also new is the 60-day aged picanha with Parmesan, pickled shimeji mushroom and wasabi, a combination with intensity, acidity and a spicy touch. The freshest finale comes with the fruit ceviche with vegan Thai chilli tiger’s milk, a light dessert full of contrast.

These additions join dishes that already explain the restaurant’s style well. Roasted carrots with curry and labneh, artichoke lasagne with confit tomato from the garden, wild meagre with creamy miso and truffle, and a salad of homemade pickles with ginger vinaigrette, avocado, furikake and chipotle in adobo all show the importance of the vegetable garden on the menu. Plant-based cooking is not an alternative here, but a central part of the proposal.

This approach also makes Can Secret an easy choice for tables with different tastes. Of the 24 dishes on the menu, half are suitable for vegetarians and vegans, and 90% are gluten-free. That detail matters because it means nobody has to compromise, and special dietary options are not pushed into a separate section. The experience remains the same for everyone: flavourful cooking, well-measured technique and service that accompanies the meal naturally.

Olive oil also has an important place at Can Secret. Each recipe is paired with the single-variety extra virgin olive oil that best suits the main ingredient, adding nuances without overpowering the dish. The wine cellar follows the same line, with national and international wines available by the glass or half glass. From this combination comes the gastronomic menu paired with wines and olive oils, one of the reasons to book with a little more time and let yourself be guided.

The setting is another of its great attractions. There are gardens, green areas, outdoor corners and a glass pergola overlooking the countryside. Open all year round, Can Secret invites guests to enjoy a special dinner that can easily linger into a long after-dinner conversation. It has capacity for 140 diners and can host events of up to 270 people, combining indoor and outdoor spaces for private celebrations, intimate weddings, birthdays, corporate gatherings, retreats and presentations.

This summer, the restaurant will also host a special event on 12 August, with a dinner to mark the total solar eclipse visible in the Balearic Islands. A different way to return to the Ibizan countryside, dine without rushing and end the night with an experience made to be remembered.