Santa Eulària’s new must-visit summer destination

Blue Sand by Ohana Ibiza arrives in Santa Eulària this summer with a very clear idea: to bring the authentic beach restaurant back to the forefront. A place where the Mediterranean once again sets the pace, gastronomy becomes the real reason for every visit and luxury is experienced in the most natural way possible.

Blue Sand is the new project from Grupo Ohana in Santa Eulària.

A seafront paradise in Santa Eulària

A gastronomic proposal designed for sharing by the sea in Santa Eulària.

Located right on the seafront, Blue Sand is the new opening from Grupo Ohana, the group behind some of Ibiza’s most highly rated restaurants. It is a refuge where time moves slowly, inviting guests to enjoy every moment, from the first coffee of the morning to the final drink at sunset.

High-quality meats. / images: blue sand by ohana ibiza

Because there are places you visit simply to eat. And then there are places where you arrive for a while and end up staying all day.

Freshly made sushi. / images: blue sand by ohana ibiza

The pleasure of eating with your feet in the sand

Mediterranean dishes. / images: blue sand by ohana ibiza

A Mediterranean atmosphere. / images: blue sand by ohana ibiza

With the soul of a chiringuito and the care of a contemporary beach restaurant, Blue Sand recovers the pleasure of eating by the sea as it was always meant to be: with your feet in the sand, the sound of the waves in the background and a sense of hospitality that turns every visit into a memorable experience.

Its cuisine pays tribute to quality produce and simplicity done well. Fresh fish, rice dishes prepared to order, grilled meats, freshly made sushi and a selection of Mediterranean and international dishes make up a versatile menu designed for sharing and enjoying without unnecessary fuss. An honest proposal where quality speaks for itself.

The experience continues on the beach thanks to its exclusive restaurant service at the sunbeds. This distinctive concept allows guests to enjoy the same cuisine, the same attention to detail and the same excellence directly on the sand, without giving up comfort or the pleasure of experiencing the Mediterranean at a different pace.

Because true luxury has never been about excess. It is exceptional produce, impeccable service and the privilege of enjoying Ibiza as it was always meant to be lived.

This summer, Santa Eulària welcomes a new essential address. A place where the sea once again takes centre stage and every meal becomes an invitation to stay a little longer.