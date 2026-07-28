Mediterranean flavour and live music in a villa with a century of history

Villa Mercedes returns once again as one of the best plans for summer nights on the island, with a formula its guests know well: good food, views over the bay and live music every Saturday to accompany the evening.

The restaurant is located in a villa with more than a century of history.

Located on the seafront promenade of Sant Antoni de Portmany, this Grupo Mambo restaurant occupies a stately villa with sea views and more than a century of history. It is one of those places where the experience does not depend only on the menu. The building, the terraces, the open-air lounges and the proximity of Portmany Bay all become part of the visit from the very first moment. Dinner almost begins before you order, with the arrival in the garden and that calm atmosphere that still preserves something of the island’s more classic Ibiza.

Signature cocktails are also part of the menu. / VM

Live music completes the experience. It is not presented as a concert that interrupts dinner, but as an accompaniment that invites guests to linger a little longer. Throughout the season, different artists will perform at the restaurant, bringing rhythm to summer nights. It is a programme designed for those looking for more than simply sitting down to dinner.

A villa with personality

Villa Mercedes has a very clear identity within Sant Antoni de Portmany. In a dining scene that changes frequently, with new concepts appearing every season, the restaurant holds on to the value of established places. It has a name, a location and an aesthetic that are immediately recognisable. It does not need to build a story from scratch, because the house itself already provides one.

Its seafront gardens are one of its great attractions. So are its terraces and outdoor corners, which make the restaurant suitable for different kinds of evenings. It can be a celebration, a dinner for two, a gathering with friends or a special stop for those visiting the island. The space works because it combines a certain elegance with a relaxed atmosphere, without the stiffness that can sometimes distance summer restaurants from their own surroundings.

Mediterranean cuisine and product-led cooking

The culinary proposal is based on product-led Mediterranean cuisine, with the grill as one of the main features of the menu. Fish, seafood, vegetables, rice dishes and meats come together in an offer designed for eating well, sharing and enjoying the evening without rushing. The idea is clear: good ingredients, familiar flavours and dishes that fit perfectly with a summer dinner by the sea.

Signature cocktails are also part of the offer, an ideal addition for a restaurant that moves naturally between dinner and the first drink of the night. Villa Mercedes plays that in-between role well. It is not only a place to enjoy good food, but it does not need to stop being a restaurant in order to be appealing.

Villa Mercedes consolidates a proposal that looks towards summer without overcomplicating things. A place to dine well, listen to live music and enjoy one of the most pleasant views of Portmany Bay.