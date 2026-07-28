Ibiza’s pantry fills up with local produce and healthy options

In Ibiza, choosing where to do your food shopping also says a lot about a way of life. Supermercados SAVIDA has built its identity on a simple idea: eating well means living better. With this philosophy, the chain has become a point of reference for those looking for quality, proximity and a commitment to the local environment. Its existing stores — Can Guasch, Can Pep Tixedó, Sa Font and Supermercado Rocamar — are now joined by Supermercado del Mar, in Cala Llonga, a new addition that strengthens its presence on the island.

Fresh fruit and vegetables from local farmers. | JUAN F. TUR

SAVIDA’s project is based on convenient, varied shopping designed for all lifestyles. Its offer combines fresh produce, organic ranges, local specialities and international options, always with close, friendly service and a family spirit that connects with both residents and visitors.

Supermercados SAVIDA is committed to sustainability. | JUAN F. TUR

A growing network of supermarkets

Can Guasch, located on the Santa Eulària road, is the chain’s flagship store. Spacious, complete and dynamic, it brings together seasonal fruit and vegetables from local farmers, loose products such as pulses, cereals and nuts, and an organic section with vegan, gluten-free and lactose-free alternatives. Asian and Latin American ingredients are also available for those looking to discover new flavours.

Can Pep Tixedó, very close to ses Salines and es Cavallet, has been part of everyday island life for more than four decades. Its proposal focuses on local and healthy produce, with artisan bread and freshly baked pastries every morning. Thanks to its location, it is also especially practical for beachgoers, offering sun creams, toys, inflatables, parasols, organic wines and beers.

On the Cala Llonga road, Sa Font stands out for its butcher’s counter, run by professionals and offering top-quality cuts, as well as a special barbecue selection with 20% off at weekends. Its freshly prepared roast chickens are also very popular, alongside organic, vegan and gourmet products, as well as Ibizan brands such as Sal de Ibiza and Frutos Secos Ibiza.

The new Supermercado del Mar, also in Cala Llonga, now joins this presence in the area, making shopping even more convenient for neighbours, families and visitors looking for a fresh, nearby option aligned with SAVIDA’s values.

In Sant Antoni, Supermercado Rocamar completes the network with a welcoming atmosphere and a selection where quality and local produce once again take centre stage. Fresh fruit and vegetables, vegan specialities, charcuterie, bakery products and typical treats such as empanadas and flaons form part of an offer designed to fill the pantry with the flavour of the island.

In addition, all SAVIDA supermarkets prepare sandwiches to order, as well as takeaway coffees and natural juices: a quick, fresh and delicious solution for any time of day. SAVIDA is a project with an Ibizan soul, promoting kilometre-zero produce, responsible consumption and a more conscious way of shopping.