Ibiza’s living laboratory of regenerative agriculture

On land that lay abandoned for more than a decade, Juntos Farm shows how regenerative agriculture can transform the way Ibiza grows, eats and understands food.

In the heart of Ibiza, across 20 hectares that once housed a dairy and livestock farm, Juntos Farm has turned more than ten years of neglect into one of the island’s most ambitious gastronomic projects: serving delicious, seasonal dishes all year round.

Its approach is regenerative: working with nature, not against it, and farming in a way that improves soil health, biodiversity and the resilience of the ecosystem over time. This philosophy can be seen in the layout of the land itself. The diversified vegetable garden follows the natural contours of the terrain, with curved rows that adapt to the landscape and make better use of rainwater run-off. Between the beds grow vegetables, fruit, nuts and flowers, alongside cover crops, herbs and trees that help hold the whole system together. A small herd of goats grazes around the edges, while bees move freely between the fruit trees and wildflowers.

The vegetable garden follows the natural contours of the land, with curved rows that adapt to the terrain. / Juntos House

From the field to the tasting room

The farm’s tasting room is, in the words of the team itself, «a celebration of what is growing at this very moment». The dishes change with the seasons and are made exclusively with produce from the farm’s regenerative fields and from a small group of partner farms in the Balearic Islands, never from further afield.

Visitors can relax in the shade around long shared tables and enjoy a variety of seasonal dishes, including fresh gazpacho made with heritage tomatoes, caramelised aubergine with almond cream, and courgette and avocado ceviche. The dishes are designed for sharing and can be paired with a carefully chosen selection of Balearic wines, or with refreshing honey lemonade for younger guests.

For Juntos Farm, proximity is not only a philosophy, but also a matter of flavour and nutritional value. Various studies suggest that fresh produce can lose up to half of its nutrients within a few days of being harvested. By serving food picked just a few metres away on the same day it is eaten, the team preserves both its flavour and its properties. Grown organically and without pesticides, it represents the farm-to-table concept in its purest and most honest form.

A place to learn, not just to grow

The farm also works as an educational space. Guided tours invite visitors to slow down and discover first-hand how the ingredients on their plates are grown. Morning hands-on sessions give the community the chance to work side by side with the farmers and get their hands dirty, with each volunteer going home with a generous selection of seasonal fruit and vegetables.

Families are also a regular part of life on the farm. Child-friendly portions allow younger guests to enjoy the food, while the goats, climbing structures and the farm map handed out in the shop keep them entertained for hours.

Juntos Farm, a place for meeting and learning near Santa Gertrudis. / Juntos House

The farm shop

No visit is complete without a stop at the farm shop, where guests can find essentials made on site: rosemary, lemon verbena and saffron infusions, fresh baba ganoush, as well as goat’s milk and cheese from the herd grazing nearby.

The selection of fruit and vegetables changes constantly, reflecting what is growing on the farm and what is at its best to take home.

Regeneration as a daily practice

When asked which of their values is the hardest to apply day to day, the team always gives the same answer: regeneration itself.

«It is a practice, not a destination», they explain. «Nature moves at its own pace».

That patience can be felt in every corner of Juntos Farm, a project committed to the belief that good food, when done properly, begins long before it reaches the plate.

Juntos Farm is located near Santa Gertrudis, in Ibiza. Tables can be booked and the calendar of guided farm tours and seasonal harvest experiences consulted online at juntosibiza.com.

More information and bookings:

Web: www.juntosibiza.com