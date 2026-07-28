Ibiza, from signature cuisine to restaurants rooted in tradition

The arrival in Ibiza this season of names such as Dabiz Muñoz and Dani García confirms the island’s consolidation as one of the most coveted gastronomic destinations in the Mediterranean. Their arrival in 2026 comes alongside the international pull of Gordon Ramsay, who made his debut on the island last year with Hell’s Kitchen, and the immersive experience that Paco Roncero has been offering for more than a decade at Sublimotion.

Sublimotion, the restaurant by Paco Roncero and Eduardo Gonzales. | SUBLIMOTION

All these chefs have put the spotlight on an island with a well-established culinary base, built thanks to the work of a generation of cooks who, with more discretion, have spent years shaping an Ibiza with its own identity. An Ibiza that respects tradition and champions local produce.

The new Estragón, by Álvaro Sanz, the first chef to earn a Michelin star in Ibiza. | ESTRAGÓN

The island is no longer attractive only for its beaches, hotels, sunsets or nightlife. Increasingly, it is also drawing attention for its gastronomy. Ibiza has found in its culinary scene a new way of explaining who it is and where it is heading, with a varied gastronomic offer that appeals to palates from all over the world. What was once a complement to the tourist experience has become one of its strongest arguments. This season, more than ever, cuisine takes centre stage.

Chef Óscar Molina, of the Michelin-starred restaurant La Gaia, has spent years developing his concept in Ibiza. | LA GAIA

The most high-profile chefs have their place in Ibiza

Dishes ready to be served at Villa Mercedes, one of the restaurants championing local produce in Ibiza. | VILLA MERCEDES

The arrival of Dabiz Muñoz with StreetXO Ibiza and Dani García with Leña and Lobito de Mar marks a turning point on the island’s gastronomic map. Their arrival confirms a trend that has been growing for years: Ibiza has become a highly desirable destination for great chefs, an international showcase where luxury, history, produce, spectacle, technique and a global clientele coexist. For many visitors, dinner is now an essential part of the trip.

In this new context, which has been taking shape for some time, The Site Ibiza is emerging as one of the major epicentres of the season. The complex, promoted by Palladium Hotel Group, brings together in one place some of the most talked-about and recognisable proposals of the moment. There, the irreverent, travelling cuisine of StreetXO, the precise fire-led cooking of Leña, the maritime spirit of Lobito de Mar, the staging of Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen and the sensory experience of Sublimotion, created by Paco Roncero and Eduardo Gonzales, all coexist. It is a concentration of major names that would have been difficult to imagine only a few years ago and that now places Ibiza on the same level as Madrid, Barcelona, Dubai or Miami.

Restaurants born from Ibiza and nourished by the island

To reduce Ibiza’s current gastronomic moment to the arrival of major brands would be to tell only part of the story. The other part, probably the most important, has been written for years in the kitchens that have given depth and prestige to local flavour. Before the island appeared in countless international headlines and on the social media accounts of the most followed influencers attending the most talked-about openings, there were already chefs working with local produce, building their own culinary narratives and defending the idea that Ibiza could look towards haute cuisine without leaving its essence behind.

Óscar Molina is one of those essential names. At La Gaia, in Ibiza Gran Hotel, he has built a signature cuisine that speaks to the landscape, the Mediterranean and the Pityusic larder. His proposal does not need noise to make an impact. It works through precision, respect for the product and an idea of sophistication deeply rooted in local identity. La Gaia holds one Michelin star and has become one of the island’s great gastronomic references.

Chef David Grussaute, at Unic Restaurant, also represents this gastronomic Ibiza that looks to local produce with conviction. His cuisine is structured around the territory, small producers, the sea and the vegetable garden, with a sensitivity that combines technique, memory and a contemporary vision. On an island where the international scene carries increasing weight, proposals like his remind us that true luxury can be found in a vegetable grown nearby, in a well-handled fish or in a recipe capable of explaining the landscape without having to underline it.

They are joined by Omakase by Walt, another Michelin-starred table in Ibiza, which has added a completely different register to the local map: the intimacy of the Japanese counter, the precise gesture, absolute trust in the chef and the value of time.

Álvaro Sanz also deserves a special mention in this panorama. He was the first to show that Ibiza could aim for the highest level from a culinary point of view. Estragón was the first restaurant on the island to receive a Michelin star, opening the way for Pityusic gastronomy as a whole. The loss of that recognition, linked to the temporary closure and relocation of the project, does not erase its importance or influence. On the contrary, its return this season in a new phase has generated expectation precisely because Estragón has always been a restaurant with its own perspective, connected to sustainability, self-sufficiency and a sober, Mediterranean interpretation of its surroundings.

Beyond Michelin stars

Ibiza’s gastronomic offer is not limited to great international chefs or Michelin-starred kitchens. Away from the media attention that these restaurants tend to generate, the island’s broad culinary showcase is sustained by many other establishments, particularly those that continue to defend Ibizan traditions with pride. After all, what would Ibiza be without a good ‘bullit de peix’ served at the table?

These establishments are a fundamental part of Ibiza’s gastronomic history. They are places where ‘sofrit pagès’, ‘arroz de matanzas’, ‘guisat de peix’, ‘borrida de rajada’, ‘ensalada payesa’ and ‘greixonera’ continue to explain the island with authenticity. In them, the cuisine does not seek to impress through staging, but to preserve roots and traditions. These are spaces where local produce, family recipes and the slow rhythm of the table remain the best way to understand the Ibizan character, whether by the sea or in rural settings, often in old country houses.

Ibiza’s gastronomic map is completed precisely by restaurants that reflect the island’s diversity. Of course, in Ibiza people also eat by the sea, in beach restaurants that have evolved without losing their relaxed character, serving fish, rice dishes and Mediterranean produce, but also international proposals inspired by places such as Japan or Peru, among many others.

Alongside them are more informal venues. Tapas restaurants, contemporary bars and home-style eateries where food is enjoyed without solemnity. They are joined by Italian, Japanese, Latin American and travelling proposals that reflect the cosmopolitan character of the island and of those who live on it or visit it.

A large part of Ibiza’s gastronomic richness lies precisely in that multiculturalism: in the natural coexistence between haute cuisine and the beach restaurant, between the traditional recipe and the informal counter, between the international chef and local produce. Ibiza is a complete, diverse gastronomic destination, now in full maturity.