From Italian ‘dolce vita’ to the summer’s most anticipated cabaret

The bay of Sant Antoni de Portmany is once again one of the most attractive spots this summer for those looking to eat well, enjoy the sea and stretch the day into the evening with good music and atmosphere. This is where Monkey Ibiza and Bambino Ibiza are located, two venues from Grupo Monkey Ibiza that share privileged views, a carefully curated culinary proposal and a way of understanding summer that is closely connected to the rhythm of the island.

The sea-view terrace at Bambino Ibiza. | BAMBINO IBIZA

Bambino Ibiza is the group’s new project. The restaurant arrives with a simple, recognisable Italian proposal designed for sharing. Its menu is prepared with products imported from Italy and brings together dishes that work just as well for a relaxed lunch as for a summer dinner by the sea.

Beef tartare with mayonnaise and fried capers, one of the dishes on the Monkey Ibiza menu. | MONKEY IBIZA

Highlights include antipasti, fresh pasta made daily and recipes such as fettuccine al tartufo and spaghetti with clams. The experience is completed with details such as tiramisu prepared at the table, one of the defining features of this new gastronomic address. Bambino Ibiza brings the spirit of the dolce vita to Sant Antoni with a cuisine based on quality produce and the pleasure of sitting down to enjoy the moment.

The Pavlova at Bambino Ibiza. | BAMBINO IBIZA

Cabaret Sauvage at Monkey Ibiza. / JUAN CARLOS FLÓREZ

Monkey Ibiza maintains its role as one of the most complete venues in the bay. Its proposal combines restaurant, cocktail bar, terraces, pool, Balinese beds and an evening programme that becomes one of its main attractions during the season. It is a place designed to start the day by the sea, enjoy a cocktail at sunset or end the night with dinner and a show.

Cabaret Sauvage returns

One of its great highlights is the return of Cabaret Sauvage, held every Friday and Saturday. This year, the show comes back under the name Cabaret Sauvage becomes Iconic, an immersive production inspired by major icons of fashion, cinema and the international stage.

Monkey Ibiza’s cuisine combines French and Mediterranean influences. The menu gives prominence to marinated vegetables, fresh fish, selected meats, aromatic herbs, nuts and island citrus fruits. All of this is served in a boho-chic setting that is elegant, relaxed and deeply connected to the essence of Ibiza.

With Bambino Ibiza and Monkey Ibiza, the group strengthens its presence in the bay of Sant Antoni with two proposals designed for different moments of the day. An offer that suits those looking to enjoy summer with comfort, good atmosphere and a complete experience.