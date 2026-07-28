Special Summer Gastronomy | Grupo Monkey Ibiza
From Italian ‘dolce vita’ to the summer’s most anticipated cabaret
Monkey Ibiza and Bambino Ibiza share a location in the bay of Sant Antoni, a carefully curated gastronomic offer and a programme designed for enjoying the Ibizan summer
The bay of Sant Antoni de Portmany is once again one of the most attractive spots this summer for those looking to eat well, enjoy the sea and stretch the day into the evening with good music and atmosphere. This is where Monkey Ibiza and Bambino Ibiza are located, two venues from Grupo Monkey Ibiza that share privileged views, a carefully curated culinary proposal and a way of understanding summer that is closely connected to the rhythm of the island.
Bambino Ibiza is the group’s new project. The restaurant arrives with a simple, recognisable Italian proposal designed for sharing. Its menu is prepared with products imported from Italy and brings together dishes that work just as well for a relaxed lunch as for a summer dinner by the sea.
Highlights include antipasti, fresh pasta made daily and recipes such as fettuccine al tartufo and spaghetti with clams. The experience is completed with details such as tiramisu prepared at the table, one of the defining features of this new gastronomic address. Bambino Ibiza brings the spirit of the dolce vita to Sant Antoni with a cuisine based on quality produce and the pleasure of sitting down to enjoy the moment.
Monkey Ibiza maintains its role as one of the most complete venues in the bay. Its proposal combines restaurant, cocktail bar, terraces, pool, Balinese beds and an evening programme that becomes one of its main attractions during the season. It is a place designed to start the day by the sea, enjoy a cocktail at sunset or end the night with dinner and a show.
Cabaret Sauvage returns
One of its great highlights is the return of Cabaret Sauvage, held every Friday and Saturday. This year, the show comes back under the name Cabaret Sauvage becomes Iconic, an immersive production inspired by major icons of fashion, cinema and the international stage.
Monkey Ibiza’s cuisine combines French and Mediterranean influences. The menu gives prominence to marinated vegetables, fresh fish, selected meats, aromatic herbs, nuts and island citrus fruits. All of this is served in a boho-chic setting that is elegant, relaxed and deeply connected to the essence of Ibiza.
With Bambino Ibiza and Monkey Ibiza, the group strengthens its presence in the bay of Sant Antoni with two proposals designed for different moments of the day. An offer that suits those looking to enjoy summer with comfort, good atmosphere and a complete experience.
- El pollo al limón con ajo y patatas de Ibiza por el que sí merece la pena encender el horno en verano
- Vandalizan e inutilizan dos radares de la autovía de Ibiza a Sant Antoni
- El campeón del mundo Ferran Torres le pidió una foto a él': el vídeo viral de un niño en Ibiza
- Alerta máxima por riesgo de incendio y se le ocurre hacer una barbacoa en una cala de Ibiza
- Alerta amarilla en Ibiza por fuertes lluvias, tormentas y posible granizo este domingo
- Un vehículo de alquiler se sale en una curva y acaba volcado entre la vegetación en Sant Antoni
- Ana López, secretaria de organización de CCOO en Ibiza: 'Hay trabajadores que están de baja y la empresa les pide que se vayan de la vivienda
- Ofensiva policial en Ibiza: 17 viviendas inspeccionadas, 22 denuncias de tráfico y un detenido por drogas