Food is not for throwing away: small gestures to save what is in the kitchen

On an island where gastronomy forms part of local identity, throwing food away should hurt a little more. Ibiza is proud of its local produce, its markets filled with seasonal fruit and vegetables, its fresh fish and its family recipes that have survived with a clear philosophy of making the most of everything. And yet, in many homes, the bin still receives forgotten yoghurts, wilted vegetables, stale bread, leftovers and products bought «just in case» that never end up being cooked.

Consuming local produce also reduces climate impact. | MARIA MOLINA

The Zero Food Waste guide sums it up with a direct message: «In Ibiza, food is not thrown away». It is not just a slogan, but a clear goal that should extend across society. Food waste is a social, environmental and economic problem. It means wasting food, but also the water, energy, land, transport and money invested in producing it and getting it into our homes. Zero Food Waste reminds us that buying food in good condition and then failing to eat it is already part of the problem. And we should all be aware of that.

Creativity is essential when making use of leftovers: they should be seen as an opportunity, not as scraps. | SHUTTERSTOCK

A problem that can be tackled at home

Much of this problem can be tackled in the domestic kitchen, without major complications. It is enough to look at the fridge differently, change our mindset a little and, of course, want to do it.

The first gesture is as simple as opening the fridge before going shopping. It sounds obvious, but it does not always happen. Checking what is in the drawers, which products are close to their use-by date and which leftovers are waiting for a second chance helps avoid duplicate purchases and improvised dinners that end up condemning what was already there. In Ibiza, where many families adapt their schedules to the rhythm of the season, it is worth being realistic: not shopping for an ideal week, but for the week that is actually going to happen.

The shopping list, whether written on paper or in a mobile note, can be a powerful tool. Planning a shop does not mean giving up pleasure or improvisation; it simply brings a little order. If there are vegetables at home, perhaps there is no need to fill the trolley again. If there is rice, pulses or pasta left, the next day’s meal is already halfway planned. If bread is starting to go hard, it can still become toast, soup, breadcrumbs, croutons or the base for a quick dinner.

Buying smaller amounts more often can also help reduce waste, whenever possible. Loose products make it easier to take home only what is needed and also reduce packaging waste. On an island with markets, small shops and local producers, this way of shopping has another advantage: it brings consumers closer to seasonal produce, which usually keeps better, has more flavour and needs less fuss in the kitchen.

Proper storage and labels in the freezer

Another major battleground is storage. Very often, we do not throw food away because we have bought too much, but because we have stored it badly. Some vegetables last longer in the fridge; others prefer a cool, dry place. Fresh herbs can revive in a glass of water or be frozen chopped. Bread does not have to end up dry if it is frozen in slices. Stocks, stews, meats, fish, ripe fruit and already chopped vegetables can gain weeks of life in the freezer.

It is important, however, to label anything that goes into it: what it is and when it was frozen. Otherwise, it may eventually end up in the bin too. A simple piece of tape or a note with a marker pen can avoid the classic mystery of the unidentified frozen container.

Another idea in favour of zero food waste is controlling portions. Cooking too much food without measuring can become a problem. The best approach is to think realistically about what will be eaten and adjust the quantities. And when there are leftovers, the key is not to see them as scraps, but as prepared ingredients. Roast chicken can reappear in croquettes, a salad, rice or a sandwich. Roasted vegetables can become a soup. Fish can give life to a broth. Yesterday’s rice, well sautéed, can become a new dish.

Traditional Ibizan cooking knows a great deal about this. Popular recipes were rarely born from excess. They came from necessity, respect for the product and the habit of wasting nothing useful. Recovering that way of looking at food is not nostalgia; it is common sense. In a time of rushing and overfilled fridges, perhaps modernity means cooking with a little more thought.

There is another useful gesture: looking at what goes into the bin. It is not pleasant, but it works. For a few days, paying attention to what is thrown away helps detect patterns. Are too many prepared salads being bought? Does the fruit always go off? Are there always side dishes left over? Is too much food cooked on Sundays? Every home has its own particular leak, and finding it is the first step towards fixing it.

Food waste is not only fought with discipline, but also with creativity. Fruit that is too ripe can become a smoothie, compote or cake. Soft tomatoes can be turned into sauce, and leafy greens can enrich omelettes, soups or stir-fries. Cooking with leftovers is not poor cooking. It is intelligent cooking.

If there are children at home, it is worth involving them too. They can learn what is bought, why food is stored in one way or another and what happens when something ends up in the bin. Turning food use into a shared task helps create habits, and the best way to do that is from childhood. It does not need to be solemn: cooking a recipe with leftovers together, inventing a fridge dinner or deciding as a family which product should be eaten first is enough.

Saving food means saving money, but it also means reducing waste and valuing more what reaches the plate. It is not about living with guilt, but about recovering a more conscious relationship with food that also helps care for the environment.

Zero Food Waste stresses that avoiding waste does not begin with major campaigns, but with a very simple question before throwing something away: can I really do nothing more with this? Very often, the answer lies in giving it another chance: in a frying pan, in a stock, in the freezer or in an improvised recipe. And that is exactly where a more responsible way of living the island begins.