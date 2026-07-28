Exceptional produce by the sea, with Dalt Vila on the horizon

In Marina Ibiza, with the Mediterranean at its feet and privileged views of Dalt Vila, restaurant Calma has built a gastronomic proposal around a premise that is as simple as it is demanding: to offer the best possible produce and treat it with the utmost respect. This philosophy turns every visit into a celebration of the authentic flavours of the sea and Mediterranean cuisine.

The restaurant is located in Marina Ibiza, right by the sea. / Calma

The quality of the raw ingredients is the axis around which the entire menu revolves. Fresh fish caught in Ibiza’s waters plays a particularly important role, selected daily according to the best pieces available at the market and in season. Dentex, grouper, amberjack, John Dory and other local species arrive in the kitchen in exceptional condition, allowing the product itself to remain the true star of each dish.

From Calma, guests can enjoy one of the most spectacular views on the island, with the silhouette of Dalt Vila rising above the port.

Calma’s culinary proposal is based on simple preparations, executed with impeccable precision. Every cooking point, every touch of the grill and every preparation are designed to enhance the natural qualities of the ingredients, preserving their texture, freshness and full flavour. It is a cuisine that understands that true sophistication lies in knowing when to intervene, and only doing so when necessary.

This philosophy also extends to shellfish, octopus, squid and the rest of the seafood that forms part of a menu deeply connected to the Mediterranean setting. The result is honest, balanced gastronomy, where excellence comes from the combination of extraordinary produce and rigorous technique.

But the Calma experience goes beyond the table. Tasting its dishes by the sea, enjoying the Mediterranean breeze and the constant movement of the marina, is part of its appeal. Added to this is one of the most spectacular views on the island: the historic silhouette of Dalt Vila rising above the port, an iconic image that reaches its full beauty at sunset, when golden light envelops the walls and creates one of Ibiza’s most recognisable scenes.

Produce, cuisine and setting exist here in perfect harmony. Calma represents a way of understanding gastronomy in which respect for the ingredient, attention to detail and connection with the landscape become the real protagonists. A proposal that invites guests to enjoy the flavours of the Mediterranean in a privileged setting, where every dish reflects the richness of the sea surrounding the island and the most genuine essence of Ibiza.