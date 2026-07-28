Dinners under the stars in an intimate setting in Cala Gració

There are places in Ibiza that seem made for stopping time, letting the day stretch out into memorable evenings with friends, family or a partner. Pomelo Playa, in Cala Gració, is one of them. This Grupo Mambo beach chiringuito has turned one of the most charming coves in Sant Antoni de Portmany into a seafront gastronomic refuge where summer is enjoyed at an unhurried pace, from the first hours of the day to those soft evenings when dining under the open sky becomes an experience that is hard to forget.

Pomelo Playa’s menu includes a selection of cocktails and wines from around the world. / images: pomelo playa

With a refined Mediterranean identity that feels natural and free of unnecessary fuss, Pomelo Playa offers a way of enjoying the island that is closely tied to the landscape, the light, the closeness of the sea and the quiet pleasure of a good meal. Its essence begins with the charm of the traditional chiringuito, but is elevated by a contemporary, elegant and carefully considered approach, where every detail complements the surroundings without overpowering them.

This restaurant is located in Cala Gració.

If, during the day, Pomelo Playa invites guests to enjoy a slow breakfast, a long lunch or its dishes from a shaded table or even from a sunbed, by late afternoon the space takes on a particularly magical atmosphere. The cove becomes calmer, the temperature softens and the dining experience turns into an intimate, Mediterranean and sensory dinner, with the sound of the sea in the background and the Ibiza sky as the setting.

Grilled dishes are among its specialities. / images: pomelo playa

Its cuisine, centred on produce, freshness and simplicity done well, is built around a menu designed for sharing. It brings together lighter dishes, Mediterranean-inspired cooking, fish, meat and a carefully chosen selection of cocktails and national and international wines. It is a proposal that understands gastronomy as a natural part of the landscape and turns every visit into a celebration of the Ibizan summer.

Among its standout dishes are the seafood croquettes, mezzes, Andalusian-style squid and salads such as the one with watermelon, fresh fennel and spinach. There is also a special place for raw Ibizan red prawns, Pogget N2 oysters, lobster with orzo, crispy octopus in bouillabaisse and meat dishes such as Wagyu sirloin and charcoal-grilled marinated chicken with tabbouleh. All of this is accompanied by a dessert menu conceived as the sweet finishing touch to a day by the sea.

Pomelo Playa presents itself as an immersive experience, but also as one of those addresses that makes even more sense when the day begins to fade. Dining in Cala Gració, with the evening breeze, a well-served drink and Mediterranean cuisine centred on quality produce, captures that side of Ibiza that does not need artifice to move people.

This season, Grupo Mambo is strengthening Pomelo Playa’s identity and placing it among its most strategic gastronomic projects. Its privileged location, refined aesthetic, relaxed philosophy and ability to connect with a slower, more sophisticated way of enjoying the island make this one of the names set to define the summer.

Pomelo Playa is open from 11am to 11.30pm.

More information and bookings:

Web: www.pomeloplaya.com.

Tel: 616 38 83 33.