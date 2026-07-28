Dietro al Sole’s Italian cuisine conquers one of Ibiza’s most iconic sunsets

There are places that invite you to stop time. Spaces where the Mediterranean sets the pace, gastronomy accompanies every moment and the sunset becomes the guiding thread of an experience that evolves naturally as the afternoon fades. In the heart of Sant Antoni’s Sunset Strip, Hotel Vibra Yamm proposes exactly that journey: beginning the evening with a cocktail by the sea and ending it with an Italian dinner in a privileged setting.

Tagliatelle frutti di mare. | VIBRA HOTELS

The first chapter takes place at Dusk by Yamm, a rooftop open to the public that offers one of the most privileged panoramic views over the bay. From the late afternoon onwards, this space becomes a true viewpoint over the Mediterranean, where music from a live DJ accompanies the changing light as the sun slowly disappears beyond the horizon. Its signature cocktail menu and carefully selected drinks invite guests to enjoy the moment without rushing, turning sunset into much more than something to photograph: into an experience to be lived.

Dusk by Yamm rooftop. | VIBRA HOTELS

When the sky begins to turn shades of orange and violet, the experience continues a few metres below, at the trattoria Dietro al Sole. Located on the Aura terrace, above the emblematic Savannah Club Ibiza, this restaurant offers an exceptional setting for dinner with sea views in one of Ibiza’s most iconic locations.

Its gastronomic proposal pays tribute to traditional Italian cuisine from a contemporary perspective, focusing on quality produce, flavour and the pleasure of sharing. The menu includes starters such as creamy burrata with tomato in different textures, parmigiana di melanzane and delicate vitello tonnato, as well as a wide selection of pastas prepared following traditional recipes, including carbonara, ragù and frutti di mare. The offer is completed with meat, fish and vegetarian options designed to suit all tastes.

Beyond the dishes themselves, Dietro al Sole celebrates a way of understanding gastronomy that is closely linked to time and conversation. The setting invites guests to linger over dinner as the atmosphere changes and the Mediterranean gives way to the night. The combination of honest cooking, friendly service and a privileged location turns every visit into an experience that goes far beyond dining.

And for those who want the night to continue, the route culminates at Savannah Club Ibiza. Just below Dietro al Sole, this space transforms the calm of sunset into a proposal where cocktails, music and a sophisticated atmosphere take over. It is a natural transition that turns a simple dinner into a complete plan for enjoying summer in Ibiza.

Because there are places you do not visit only to eat or raise a glass, but to experience the slower rhythm of the Mediterranean. Vibra Yamm brings that essence together in a proposal that accompanies guests from the first sunset cocktail to the last toast of the night, offering one of the island’s most complete gastronomic and leisure experiences of the summer.