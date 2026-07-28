Dabiz Muñoz’s XO lands in Formentera with a rock-and-roll flavour

Ses Roques, one of the most historic venues in Sant Ferran, Formentera, begins a new chapter this summer, marked by the union of gastronomy, music and memory. The establishment, which has stood since the 1960s, has formed part of Formentera’s cultural landscape for decades. International music names such as Pink Floyd, James Taylor and King Crimson passed through this legendary restaurant at a time when the island was beginning to build the magnetism it still preserves today.

Formentera XO, chef Dabiz Muñoz’s gastronomic project, begins the summer at Ses Roques.

It is in this setting that XO, the gastronomic project by chef Dabiz Muñoz, arrives in Formentera for the first time, thanks to an alliance with Francisco Larrey and Juan Manuel Costa. The choice of Ses Roques does not seem accidental. This is a place with soul, history and an identity free from artifice, qualities that fit well with a cuisine that seeks impact without the need for solemnity.

The arrival of XO forms part of a broader transformation of Ses Roques, a place with history in Formentera.

The proposal created exclusively for Ses Roques XO Formentera is short, direct and designed to coexist with the venure’s atmosphere. The menu is built around three sando burgers and chips. The Gyoza Sando Burger combines mature beef, brioche with toasted butter, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise with the soul of gyoza, chilli oil and emi sauce. The Formentera Sando Burger looks to the island with mayonnaise made with local sobrasada, Parmesan cloud and sour cream barbecue sauce. The Txuleta Sando Burger takes on a more intense profile, with spicy smoked miso sauce and grilled txuleta fat.The offer is completed with chips seasoned with Tajín powder and a choice of three sauces: grill, jalapeño truffle and chilioli. It is a reduced menu, but one with plenty of personality, reinforcing the idea of informal, powerful cooking closely linked to the overall experience.

From left to right: Fran Larrey, Dabiz Muñoz and Juanma Costa. / DI

The arrival of XO is part of a broader transformation of Ses Roques. The venue wants to evolve without losing its roots, maintaining its authentic character while integrating the local community into this new stage. Gastronomy shares the spotlight with a daily programme of live music and DJ sessions, reviving the spirit of a meeting point that has always accompanied the space.

Music takes centre stage at night. / DI

XO Formentera Ses Roques opens from 8.30pm and is located on the road to La Mola. The proposal will run throughout the summer and adds a new address to Formentera’s night-time plans: exclusive cuisine by Dabiz Muñoz, music and one of the island’s most memory-filled settings.