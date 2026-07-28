Claudio Bevilacqua, Manuel Pellón & Annamaria Sapere, Bambuddha chefs: «Every service is an opportunity to surprise our guests»

Bambuddha has established itself as one of Ibiza’s most distinctive gastronomic spaces thanks to a proposal that combines food, atmosphere and experience. Set in a lush bamboo garden, this temple-like restaurant transports guests to an Asian-inspired setting, where spirituality and aesthetics merge with gastronomy. Its MediterrAsian® cuisine offers a contemporary interpretation of recipes influenced by the ancient Spice Route, with flavours travelling from Spain to Japan, via Thailand and Vietnam. The culinary experience is based on the Asian concept of sharing dishes and serving them as they are ready, creating a more dynamic and social way of dining. More than a dinner, Bambuddha offers a sensory journey that stimulates both the imagination and the palate. A truly memorable experience.

Bambuddha was an innovative restaurant almost 30 years ago for fusing Asian and Mediterranean gastronomy. How has that process evolved?

Bambuddha has been a pioneer. When it opened its doors in 1999, fusion cuisine was not yet a trend. It was a vision that, over time, has proved to be a great success. It has been a complex and fascinating process, in which many chefs, like us, dedicated their efforts to travelling and collecting recipes from all over the world.

What remains of those first fusion dishes?

The philosophy remains. Many dishes have evolved, but the idea of combining flavours from different cultures is still the same. Some recipes have become classics, and guests continue to ask for them year after year because they are part of the restaurant’s history.

What does Bambuddha’s cuisine offer today?

Today we offer contemporary Asian cuisine with Mediterranean influences, based on the quality of the ingredients and the concept of sharing. Our menu travels through different Asian countries, including Japan, Thailand, China and South-East Asia. More than simply coming to eat, we want every visit to be a unique experience.

As you explain, one of the restaurant’s defining features is sharing dishes, something very Spanish. Which specialities do guests order the most?

The concept of sharing has been part of our identity from the very beginning. Guests particularly enjoy our sushi, dim sum, king crab and crispy duck, which are some of our most emblematic dishes, because they allow them to try different flavours in the same meal.

Which dishes have recently been added to the menu?

We like to keep the menu alive, combining Bambuddha classics with our new creations. This year’s new dishes include red prawn shumai with mascarpone and plankton, Korean-style poussin ssam, a fusion ajoblanco — an Andalusian classic with an Asian touch — and Catalan-style lobster.

What is the most enjoyable and exciting part of working in Bambuddha’s kitchen?

Creativity. Every service is an opportunity to surprise our guests. Working with such diverse culinary influences allows us to experiment, keep learning and develop new ideas. In addition, Ibiza’s international atmosphere brings a unique energy that is reflected in the kitchen.

If someone goes to Bambuddha, what should they absolutely try?

I would recommend letting themselves be guided by the experience of sharing. There are many essential dishes for understanding the essence of Bambuddha. Rather than recommending one specific dish, we believe the most important thing is to enjoy the full experience.

For someone who does not know Bambuddha, why should they go?

Because Bambuddha is much more than a restaurant. It is a space where gastronomy, design, culture and atmosphere come together to create a unique experience. From the moment you walk through the bamboo garden to the final dish of the evening, you feel as though you are taking a small journey to another world, without leaving Ibiza.

When you and your team first entered the restaurant, what did you think?

We felt a great sense of responsibility and, at the same time, enormous enthusiasm. Bambuddha has an important history and a very strong identity. Our first thought was to respect its essence while also bringing new ideas, new energy and a contemporary vision.

Innovation and creativity set this restaurant apart. What is the most demanding part of working in Bambuddha’s kitchen?

Our challenge is to maintain very high standards of quality every day in every sense. Innovation is important, but it is even more important to be consistent and always offer the same level of quality, regardless of the number of guests or the pace of service. The real challenge is finding the right balance between creativity, organisation and attention to detail.