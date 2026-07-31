More than a decade supporting the gastronomy of Ibiza and Formentera

Behind every good glass of wine or perfectly served spirit, there is a story. In Ibiza, for more than a decade, many of those stories have shared one name: Bedrinks. Now celebrating ten years in the Pityusic Islands, the company has become one of the leading distributors for the restaurant and hospitality trade.

Bedrinks celebrates its tenth anniversary with a new tasting room at its shop in the Port of Ibiza.

To mark this milestone, Bedrinks is raising a glass with clients and friends while also looking firmly to the future. The company has recently opened new facilities in Sant Ferran, Formentera, strengthening its presence and service capacity on the island, as well as a new tasting room at the Port of Ibiza. It also continues to expand its catalogue with new wineries and drinks brands, reinforcing its role in a Pityusic gastronomic scene that is built glass by glass.

Bedrinks’ new facilities in Sant Ferran, Formentera, strengthen its presence and service capacity on the island.

A carefully selected portfolio

Over the past decade, Bedrinks has grown alongside the islands’ gastronomic scene, with a clear approach: selecting quality references, understanding each client’s needs and offering a service built on proximity, reliability and trust. Behind every bottle delivered is a team working to ensure everything runs smoothly.

That team is one of the company’s greatest strengths. Sales representatives visit clients regularly, specialists advise on new references, warehouse staff ensure agile logistics even during the busiest periods of the season, and wine and spirits experts help create drinks lists tailored to each project.

Another of Bedrinks’ key assets is its carefully curated catalogue, designed to meet the needs of both fine dining and bars, hotels and specialist shops. The selection brings together some of the most prestigious wineries and maisons on the international scene, alongside smaller producers known for the personality and quality of their wines. This combination allows the company to offer exclusive references as well as proposals suited to a wide range of clients.

In the champagne category, Bedrinks has built an especially complete portfolio. It includes exclusive access in the islands to the major brands of the Moët Hennessy group — Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart, Dom Pérignon, Krug and Armand de Brignac — together with Louis Roederer and its admired Cristal, as well as smaller producers such as Paul Bara, Crété Chamberlin, Lamiable and Collard-Picard, among others. This level of depth is unusual in the islands and explains why many leading hotels and restaurants in Ibiza and Formentera rely on its sparkling wine selection.

Its still wine portfolio is equally broad. Major Spanish wineries such as Vega Sicilia, Artadi, Carmelo Rodero, Viña Sastre, Abadía Retuerta and Terroir al Límit sit alongside French names including Louis Latour, Domaine de Montille, Jean-Pierre Moueix and M. Chapoutier, as well as a wide range of Burgundy wines. The catalogue also features Italian references such as Gaja, Pio Cesare, Elio Altare and Livio Felluga; New World wines from Cloudy Bay, Amisfield, Argento, Torbreck and Kumeu; and leading Provence rosés, including Whispering Angel and the wines of Château d’Esclans, Château Minuty, Domaines Ott, Château d’Estoublon, Eau de Provence and Galoupet, all distributed exclusively in the islands.

A wide spirits catalogue

Spirits are another major part of the Bedrinks catalogue, with Scottish and Japanese whiskies, bourbons, a strong selection of gins — including current trends such as Gin Condesa from Mexico — premium vodkas such as Belvedere and Grey Goose, and rums from different parts of the world, including Angostura, Santiago de Cuba, Clément and Brugal.

There is also one area where Bedrinks has developed a particularly distinctive identity: agave spirits. The company offers what is probably the most complete selection of Mexican spirits in the Pityusic Islands, with recognised brands such as Patrón, Volcán, Clase Azul, Don Fulano, Siete Leguas, G4, Ocho, Convite, Calenda, Bozal and Derrumbes, as well as La Venenosa raicillas.

Bedrinks continues to follow the same path that inspired its beginnings: offering a selection of top-quality products backed by a team committed to excellence.

More information:

Web: bedrinks.com

Tel: 971 30 05 00