Ideal for enjoying food, beach and music without watching the clock

Beachouse Ibiza offers a slow, hedonistic way to enjoy the Mediterranean. Located in Platja d’en Bossa, this oasis of quiet luxury and bohemian spirit brings together beach, gastronomy, wellness, music and activities for all ages. More than a conventional beach club, it is a destination designed for arriving in the morning, staying all day and watching the atmosphere evolve as the hours pass.

Beachouse is a destination designed for arriving in the morning and staying all day.

Gastronomy is one of the pillars of the experience. From Cantabrian anchovies to Mediterranean dishes created for sharing, every plate invites guests to slow down, connect with the people around them and savour the moment. The menu is inspired by the sea, nature and the character of Ibiza, with a cuisine based on quality produce, simplicity and flavour.

Gastronomy is one of the pillars of the Beachouse experience, inviting guests to enjoy the island at their own pace.

A varied menu

Among the highlights of its varied menu are grilled octopus, Mediterranean seafood, fresh oysters and grilled king crab served with butter and yuzu sauces. Guests can also choose a refreshing Sicilian vine tomato salad, Formentera lobster linguine or original corn ‘ribs’ with chilli and lime. The offer is completed with fish of the day, caviar, Wagyu beef, different rice dishes, varied salads, tapas, a creamy mini tortilla, gnocchi with black truffle and an extensive selection of wines, cavas and champagnes.

The ideal day begins at 9.30am with a yoga session by the sea and a freshly prepared breakfast. The menu includes fruit bowls, toast with smoked salmon, Ibérico ham or jam, organic eggs, croissants and pancakes, as well as vegan and gluten-free alternatives. Afterwards, the sunbeds, the beach and the signature cocktails allow the experience to continue through lunch, sunset or dinner.

Beachouse is especially well suited to sharing with friends, as a couple or as a family. Children are always welcome and have adapted dishes as well as their own dedicated space, Little Beachouse, where activities are organised from 1pm to 5pm, including children’s yoga, crafts and face painting.

At night, the space transforms with music, performances and dinners under the moonlight. During summer 2026, BOHO takes place on Thursdays, from 4pm until midnight, until 8 October, with Camilo Franco and Nadja & Friends. On Fridays, Be.Lanuit presents A Balearic Life Band, while on Saturdays Kiriku offers its Live Loop Sessions. At weekends, the programme invites guests to keep the evening going after sunset.

With an experience that can stretch until midnight from Thursday to Sunday, Beachouse confirms its vocation as a gastronomic refuge by the sea: a place to eat barefoot, raise a glass at sunset and let the rhythm of Ibiza set the pace for the rest of the day and night.