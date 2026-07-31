Cooking shaped by the sea and respect for the produce

Located on Migjorn beach, Hannah Formentera brings together some of the island’s greatest attractions in one place. Mediterranean gastronomy, local produce, tranquillity and a privileged seafront location define the proposal of this boutique hotel and restaurant.

The hotel is located on Migjorn beach.

The establishment has 18 rooms and direct access to the sand. Its concept combines privacy, design and a relaxed way of enjoying Formentera. The Mediterranean frames every moment of the day, from the first morning swims to the sunsets seen from the south-west coast.

The hotel’s location will allow guests to follow the total solar eclipse on 12 August.

The setting is not merely a backdrop. It also sets the rhythm of the hotel and plays a central role in its restaurant, where the cuisine is built around the products that arrive each day from the sea.

The interior of the hotel.

A cuisine rooted in fishing tradition

The sunbed area. / photos: Hannah formentera

Chef Alberto Pacheco leads the kitchen at Hannah Formentera after working on projects such as the Madrid restaurant Estimar. His proposal is rooted in Pityusic fishing tradition, keeping the produce at the centre with precise, recognisable preparations.

Lobster, rock fish and seafood all have a prominent place on the menu. Part of the catch arrives directly from the llaüt La Maja and from other boats on the island. This close relationship with local fishing helps reduce intermediaries and allows the kitchen to work with fresh produce.

The restaurant’s dishes include garlic lobster with potatoes and fried eggs, grilled grouper with whisky sauce, and gambeta dressed with saffron escabeche and its coral. They are dishes centred on the flavours of the sea, prepared with a technique that seeks to respect the original qualities of each ingredient.

The experience is completed with an extensive wine list of national and international labels, selected to accompany a meal by the sea, a relaxed dinner or a drink at sunset. The project is led by Óscar Romero and Víctor Agudo.

An eclipse over the Migjorn horizon

Hannah Formentera’s location will take on special significance on 12 August. On that day, the island will be one of the places from which the total solar eclipse expected at the end of the afternoon can be well observed.

The south-west orientation of Migjorn beach will make it possible to follow the phenomenon with the sun very low over the horizon. From Hannah, guests will be able to watch it with the restaurant’s gastronomic proposal as part of the experience.

For a few minutes, the sun will be hidden by the moon before reappearing and then disappearing again behind the sea. Cuisine, landscape and an exceptional astronomical event will come together in one of Formentera’s most special settings.