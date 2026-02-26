The best plans for the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

Events marking the Dia de les Illes Balears dominate much of this weekend’s agenda in Ibiza and Formentera, with activities ranging from leisure and sport to gastronomy — particularly on Sunday, when official ceremonies will be held in Sant Jordi (Ibiza) and Sant Francesc (Formentera).

Ibiza’s Andalusian community will also mark Andalucía Day on Saturday, with live performances and a traditional 'arròs de matances' at the Centro Cultural Cervantes in Sant Antoni de Portmany.

Film enthusiasts have an important date with the closing days of the alternative film festival Ibizacinefest, with screenings across several venues.

In theatre, Ibiza welcomes Lolita Flores this Thursday with the play 'Poncia', currently touring theatres across Spain. The performance takes place at Can Ventosa.

Music lovers can look forward to several highlights, including two concerts in the ‘Dies Musicals’ series — Friday in Santa Eulària des Riu and Sunday in Sant Antoni — as well as a performance in the ‘Ones de Llum’ cycle on Saturday in Santa Agnès de Corona.

There is also space for comedy, book events and family entertainment, with the show 'Dreaming Bubbles' on Saturday and Sunday at the Teatro Pereyra.

Lolita Flores plays Poncia in the play. / DI

Thursday 26 February

Santa Eulària festivities

4pm: Percussion masterclass by Pep Soler at the Municipal School of Music.

Theatre

'Poncia', starring Lolita Flores. 8.30pm at Can Ventosa.

Music

Falcon Trío (jazz). 7pm at Can Jordi Blues Station.

Miguel de Miguel (flamenco). 8pm at Cas Costas.

Rick & Carly (soul, jazz, R&B covers). 8pm at Why Not, Cala de Bou.

Roxela Balkan Band. From 10pm at Teatro Pereyra.

Cinema

Ibizacinefest

6pm: Selection of Spanish short films ('El otro', 'Ultramarino', 'Nur Sultan'). Can Jeroni.

7pm: Selection of Spanish short films ('Recuerdos para el que por mí pregunte', 'La Tata', 'Chicken Jazz', 'Judoka'). Can Jeroni.

7.30pm: Environmental section ‘Be Blue Think Green’: 'Plastificados' (5’), by Nerea Úbeda + 'Homo Plastic' (71’), by Julio Pérez del Campo. Can Jeroni.

'Ciudad sin sueño', directed by Guillermo Galoe (Spain, 2025). ‘Anem al Cine’ series. 8.30pm at Multicines Eivissa.

Books

Feminist Reading Club of Ibiza: 'Esta cosa de tinieblas' by Mar García Puig. 6.30pm at Casal d’Igualtat, Ibiza Town.

Comedy

‘Noches de Kokomedia’ stand-up night with Jorge Perrichi. 10pm at La Kokotxa Ibiza.

Opening ceremony and performance for the tenth edition of 'Ibizacinefest'. / JA RIERA

Friday 27 February

Day of the Balearic Islands

Formentera

8.30pm: Concert by Donallop at the cinema. Free entry.

Music

Dies Musicals series: Toni Costa. Teatre Espanya, Santa Eulària. 8pm. Tickets: €2 if purchased up to two hours before the concert at ticketib.com; €3.50 at the box office.

Ibizacinefest

6pm: FEM-CINE (presented by actress Julia Marí): 'La desesperació de la pell', 'Abril hoy no es invierno', 'The First Times', 'Cara de bicicleta' (with directors in attendance). Can Jeroni.

7.30pm: FEM-CINE 'Kickoff' (with Roser Corella and Stefano Obino in attendance). Can Jeroni.

8.30pm: Zinètic (€6 admission): 'Decorado', directed by Alberto Vázquez (with members of the film crew present). Cine Regio.

Books

'El sediciós'. Presentation of the book by Joan Mayol Serra on the Mallorcan revolutionary Joan Baptista Picornell. Presented by Fanny Tur. 8pm at the Can Ventosa Library.

A concert from the 'Ones de llum' series. / Eivissa Escènica

Saturday 28 February

Day of the Balearic Islands

Ibiza Town

5pm: 2nd National Illes Balears DI 3x3 Basketball Open (Balearic Islands Federation of Adapted Sports). Can Guerxo Sports Hall.

Andalucía Day

From 1pm: Performances by Colla Brisa de Portmany, Soniquete, Tabanco and Antonio Muñoz, traditional 'arròs de matances' menu, bar service and more. Organised by the Hermandad Nuestra Señora del Rocío de Sant Antoni. Centro Cultural Cervantes.

Santa Eulària Festivities

3pm: Table tennis. Balearic School Final. Municipal Sports Hall.

8pm: Theatre – 'La zapatera prodigiosa'. Teatre Espanya.

Santa Agnès Festivities

9am: Training sessions for the 9th Festes de Corona Hunting Course (Compak Sporting category). Location: upper area of sa plana de Corona.

8pm: ‘Ones de Llum’ visual concert series. Church of Santa Agnès.

Ibizacinefest

10.30am: Masterclass with Enrique Buleo – 'My Creative Process in Cinema'. THB Los Molinos.

12 noon: Masterclass with Gala Hernández (online) + screening of '+10K' (30’). THB Los Molinos.

6pm: International and Spanish short films ('Le mur du son', 'La sangre', 'On no hi ha llum') with directors in attendance. Can Jeroni.

8.30pm: Screening of 'Bodegón con fantasmas' (with director Enrique Buleo in attendance). Can Jeroni.

Music

‘Ones de Llum’ series: Miquel Tur (guitar) and Carlos Vesperinas (cello). Programme: Tribute to Astor Piazzolla and the history of tango through an intimate dialogue between strings. 8pm at the Church of Santa Agnès.

Sandy Valey – Elvis tribute. 1pm at Can Jordi Blues Station.

Soul Doctor – Soul, blues, rock… 4.30pm at Rosana’s.

Family

'Dreaming Bubbles'. Bubble show with Whitedream, Guinness World Record holder. 5.30pm at Teatro Pereyra.

Theatre

'La zapatera prodigiosa'. Performed by Tot Teatre – L’Experimental. Teatre Espanya, 8pm. In Spanish. Suitable for all audiences. Free entry until full capacity. Amateur Theatre Season organised by the Consell de Ibiza.

Environment

‘Saturdays at Juntos Farm’. Breakfasts, workshops, children’s activities, guided tours, talks and more. From 9am to 4pm at Juntos Farm, Santa Gertrudis.

Archive image of a performance by 'Dreaming Bubbles'. / DI

Sunday 1 March

Day of the Balearic Islands

Ibiza

Sports and activities (various venues)

9am: 3x3 Basketball Tournament ‘Day of the Balearic Islands’. Sa Blanca Dona Island Sports Hall.

9.30am–3pm: Motocross ‘Day of the Balearic Islands’. Temporary circuit (Sant Antoni Agricultural Cooperative).

10am: 2nd National Illes Balears DI 3x3 Basketball Open (Balearic Islands Federation of Adapted Sports). Can Guerxo Sports Hall.

10am: 11th Open Chess Tournament. Sant Rafel Racecourse.

11.30am: Trotting Trophy ‘Day of the Balearic Islands’. Sant Rafel Racecourse.

12.30pm: Inclusive Football 8 event (Ibiza and Formentera Adapted Sports Association). Kiko Serra Municipal Ground.

Sant Jordi Square (programme of activities)

10.30am–2pm: Craft fair; children’s workshops; traditional games and giant wooden games. Sant Jordi Square.

10.30am: Carriage parade (starting from the Sant Jordi Racecourse car park).

11.30am: Official ceremony with traditional dance by Sa Colla de Vila and institutional speech by the President of the Consell Insular d’Eivissa.

12.15pm: Menorcan dressage show. Car park on Avinguda de Vicent Serra.

1pm: Acoustic concert (Reya Thomas) and tasting of local produce.

Formentera

12 noon: Mass at the church of Sant Francesc.

1pm: Official ceremony followed by performances by the dance groups Es Xacoters, Es Pastorells and d’Aubarca, in Plaça de la Constitució.

2pm: Popular barbecue and 'xacota' celebration marking the 50th anniversary of Es Pastorells. 2pm at the Jardí de ses Eres marquee.

7pm: Theatre – 'Un dia regalat', performed by Grup de Teatre Es Cubells, at the cinema. Free entry.

Ibizacinefest

6pm: Presentation of distributor #ConUnpack + Distribution Award. Can Jeroni.

7pm: Screening of 'Nancy', directed by Luciano Zito (with sales agent Agustín Burghi in attendance). Can Jeroni.

8pm: Presentation of the series 'La ruta. Vol. 2: Ibiza' (screening of the first episode + discussion with Borja Soler and Blanca Planas). Can Jeroni.

Santa Eulària Festivities

9am: Table tennis. Balearic School Final. Municipal Sports Hall.

10.30am: Concert for babies – 'Tararea', by Bressol de Músics (Ibiza/Italy). Teatre Espanya.

12 noon: Football – SCR Peña Deportiva vs Manacor. Municipal Sports Ground.

Santa Agnès Festivities

9am–2pm: Official shoot of the 9th Festes de Corona Hunting Course. Compak Sporting category. Location: upper area of sa plana de Corona.

Music

Dies Musicals series: Flor de Azahar. Auditorium of the Centro Cultural Cervantes, Sant Antoni. 7pm. Tickets: €2 if purchased up to two hours before the concert at ticketib.com; €3.50 at the box office.

Swingin Tonic (swing). From 1.30pm at the 'calçotada' celebrations at Can Berri, Sant Agustí.

Sandy Valey – Elvis tribute. 8pm at Teatro Pereyra.

Family

'Dreaming Bubbles'. Bubble show with Whitedream, Guinness World Record holder. 6pm at Teatro Pereyra.

Es Baluard arrives in Sant Antoni with two exhibitions from its Biennial B. / Vicent Marí

Exhibitions

MACE Focus VIII. Exhibition by William Mackinnon. 13 large-format works. Opening Saturday 28 February at 12 noon at Museu d'Art Contemporani d'Eivissa (MACE). Until 31 May.

‘Santa Eulària Photography and Painting Competition’. Exhibition of submitted works. Tuesday to Saturday, 10am–1.30pm and 4.30pm–7.30pm at Sala Sant Jaume 72, Santa Eulària des Riu. Until 7 March.

Marijo Ribas – ‘Pedrada’. Exhibition as part of the Biennal B programme of Es Baluard Museu d'Art Contemporani de Palma. Opening Saturday 21 February at 6pm at the Far de ses Coves Blanques, Sant Antoni de Portmany. Until 4 April.

‘Mapa de Textures’. Group exhibition from the Biennal B programme of Es Baluard Contemporary Art Museum of Palma. Opening Saturday 21 February at 12 noon at Espai Cultural Sa Punta des Molí, Sant Antoni. Until 4 April.

‘Paper… la bellesa de les coses imperfectes’. Creations by Charlotte Look. Thursday to Sunday, 7pm–9.30pm at Can Curt Cultural Centre, Sant Agustí des Vedrà.

Xico Castelló Ferrer – ‘Pailebots i balandres de cabotatge’ (drawings). Tuesday to Sunday, 9am–2pm at the Far de la Mola, Formentera.

‘Obras en pequeño formato’. Paintings from the collection of Santa Eulària Town Council. Monday to Friday, 9.30am–1.30pm and 4pm–8pm at the Cultural Centre of Jesús. Until 27 February.

Marta Frutos Mulero – ‘13 instantes’ (photography). Ocean Drive Ibiza. Until 28 February.

‘Temps i feixes’. Photographs by Daniel Castilla. Refectori of Ibiza Town Hall, Dalt Vila. Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 8am–2.30pm; Saturdays, 11am–1.30pm. Until 13 March.

‘Les poesies dels baleàrics’. Group exhibition by Mediterranean artists. Sala Es Povorí, Dalt Vila. Thursday and Friday 5pm–7.30pm; Saturday and Sunday 11am–1.30pm. Until 1 March.

‘Más allá de la forma'. Group exhibition at Estudio Laterna. Maia Bunge, Daniel Salorio Simonet and Kaori Yabusaki. Until 25 March. Monday to Friday 10am–6pm; Saturdays by appointment.

Joan F. Ribas – ‘Music Faces’. Portrait photography exhibition. Can Jordi Blues Station. Until 1 March.

Empar Boix – ‘Nusos Nus’ (paintings). Monday to Sunday, 10am–8pm at the Baleària Hall, Port of Ibiza. Until 12 April.

‘Transcendental Ibiza, A Journey Through Light Codes’. Exhibition by Antonella Curti and Sofía Gómez Fonzo. Tuesday to Saturday, 12 noon–7pm at Olas Gallery, Santa Eulària.

Diana Bustamante – ‘Marines’ (painting). Social hall of Club Nàutic Sant Antoni. Until 15 March.

‘Amigos’ and ‘Tur Costa. Años 90–2000’. Double exhibition: works from the Tur-Witt private collection and works by Tur Costa. Estudi Tur Costa, Jesús. Visits by appointment: +34 689 591 641. Until spring 2026.

Winter exhibition at Espacio Micus. Works by Elena Vinyàrskaya (painting), Manuel Salgado (sculpture) and Julien Maunié (painting). Espacio Micus, Jesús–Cala Llonga road km 3. Open Sundays 11am–2pm or by phone appointment (+34 971 191 923). Until April 2026.

‘ARTNT 03’. Filmótica Studio (Ignasi Wallis, 8). Paintings, photography and graphic work by around twenty artists at special prices. Tuesday to Saturday, 12 noon–8pm. Until 28 February.

Markets

Sant Joan Market: Crafts, clothing, accessories and local produce. Children’s activities and live music. Sundays 10am–4pm.

Las Dalias Market, Sant Carles de Peralta: Crafts, clothing, accessories and products from around the world. Christmas Market: Saturdays 10am–5pm and Sundays 11am–5pm.

Mercat de sa Cooperativa: Local kilometre-zero produce. Every Friday, 9am–2pm at the Sant Antoni Agricultural Cooperative.

Sant Jordi Market: Second-hand market. Every Saturday, 8am–3pm at Sant Jordi Racecourse.

Forada Market: Artisan products and Ibiza gastronomy. Every Saturday, 10am–4pm.

Formentera

Sant Francesc Flea Market: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 11am–2pm at Jardí de ses Eres. Open all year round.