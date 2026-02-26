Ibiza residents report losing thousands of euros in fake rental scam

The desperation felt by many residents in Ibiza to secure somewhere to live continues to provide fertile ground for fraudsters. That, residents in Sant Antoni de Portmany say, is exactly what has happened in the latest alleged rental scam to come to light.

A group of victims claim they have fallen prey to a woman who promised rental flats and, they allege, kept thousands of euros in reservation payments without providing any property in return.

“Please, I’m really worried. I have to move out in two days and I don’t know what’s happening”. This is just one of the many unanswered messages left on mobile phones by people who trusted the woman to end their frantic search for accommodation. Instead, they say, she left them facing financial loss and continued uncertainty.

According to those affected, the alleged scammer — a woman in her thirties, born in Ibiza — is said to operate with the help of several accomplices, using the same method each time.

A supposed “reservation document”

Relying solely on word of mouth rather than online listings or advertisements, she reportedly contacts people looking to rent in Sant Antoni. After outlining the basic conditions of a supposed property, she invites them to sign a one-page document titled 'Reservation Document for Rental Property'.

Victims say they were asked to sign without ever being shown the property in question. The document, they explain, contains a handful of clauses designed to appear legitimate. The woman allegedly provides her real name and national ID number, reinforcing the impression of authenticity.

In exchange for signing, prospective tenants hand over a cash “reservation fee” — money they never recover.

One of the fake preliminary contracts used in the scam. / D.I.

Up to €1,800 per victim

According to one of those affected, the sums involved range from €500 to €1,800. Around a dozen victims are currently in contact via a WhatsApp group, estimating that the real number of people affected could be double that figure.

These payments were presented as advances to be deducted from future rent — often handed over in haste, driven by the pressure of Ibiza’s highly competitive housing market. Once the cash was received, victims say, communication abruptly ceased.

“She looks very respectable. She’s charming, well dressed — a local girl”, one victim explained, suggesting that this image helped her win people’s trust.

Some of those affected have gone to her home to confront her, shouting “Fraudster” outside the property. On at least one occasion, they say, the Guardia Civil attended and warned them to leave or face arrest.

“It feels like the world turned upside down — protecting criminals instead of victims”, one woman said, expressing frustration that, despite multiple complaints, the suspect remains at liberty.

“Everyone knows who she is”

Residents say the woman’s identity and address are widely known in the area, but acknowledge that taking matters into their own hands would only create further legal problems.

They say Civil Guard officers have advised them to file individual complaints rather than a collective one, as this may prove more effective in court proceedings.

Among the cases described, one particularly stark example involves a mother of three young children who believed she had secured a home, only to find herself without accommodation at the last minute. She reportedly had to move into a hostel, paying more than €100 per night.

Victims also suspect that similar scams may have occurred in other parts of the island, although no confirmed cases outside Sant Antoni have yet been established.