ANTS is preparing something big for Ibiza

Ibiza’s early-season calendar gains significant momentum this May as ANTS introduces a redefined Day & Night series spanning five consecutive Saturdays, from 2 May to 30 May 2026. The movement, known for its long-standing presence on the island, returns to its core philosophy with a renewed focus on the dancefloor and music as its central language.

Across five dates, ANTS will unfold across two of Ibiza’s most recognisable venues: the open-air stage of Ushuaïa Ibiza during the day, followed by night sessions at UNVRS, described as the world’s first hyperclub. The format combines heavyweight line-ups, debut appearances and curated back-to-back performances, offering a structured start to the 2026 season.

A new direction for The Colony

Following a bold rebranding, ANTS has emphasised a return to its original ethos. The focus shifts away from large-scale spectacle and back towards musical identity, collaboration and underground credibility. Production at Ushuaïa Ibiza will be intentionally stripped back, reinforcing the idea that the dancefloor remains the central element.

ANTS will unfold across two of Ibiza’s most recognisable venues. / TNL

The Day & Night concept is not simply an extended schedule. It is presented as a complete sonic narrative for each Saturday, where daytime sessions transition naturally into night-time explorations.

Throughout the month, several artists will make their ANTS debut, including M-High, Luuk Van Dijk, L.P. Rhythm, Obskür, Patrick Mason, Riordan, Clüb De Combat, Discip and Kellie Allen. For some, including Discip and Clüb De Combat, this will also mark their first appearance in Ibiza, highlighting the movement’s continued commitment to introducing new names alongside established figures.

2 May: opening with collaborative intent

The opening Saturday sets the tone. At Ushuaïa Ibiza, Green Velvet leads the daytime session, joined by two notable back-to-back sets: Enzo Siragusa B2B L.P. Rhythm and ALISHA B2B Obskür. M-High, Joëlla Jackson and ANTS resident Raul Rodriguez complete the daytime programme.

As night falls, UNVRS shifts the focus indoors. East End Dubs headlines alongside Skepta, whose presence expands the dialogue between electronic music and broader cultural scenes. Fleur Shore B2B Luuk Van Dijk adds European house energy, while Salomé Le Chat, Cameron Jack, Kellie Allen and Candidate deepen the underground direction.

ANTS introduces a redefined Day & Night series spanning five consecutive Saturdays. / TNL

9 May: groove and momentum

The second Saturday continues the progression. At Ushuaïa Ibiza, Nic Fanciulli heads the daytime line-up alongside SOSA and Viot.

UNVRS then hosts one of the month’s defining collaborations: Andrea Oliva B2B Hot Since 82. They are joined by Maceo Plex, Prunk B2B Riordan and Clüb De Combat, with Pascal Moscheni and Hugo Martinez completing the night’s structure.

16 May: experimentation and crossover

Mid-month introduces one of the most anticipated debuts. During the day, Andrea Oliva returns to Ushuaïa Ibiza alongside Chelina Manuhutu and ALISHA.

At UNVRS, Patrick Mason makes his ANTS debut with an extended house B2B set alongside HONEYLUV, stepping into a more groove-focused territory than his usual high-intensity techno performances. Nic Fanciulli returns to the booth, joined by Francisco Allendes and Saraga.

23 May: expanding the spectrum

On the fourth Saturday, Joris Voorn leads Ushuaïa Ibiza’s daytime, supported by Archie Hamilton and Job De Jong.

UNVRS presents a diverse night featuring Andrea Oliva, Patrick Topping and TSHA, alongside Discip and The Menendez Brothers.

ANTS effectively structures the opening phase of Ibiza’s 2026 season. / TNL

30 May: a defining finale

The closing Saturday delivers some of the strongest pairings of the month. At Ushuaïa Ibiza, Adam Beyer B2B Ilario Alicante headlines, with AJ Christou B2B Francisco Allendes reinforcing the collaborative approach.

At UNVRS, Loco Dice B2B Chris Lake forms the centrepiece of the night, supported by Fleur Shore, Manda Moor, Rafael, Manu Gonzalez, Rendher and Kim April.

Structuring the start of summer

By concentrating five large-scale sessions into May, ANTS effectively structures the opening phase of Ibiza’s 2026 season. The Day & Night format allows visitors to experience two distinct environments within a single narrative: open-air afternoon energy at Ushuaïa Ibiza, followed by immersive night sessions at UNVRS.

For those mapping out their early-season itinerary, these Saturdays provide a clear framework. Each date is curated as a complete journey rather than a standalone booking, with a deliberate emphasis on collaboration and musical depth.

The month concludes not as an ending, but as a statement of intent. ANTS positions its renewed identity at the forefront of Ibiza’s opening chapter, reinforcing the island’s reputation as a space where established artists and emerging talent intersect across day and night.