Official inauguration of the Parador de Ibiza as the hotel opens its doors to first visitors

Authorities, figures from the tourism sector, politicians and journalists are visiting the Parador de Ibiza this Monday as the hotel is officially inaugurated after 17 years of construction work, amid considerable anticipation.

The hotel will receive its first paying guests from 10 March. Ahead of that date, free guided tours will be offered on 7 and 8 March for anyone wishing to see the interior. Visits will take place between 10am and 2pm, in organised groups on a first-come, first-served basis at the entrance, with no prior booking required.

The aim is to showcase the comprehensive restoration of the historic Castle and Almudaina complex in Dalt Vila — an emblematic site that had been closed to the public since the 1980s and now joins the network of Paradores de Turismo de España following an investment of around €47 million.

The Parador de Ibiza is the first in the Balearic Islands and the 99th in Spain. It offers a total of 66 rooms, 41 of which will be available to guests, with the remainder reserved for staff accommodation. The complex also includes a wellness area, a parade ground adapted for events, local artworks and museum-style exhibition spaces.

The accommodation is spread across five buildings and will feature a wellness area, outdoor swimming pool, solarium, café, restaurant, lounges and terraces. There will also be 40 parking spaces.

The former parade ground — covered with a lightweight tensile structure and equipped with a small auditorium overlooking the port and the cathedral bell tower — extends the hotel’s usable space and will allow evening events to be held in a unique historic setting.