Saltar al contenido principalSaltar al pie de página

Secciones

Es noticia
Residuos en IbizaSucesos en IbizaInvestigación en IbizaCruceros en Ibiza
instagramlinkedin

Special Summer Gastronomy | StreetXO Ibiza

The XO universe by Dabiz Muñoz that has conquered Ibiza this summer

StreetXO Ibiza continues to surprise everyone who tries it on the White Isle. Every night, it offers a singular and unexpected experience in a restaurant that the celebrated Madrid chef describes as «made for Ibiza»

Amberjack sashimi with passion fruit and ají mirasol. | IMAGES: STREETXO IBIZA

Amberjack sashimi with passion fruit and ají mirasol. | IMAGES: STREETXO IBIZA

¿Ya nos sigues?Márcanos como medio preferente
Añádenos en Google
Diana Blesa

Diana Blesa

Since opening its doors on 1 June at The Site Ibiza, StreetXO Ibiza has given people plenty to talk about. Dabiz Muñoz’s most daring concept has landed on the White Isle to continue growing naturally in a setting full of energy, perfectly suited to an experience that goes far beyond the conventional, with culinary excellence at its heart.

Blood XO, one of AISH’s cocktails.

Blood XO, one of AISH’s cocktails. / images: streetxo ibiza

The chef’s aim in coming to Ibiza was to create a singular and surprising experience on summer nights, bringing with him a replica of his famous StreetXO in Madrid. And that is exactly what he seems to be achieving. Well-known chefs, influencers, actors and sports personalities have already visited the restaurant and shared their astonishment at such an intense experience.

Mojito Pasión, a sensory experience at AISH.

Mojito Pasión, a sensory experience at AISH. / images: streetxo ibiza

StreetXO classics that spark emotion

Soft-shell Chilli Crab.

Soft-shell Chilli Crab. / images: streetxo ibiza

At StreetXO Ibiza, every detail matters. The five senses are awakened as soon as guests enter the restaurant, located in IBIZA Gallery, opposite The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel. On arrival, diners can make a first stop at AISH, the cocktail bar where Dabiz Muñoz invites them to begin the journey. Here, the most surprising creations are served in liquid form, conceived as experiences in their own right.

After heading upstairs, StreetXO Ibiza’s great Red Bar welcomes guests with open arms, bringing the most iconic dishes from Madrid to an island such as Ibiza. In a vibrant atmosphere, full of energy and movement, the menu features creations such as Nigiri Croqueta de la Pedroche, Peking Dumpling, Tako de Pulpo and soft-shell Chilli Crab.

Just a few steps further on, under the stars, the terrace awaits. This is what gives StreetXO Ibiza its distinctive character: a space designed for guests to move freely, eat, continue enjoying cocktails and experience the dynamism of a setting inspired by the corners of South-East Asia.

A turning point in Ibiza’s culinary scene

The arrival of StreetXO in Ibiza fits naturally with an island that understands the pleasure of being surprised. Here, dinner is not something to be rushed, but another part of the night: it is shared, discussed, toasted and extended. Between intense bites, unexpected cocktails and the rebellious edge so closely associated with Dabiz Muñoz, the experience flows with the same energy with which Ibiza lives the summer.

More information and bookings:

Web: www.streetxo.com/ibiza/es

www.thesiteibiza.com

TEMAS

RRSS WhatsAppCopiar URL
Tracking Pixel Contents