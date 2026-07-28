Special Summer Gastronomy | Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen
Hell’s fire is still burning in Ibiza
Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant opens up to families for its second season in Ibiza, with a children’s menu and different proposals so younger guests can also enjoy the experience
When Hell’s Kitchen opened in Ibiza last summer, it did so with a milestone already attached to its name: it became the first restaurant from Gordon Ramsay’s iconic brand in Europe. One year later, the project is not only consolidating its position as one of the island’s most distinctive dining spaces, but is also expanding its offer with one of this season’s main new features: welcoming families too.
Located at The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel, within The Site Ibiza, Hell’s Kitchen keeps intact the formula that has made it one of the island’s most appealing dinner experiences. An open kitchen, fire as the guiding thread, music, cocktails and an atmosphere inspired by the British chef’s television universe turn every service into an experience where the show accompanies the food.
A menu with Gordon Ramsay classics in Ibiza
Gordon Ramsay’s essence is very present in a menu that brings together some of his great international classics, with the famous Beef Wellington as the star dish and Sticky Toffee Pudding as the essential finale.
Alongside them are creations designed only for Ibiza, with Mediterranean flavours, local nods and dishes such as Hell Fire scallops, grilled octopus, beef tartare with brioche and Dijonnaise, prawn aguachile, short rib and chorizo croquettes, and Basque cheesecake.
The main new feature this season is its opening to a family audience. Hell’s Kitchen Ibiza has introduced a children’s menu and proposals designed so that younger guests feel part of the experience, with the idea of mini chefs adding a playful nod to the restaurant’s theatrical character. In this way, dinner also becomes a plan to enjoy as a family, without losing the energy that defines the concept.
The atmosphere remains one of Hell’s Kitchen Ibiza’s great hallmarks. Live music, with a singer, violinist or DJ depending on the evening, adds rhythm to the night-time setting, while the bar keeps its leading role with signature cocktails including creations such as Notes from Gordon and Thyme Traveler, the latter with an Ibizan touch thanks to the use of island herbs.
If last year Hell’s Kitchen arrived on the island to bring Gordon Ramsay’s universe to the Mediterranean, this summer the fire is still burning and adds a new dimension: the chance to share the experience with the youngest members of the family too.
More information and bookings:
Web: www.theunexpectedhotels.com
www.thesiteibiza.com
- El pollo al limón con ajo y patatas de Ibiza por el que sí merece la pena encender el horno en verano
- Vandalizan e inutilizan dos radares de la autovía de Ibiza a Sant Antoni
- El campeón del mundo Ferran Torres le pidió una foto a él': el vídeo viral de un niño en Ibiza
- Alerta máxima por riesgo de incendio y se le ocurre hacer una barbacoa en una cala de Ibiza
- Alerta amarilla en Ibiza por fuertes lluvias, tormentas y posible granizo este domingo
- Un vehículo de alquiler se sale en una curva y acaba volcado entre la vegetación en Sant Antoni
- Ana López, secretaria de organización de CCOO en Ibiza: 'Hay trabajadores que están de baja y la empresa les pide que se vayan de la vivienda
- Ofensiva policial en Ibiza: 17 viviendas inspeccionadas, 22 denuncias de tráfico y un detenido por drogas