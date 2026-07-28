Hell’s fire is still burning in Ibiza

When Hell’s Kitchen opened in Ibiza last summer, it did so with a milestone already attached to its name: it became the first restaurant from Gordon Ramsay’s iconic brand in Europe. One year later, the project is not only consolidating its position as one of the island’s most distinctive dining spaces, but is also expanding its offer with one of this season’s main new features: welcoming families too.

The restaurant’s striking décor is filled with tridents, paying tribute to Gordon Ramsay’s hell-inspired universe.

Located at The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel, within The Site Ibiza, Hell’s Kitchen keeps intact the formula that has made it one of the island’s most appealing dinner experiences. An open kitchen, fire as the guiding thread, music, cocktails and an atmosphere inspired by the British chef’s television universe turn every service into an experience where the show accompanies the food.

A menu with Gordon Ramsay classics in Ibiza

Gordon Ramsay’s essence is very present in a menu that brings together some of his great international classics, with the famous Beef Wellington as the star dish and Sticky Toffee Pudding as the essential finale.

Alongside them are creations designed only for Ibiza, with Mediterranean flavours, local nods and dishes such as Hell Fire scallops, grilled octopus, beef tartare with brioche and Dijonnaise, prawn aguachile, short rib and chorizo croquettes, and Basque cheesecake.

The main new feature this season is its opening to a family audience. Hell’s Kitchen Ibiza has introduced a children’s menu and proposals designed so that younger guests feel part of the experience, with the idea of mini chefs adding a playful nod to the restaurant’s theatrical character. In this way, dinner also becomes a plan to enjoy as a family, without losing the energy that defines the concept.

The atmosphere remains one of Hell’s Kitchen Ibiza’s great hallmarks. Live music, with a singer, violinist or DJ depending on the evening, adds rhythm to the night-time setting, while the bar keeps its leading role with signature cocktails including creations such as Notes from Gordon and Thyme Traveler, the latter with an Ibizan touch thanks to the use of island herbs.

If last year Hell’s Kitchen arrived on the island to bring Gordon Ramsay’s universe to the Mediterranean, this summer the fire is still burning and adds a new dimension: the chance to share the experience with the youngest members of the family too.

More information and bookings:

Web: www.theunexpectedhotels.com

www.thesiteibiza.com