A culinary journey that follows Ibiza’s natural rhythm

There is one Ibiza that is discovered by dancing until dawn, and another that is enjoyed slowly, between late breakfasts, long lunches with sea views and dinners that stretch into sunset. From the first coffee of the morning to the last drink of the night, Grupo Pacha proposes a culinary journey that follows the island’s natural rhythm and invites guests to experience the Mediterranean from the table, through spaces with their own personality and a shared approach to hospitality, local produce and the Ibizan lifestyle.

The terrace at Elia, in Destino Five Ibiza, turns every dinner into a gastronomic journey to the Greek islands, with dishes designed for sharing and enjoying without hurry. | FOTOS: GRUPO PACHA

In the heart of Talamanca, just a few steps from Marina Ibiza, Pacha Hotel has become a meeting point for both residents and visitors. With a gastronomic offer available all year round, its restaurant is the perfect setting for those who prefer to start the day slowly, with the energy of the island. Its wide selection of full breakfasts and new brunch menu combine fresh ingredients, carefully prepared dishes and Mediterranean recipes designed to be enjoyed at any time of day, such as the Pacha Protein Bowl. The menu also includes its recognisable sourdough pizza, one of the most popular on the island, with options such as the Crudaiola with rocket and prosciutto di Parma, or the Payesa with spicy sobrasada, ideal for an informal meal before heading out to explore Ibiza.

Playa Pacha is located beside the iconic cherry-shaped pool at Destino Five Ibiza. / images: Pacha group

By midday, it is time to make your way to Destino Five Ibiza, where the sea becomes the guest of honour and two gastronomic proposals are ready to satisfy even the most demanding palates. At Cielo, the resort’s Mediterranean restaurant, inspired by the traditional architecture of Ibizan country houses, time seems to slow down. Its terrace overlooking the sea invites guests to enjoy bright Mediterranean cuisine, relaxed conversation and live music.

Pacha Hotel includes sourdough pizza on its menu.

With a proposal rooted in a commitment to local ingredients, Cielo’s menu features fresh salads such as the 3 Maíces and the Súper Green, meat and fish of the day cooked on the Josper grill, as well as a wide selection of sharing dishes and paellas that turn lunch into a pleasure, always with the Mediterranean in the background.

Cielo is the Mediterranean restaurant at Destino Five Ibiza.

For those looking for a livelier atmosphere, the experience continues at Playa Pacha, beside Destino Five Ibiza’s iconic cherry-shaped pool. Here, gastronomy, music and leisure come together naturally in one of the most vibrant spaces of the Ibizan summer. Among Balinese beds, sun loungers and privileged views of Dalt Vila, the menu invites guests to share Mediterranean-inspired dishes ranging from fresh oysters to smash burgers, pizzas and flavourful paellas, all accompanied by a carefully curated cocktail list and live music, with DJs providing the soundtrack to days that perfectly capture Ibiza’s balance between celebration and relaxation.

When the light begins to soften and the sky turns warm, the terrace at Elia, also at Destino Five Ibiza, reveals all its charm. With Formentera outlined on the horizon, this restaurant turns every dinner into a gastronomic journey to the Greek islands. Fresh fish, grilled meats and a carefully selected range of small plates and traditional sauces inspired by some of Greece’s most recognisable recipes make up a proposal designed for sharing and enjoying without hurry. An excellent wine selection, a full menu of signature cocktails, live music and sunset views complete the experience.

For those who prefer to enjoy the full experience without leaving Talamanca, Pacha Restaurant, located next to Pacha Ibiza and led by chef Jonathan Geay, offers a different proposal in which the best of Mediterranean gastronomy meets the precision of Japanese cuisine. The result is a creative, balanced and nuanced menu, designed to be shared and to surprise, in an atmosphere where music, curated by a distinctive DJ selection, also plays a leading role. All bookings at both Elia and Pacha Restaurant include complimentary entry to Pacha Ibiza every night of the week, turning dinner into the perfect prelude to a night that promises to continue far beyond the table.

It is an invitation to savour the island from beginning to end, with the certainty that, when night falls, the best way to complete the experience is to step through the doors of Pacha Ibiza, the historic club that has been setting the rhythm of Ibizan nights for more than five decades. Gastronomy, hospitality, music and lifestyle come together to offer another way of experiencing the island.