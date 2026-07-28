An experience that goes beyond gastronomy

ROTO has established itself as one of Ibiza’s essential gastronomic destinations thanks to a proposal that combines honest cooking, respect for the product and a privileged setting by the sea. More than a restaurant, ROTO is a space designed to be enjoyed without rushing, where gastronomy, landscape and atmosphere come together to create an experience that goes beyond the simple act of eating.

Views of the Mediterranean Sea are one of the restaurant’s great attractions.

ROTO’s gastronomic proposal strikes a balance between Mediterranean cuisine and a contemporary outlook, with a menu that is constantly evolving and adapts to seasonal produce, while keeping the dishes that have become firm favourites among its guests. It is a cuisine based on well-understood simplicity, where technique serves the ingredient and every preparation seeks, above all, to enhance flavour.

At ROTO, the atmosphere is another ingredient in the dining experience.

Good produce and flavour

The cuisine focuses on simplicity in its preparations.

«At ROTO, we believe in a cuisine based on good produce and flavour, designed to be enjoyed. There are dishes that form part of our identity, such as prawn tempura, tuna tartare and grilled meats, which remain favourites among our guests because they reflect the way we understand gastronomy», explains chef José Herrera.

José Manuel Herrera, chef at ROTO. / roto

On an island where the gastronomic offer continues to grow and reinvent itself, ROTO has managed to maintain its own personality by focusing on consistency and coherence.

«Seeing how each season we welcome new diners, while many guests return year after year, is our greatest satisfaction. Our aim is to keep evolving without losing the essence that has defined us from the beginning», adds Herrera.

That loyalty to its values, together with an incomparable location in Marina Ibiza and a proposal that combines gastronomy, music and Mediterranean lifestyle, has turned ROTO into a reference point where every visit invites guests to celebrate the small pleasures of the table. A cuisine designed for sharing, enjoying and creating memories, always with the Mediterranean as its backdrop.