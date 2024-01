🚨 Happening NOW! 🚨

🌎 The launch of #MonopolyGO worldwide! 🚀🔥 Join players from all around the globe 🌎 Let's roll for riches!! -> https://t.co/dpMpgBtZWI#rollforriches #globallaunch #ownitall #monopoly #monopolygo pic.twitter.com/9agjT6pkPY