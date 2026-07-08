Why Pacha Ibiza is more than a nightclub

For Ibiza visitors, Pacha Ibiza is not just a famous night out. It is a complete island lifestyle. Pacha Group presents a full Ibiza journey, beginning with slow Mediterranean mornings, moving into glamorous afternoons, flowing into sunset dinners, and ending on one of the world’s most iconic dancefloors.

This is what makes Pacha Ibiza so persuasive for travellers: you do not need to plan separate experiences across the island. The Pacha Group has already picked the best rhythm of an Ibiza day. You can wake up at Destino Five Ibiza, enjoy breakfast at Cielo, spend the afternoon beside the cherry-shaped pool at Playa Pacha, dine at Elia or Pacha Restaurant, and then move straight into Pacha Ibiza.

For tourists who want a polished, premium, and unforgettable Ibiza itinerary, this is hard to beat.

Start the day at Cielo or Pacha Hotel Restaurant

Ibiza is famous for late nights, but the Pacha experience begins much earlier.

At Cielo, located at Destino Five Ibiza, mornings begin on a sun-drenched Mediterranean finca-style terrace. The breakfast buffet starts from €45 and focuses on locally sourced, Mediterranean-inspired ingredients. It is designed for guests who want to reset, recharge, and enjoy Ibiza slowly before the island speeds up again.

The Pacha Hotel is close to Ibiza's old town. / Hotel Pacha

Every Friday, Cielo also hosts Soulful Fridays, a 60-minute open-air mat Pilates session in collaboration with Lagree Society. Set against sea views and Mediterranean gardens, the session is followed by breakfast at Elia for €50 per guest. For wellness-minded Ibiza tourists, it is a beautiful way to start the weekend.

Closer to the Marina, Pacha Hotel Restaurant serves breakfast daily. Its location opposite the club and near Ibiza Old Town makes it ideal for tourists staying centrally or planning a day around Ibiza Town and the Marina.

Spend the afternoon at Playa Pacha or brunch in style

When morning stretches into afternoon, the pace shifts.

At Pacha Hotel Restaurant, daily brunch runs from 11:30am to 5pm. The menu is relaxed but elevated, with dishes such as avocado toast on sourdough, wagyu carpaccio, burrata focaccia with prosciutto and pesto, and banana pancakes with Nutella. It is the kind of brunch that works whether you are recovering from the night before or preparing for the next one.

Then there is Playa Pacha, at Destino Five Ibiza, one of the most glamorous daytime destinations in Ibiza. Some of its highlights are its legendary cherry-shaped pool, panoramic sea views, live DJs, deluxe sunbeds, jacuzzis, and Mediterranean dining. The Pool Day Pass starts from €80, fully redeemable on food and beverage.

For visitors, Playa Pacha is more than a pool club. It is a full afternoon plan: arrive early, settle into the sun, enjoy Balearic beats, order food and drinks, and let the day naturally become evening.

One of the rooms at Destino Five Ibiza with pool views. / Destino Five Ibiza

Football nights, Ibiza style

This July, football and Ibiza's social energy collide in two unmissable settings.

At Pacha Hotel Restaurant, Football Nights bring matches into a vibrant premium setting with sport, music, pizza, and social energy. Guests receive one complimentary drink with every pizza ordered from the menu.

At Cielo, matches are shown under the Ibiza sky with Mediterranean bites and refreshing drinks. For tourists visiting during major tournaments or summer fixtures, this is a smart way to mix sport with the island’s relaxed luxury atmosphere.

Where Ibiza dines before it dances

In Ibiza, dinner is rarely just dinner. It is the warm-up. The Pacha Group has built several pre-party dining experiences around this idea.

The standout is Elia Supper Club at Destino Five Ibiza. Available Saturday to Thursday, it begins with Aegean-inspired sharing dishes, fresh-caught fish, handcrafted cocktails, and golden-hour views across Dalt Vila, Formentera, and the open sea. After dinner, the evening moves seamlessly to Pacha Ibiza, only around ten minutes away, with complimentary club access included.

Elia restaurant is a prime spot to watch the most beautiful sunsets on the island. / Destino Five Ibiza

Pacha Restaurant offers the famous Dine & Dance ritual. Guests enjoy dinner and then receive direct, no-queue access to Pacha Ibiza. For tourists, this is one of the easiest ways to avoid stress and make the night feel smooth from start to finish.

For cocktail lovers, Paradiso Ibiza brings a theatrical terrace, haute mixology, and surrealist design. It is a stylish choice for travellers who want their pre-party to feel like an event of its own.

Across the street from the club, Pacha Hotel Restaurant also hosts weekly nights. Wednesdays bring Double Cherryfrom 8pm, with LAEET and guest DJs playing melodic house. Saturdays bring Native from 8pm, with Frank DF, Josehm, and Victmena creating feel-good sounds while pizza lands at the table.

The ultimate Pacha Ibiza party calendar

July is one of Ibiza’s biggest months, with Pacha Ibiza and Pacha ICONS offering a packed programme.

Mondays belong to Sonny Fodera, with standout guests including Lost Frequencies and Jayda G.

belong to Sonny Fodera, with standout guests including Lost Frequencies and Jayda G. Tuesdays are led by RÜFÜS DU SOL, bringing a rare intimate format to Pacha Ibiza.

are led by RÜFÜS DU SOL, bringing a rare intimate format to Pacha Ibiza. Wednesdays feature BLOND:ISH and Abracadabra Season II, closing with Adam Ten b2b Mita Gami.

feature BLOND:ISH and Abracadabra Season II, closing with Adam Ten b2b Mita Gami. Thursdays begin outdoors at Pacha ICONS at Destino Five Ibiza, with events such as Marco Carola Presents Music On and Solomun Outdoor. The night then continues at Pacha Ibiza with events like Mamacita and Pure Pacha.

begin outdoors at Pacha ICONS at Destino Five Ibiza, with events such as Marco Carola Presents Music On and Solomun Outdoor. The night then continues at Pacha Ibiza with events like Mamacita and Pure Pacha. Fridays are for Marco Carola, including Music On nights with names such as PAWSA, Franky Rizardo, The Martinez Brothers, Luke Dean, and Ale De Tuglie.

are for Marco Carola, including Music On nights with names such as PAWSA, Franky Rizardo, The Martinez Brothers, Luke Dean, and Ale De Tuglie. Saturdays celebrate history with Flower Power and Roger Sanchez, including special guests such as Kerri Chandler and David Morales.

celebrate history with Flower Power and Roger Sanchez, including special guests such as Kerri Chandler and David Morales. Sundays belong to Solomun+1, with major names including Skrillex, Jamie xx, Peggy Gou, and Anyma.

Every night has a clear identity. Whether you love house, melodic sounds, outdoor parties, or classic Ibiza energy, there is a Pacha night built for you.

Marco Carola DJing at Pacha Ibiza. / RAÚL SÁNCHEZ

Where Pacha loyalists stay

Destino Five Ibiza offers a resort-style stay with the “Ibiza on the House” offer, where direct bookings return 100% of room spend as food and beverage credit across the property. Guests can also enjoy villas, Cherry Suites, private pools, and complimentary access to Pacha ICONS and Pacha Ibiza throughout the season.

Pacha Hotel is the more central boutique option. It is close to the Marina, within walking distance of Ibiza Old Town, and opposite Pacha Ibiza. This season’s offer includes 20% off rooms, plus complimentary access to Playa Pacha, Pacha Ibiza, and Pacha ICONS.

What to wear in Ibiza this summer

The Pacha Collection completes the experience. The guide highlights rustic textures, playful prints, bold accessories, and easy day-to-night fashion.

Key pieces include the Rustic capsule from Pure Free Souls, the Cherry Rib capsule with mini cherry prints, pleated lightweight pieces for warm nights, crocheted sun hats, plexiglass jewellery, cherry charm earrings, and the PARADISO collaboration tee.

FAQs about Pacha Ibiza

Is Pacha Ibiza only a nightclub?

No. Pacha Ibiza is part of a wider lifestyle experience that includes hotels, restaurants, brunch, pool days, wellness, cocktails, outdoor parties, and fashion.

What is Playa Pacha?

Playa Pacha is a glamorous daytime pool club at Destino Five Ibiza, known for its cherry-shaped pool, sea views, DJs, sunbeds, jacuzzis, and Mediterranean dining.

What is Elia Supper Club?

Elia Supper Club is a sunset dining experience at Destino Five Ibiza with Aegean-inspired food, cocktails, sea views, and complimentary access to Pacha Ibiza.

Can tourists have dinner before going to Pacha Ibiza?

Yes. Pacha Restaurant offers a Dine & Dance experience with dinner followed by direct, no-queue club access.

Where should I stay for easy access to Pacha Ibiza?

Pacha Hotel is ideal for a central stay near the Marina, Ibiza Old Town, and the club. Destino Five Ibiza is better for a resort-style experience.

For travellers from around the world, Pacha is not just about going clubbing. It is about living Ibiza from morning to sunrise, with every detail already carefully cherry-picked.