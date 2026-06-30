Discover the best direct flights to Ibiza from the UK during the summer season

Planning your summer holiday and looking for direct flights to Ibiza from the UK? Reaching the island has never been easier. Every summer, Ibiza is connected to a wide range of British cities, making it simple for visitors to enjoy everything from its beaches and restaurants to its nightlife and picturesque villages.

Whether you are travelling for a weekend break or a longer holiday, there are plenty of direct flight options throughout July, operated by both low-cost and full-service airlines.

UK cities with direct flights to Ibiza

During July, direct flights are available from 15 cities across the UK, giving travellers plenty of flexibility when planning their trip.

Archive - Gatwick Airport in London. / Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/dpa - Archivo

The available routes are:

London – TUI, British Airways, easyJet, Jet2, Ryanair and Vueling operate daily flights from the capital.

– TUI, British Airways, easyJet, Jet2, Ryanair and Vueling operate daily flights from the capital. Bristol – Jet2, easyJet and Ryanair offer services on most days of the week.

– Jet2, easyJet and Ryanair offer services on most days of the week. Manchester – TUI, easyJet and Ryanair fly every day.

– TUI, easyJet and Ryanair fly every day. Birmingham – Jet2, TUI and Ryanair operate daily flights.

– Jet2, TUI and Ryanair operate daily flights. Bournemouth – Jet2 offers direct flights on selected days.

– Jet2 offers direct flights on selected days. Glasgow – Jet2 and TUI operate flights on most days of the week.

– Jet2 and TUI operate flights on most days of the week. Edinburgh – Jet2 and Ryanair provide services on selected days.

– Jet2 and Ryanair provide services on selected days. Liverpool – Jet2 and Ryanair operate daily flights.

– Jet2 and Ryanair operate daily flights. Leeds Bradford – Jet2 and Ryanair fly every day.

– Jet2 and Ryanair fly every day. Newcastle – Ryanair and Jet2 operate daily services.

– Ryanair and Jet2 operate daily services. Nottingham East Midlands – TUI and Jet2 offer flights on most days of the week.

– TUI and Jet2 offer flights on most days of the week. Belfast – easyJet and Jet2 operate flights on most days.

– easyJet and Jet2 operate flights on most days. Cardiff – TUI offers direct flights on selected days.

– TUI offers direct flights on selected days. Norwich – TUI operates a limited number of flights during the month.

– TUI operates a limited number of flights during the month. Exeter – TUI also offers a small number of direct services.

This extensive network means that visitors can travel directly to Ibiza from virtually every region of the UK without needing to connect through another airport.

Flight frequency during the summer

July is one of the busiest months for flights between the UK and Ibiza, with airlines significantly increasing capacity to meet holiday demand.

Manchester airport. / DI

Travellers looking for maximum flexibility will find the greatest choice from:

London , with multiple departures every day from several airports.

, with multiple departures every day from several airports. Manchester , Birmingham , Liverpool , Leeds Bradford and Newcastle , all offering daily direct services.

, , , and , all offering daily direct services. Bristol , Glasgow , Nottingham East Midlands and Belfast , where flights operate on most days of the week.

, , and , where flights operate on most days of the week. Smaller airports such as Bournemouth, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Norwich and Exeter offer fewer departures but still provide convenient direct access for travellers living nearby.

How much do flights cost?

The price of flights to Ibiza varies depending on the departure airport, airline, booking date and travel period.

Low-cost airlines frequently offer competitive fares when booked well in advance, while prices usually increase as the departure date approaches, particularly during weekends and school holidays.

Travellers who want to secure the best fares should:

Book as early as possible.

Compare several airlines.

Consider flying on weekdays instead of weekends.

Watch for seasonal promotions from airlines such as easyJet, Ryanair and Jet2.

Being flexible with departure dates can often make a significant difference to the final ticket price.

Tips for booking your flight

If you are planning a summer holiday in Ibiza, a few simple strategies can help you save money and find the most convenient itinerary.

Book early

July is one of Ibiza's busiest months, so prices tend to rise steadily as flights fill up.

Compare nearby airports

If you live within reasonable travelling distance of more than one airport, comparing routes can reveal better prices or more convenient departure times.

Choose your travel dates carefully

Flying during the middle of the week often offers better availability and lower fares than travelling on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.

Getting around Ibiza after landing

Once you arrive at Ibiza Airport, reaching your accommodation is straightforward.

Public buses connect the airport with Ibiza Town, Sant Antoni, Santa Eulària and several other destinations during the summer season.

However, visitors planning to explore beaches, hidden coves or rural villages may find that hiring a car offers greater flexibility, particularly if they want to discover quieter parts of the island.

Where to stay

Ibiza offers accommodation for every type of traveller.

Those looking for lively nightlife often choose Ibiza Town, Platja d'en Bossa or Sant Antoni, while visitors seeking a quieter holiday may prefer Santa Eulària, Es Canar, Portinatx or other villages along the north and east coasts.

From luxury resorts and boutique hotels to apartments, rural fincas and budget accommodation, there are options for every budget.

The walled city of Dalt Vila is declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. / IBIZA TRAVEL

What to do during your stay

Although Ibiza is internationally famous for its nightlife, the island offers much more than clubs.

Visitors can spend time exploring the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Dalt Vila, relax on more than 50 beaches and coves, visit traditional markets, enjoy local gastronomy or take a ferry to nearby Formentera.

Outdoor enthusiasts can also discover hiking routes, cycling trails and water sports throughout the island.

Planning a summer trip has never been easier

With direct flights available from 15 UK cities throughout July, travelling to Ibiza is more convenient than ever.

Whether you are flying from London, Manchester, Birmingham or one of many regional airports, there are plenty of options to suit different budgets and travel plans.

Booking early, comparing airlines and choosing flexible travel dates will help you find the best deals, leaving you free to enjoy everything Ibiza has to offer once you arrive.