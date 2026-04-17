Ibiza conquers the night: six clubs among the 20 best in the world

Ibiza has once again taken centre stage on the international scene with a recognition that matches its global reputation. The DJ Mag Top 100 Clubs 2026 ranking places six of the island’s major venues among the 20 best clubs in the world and crowns [UNVRS] in first place. The result confirms Ibiza’s status as one of the world’s leading nightlife destinations and highlights the island’s continuing power to shape international club culture.

[UNVRS] tops the ranking in what is an extraordinary achievement. In the 20-year history of the list, no newly opened club had ever reached number one so quickly. The venue only opened last summer. Ushuaïa Ibiza ranks third and Hï Ibiza fourth, meaning The Night League has three venues in the global top five.

Ushuaïa Ibiza ranks third. / TNL

The island’s presence in the ranking does not end there. Amnesia Ibiza is in 16th place, Pacha Ibiza in 18th and DC-10 Ibiza in 19th. In addition, Chinois Ibiza appears in 74th place and Edén Ibiza in 99th.

Ibiza nightlife remains one of the strongest brands in the world

This result sends a powerful message. In a geographically small destination, some of the most recognised names in global nightlife coexist. This is not a coincidence, nor is it a passing trend. It is the outcome of decades in which Ibiza has built a distinctive and admired identity linked to music, creative freedom and a singular way of understanding leisure and nightlife.

Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza have been pioneers in expanding the limits of live entertainment and the modern clubbing experience. In that context, [UNVRS] going straight to number one adds even more weight to Ibiza’s success. It shows not only the strength of the island as the home of historic clubs, but also its ability to continue innovating with ambitious new projects capable of leading the international scene.

Fourth place goes to Hï Ibiza. / TNL

More than music: the global impact of Ibiza clubs

The importance of this recognition goes far beyond music and nightlife. Ibiza was a pioneer in new ways of experiencing the dancefloor, in giving visibility to genres that found an exceptional platform here, and in projecting an open and cosmopolitan identity to the world. That cultural influence has also had a social and economic impact.

The island’s club scene has helped to broaden horizons, create jobs, attract investment and reinforce a modern, dynamic image that remains central to the Ibiza brand today. For that reason, the presence of six major clubs among the 20 best in the world should not be read simply as a collection of impressive positions. It is also proof that Ibiza continues to inspire, attract and occupy a leading place on the global map of nightlife.

Pacha Ibiza is at number 18. / Raúl Sánchez

Historic Ibiza clubs continue to shape the island’s identity

Much of this prestige has been built over the years by venues that now form part of Ibiza’s collective memory. Amnesia Ibiza, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026, has been a key part of the construction of the island’s myth and the consolidation of a club culture that found one of its great homes here.

Pacha Ibiza, with more than half a century of history, has also played a decisive role in projecting an open, cosmopolitan and luminous image of the island. These are venues that have accompanied Ibiza’s transformation and helped turn it into an international symbol. To that legacy must be added the unique identity of DC-10, closely linked to a more underground and authentic side of the island’s nightlife.

Amnesia Ibiza is ranked 16th. / Amnesia Ibiza

Ibiza continues to shine on the world clubbing map

Ibiza’s success in the DJ Mag Top 100 Clubs 2026 ranking confirms that the island has lost none of its ability to lead. In an immense global map of nightlife destinations, Ibiza continues to shine with a light of its own.