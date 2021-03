Cristiano Ronaldo, futbolista y empresario millonario con negocios en Ibiza y el resto del mundo

Thank you for the endless love and support! To celebrate my birthday month, my gift back to you is the opportunity to customize your own CR7 AF1 with #NikeByYou.⭐



Launching Monday, February 22, but you can start designing NOW: https://t.co/ahCFbRixof

#CR7byYou #TeamNike pic.twitter.com/OAYW1y7dym