The Pacha Collection: how Ibiza’s most famous cherries became a fashion statement

In Ibiza, what you wear can change almost as quickly as your plans. A morning by the sea can lead into a long lunch, sunset drinks and, eventually, a night on the dancefloor. The Pacha Collection has built its latest fashion offering around precisely that idea, creating a wardrobe designed to move between the different sides of island life.

Inspired by the heritage of Pacha Ibiza, the collection translates one of the island’s most recognisable identities into ready-to-wear clothing, swimwear and accessories. Contemporary streetwear sits alongside pieces influenced by Ibiza’s Mediterranean character, while the famous cherry logo appears across everything from football shirts and caps to bags, jewellery and summer dresses.

The result is a collection that aims to be much more than traditional club merchandise.

From Ibiza streetwear to the brand’s first denim collection

One of the biggest additions this season is The Pacha Collection’s first denim range. It introduces a cream-toned pair of shorts and a mini skirt finished with embroidery and a custom cherry-red leather label.

The launch adds everyday pieces to a range that already includes swimwear, dresses, T-shirts, football jerseys, bags, socks, fans and other accessories.

Different capsules offer alternatives depending on the style and time of day. Rustic, part of the Pure Free Souls line, focuses on soft white fabrics, embroidery and relaxed silhouettes, including a long dress and adjustable pareo designed for the warmer hours of an Ibiza day.

The Pacha Collection Lifestyle. / Pacha Group

For a more colourful option, Cherry Rib places Pacha’s emblematic cherries at the centre of the design. Its ribbed pieces feature an all-over miniature cherry print, while embroidered tank tops and crop tops are available in combinations including white and red, orange, light blue and grey. The capsule also includes a midi dress.

The pleated collection takes a different direction, with lightweight designs for men and women intended for warm evenings while maintaining more structured silhouettes.

The accessories designed for an Ibiza summer

Accessories play an important role across The Pacha Collection 2026, particularly through its Plexiglass and Hats selection.

Crocheted sun hats appear in multicoloured stripes, sequins and floral designs, while the jewellery range includes bangles, hoops, necklaces and cherry-charm earrings. Colours range from classic Pacha red to turquoise, silver and rose gold.

Elsewhere, the collection uses colour to reflect different moods and moments of the island.

Golden Hour combines warm, earthy tones with printed viscose pieces, graphic T-shirts, braided bags and bucket hats. Shades of Blue, meanwhile, takes inspiration from coastal colours, with sea-toned graphics and dresses that graduate from white into deep blue, alongside touches of bougainvillea pink.

After dark, Cherry Candy introduces sheer fabrics and gradients of pink, red and violet in fitted dresses and tops, while Intense in Red uses graphic cherry prints and solid red details for one of the collection’s most striking looks.

When Ibiza meets Berlin: Pacha x Civilist

One of the season’s most distinctive collaborations takes The Pacha Collection away from the Mediterranean and towards another European nightlife capital.

Pacha has joined forces with Civilist, the Berlin streetwear label whose identity combines skate culture, art, minimalist design and the German capital’s techno scene.

Pacha has joined forces with Civilist. / Pacha Group

The collaboration brings together two different nightlife cultures through hoodies, T-shirts, caps and other streetwear pieces featuring washed textures and graphic designs. Rather than treating club culture simply as inspiration, the capsule focuses on the music, movement and subcultures that surround it.

It is also an example of how Pacha is increasingly using fashion to connect its Ibiza heritage with creative scenes beyond the island.

Peggy Gou, Solomun and Marco Carola among Pacha’s music collaborations

Electronic music remains central to the collection.

Over recent seasons, The Pacha Collection has collaborated with DJs and artists closely connected to global club culture, creating pieces inspired both by their individual identities and by Ibiza itself.

The list includes Marco Carola, Solomun, Peggy Gou, Sonny Fodera, BLOND:ISH, Keinemusik, Franky Rizardo, Purple Disco Machine and Robin Schulz.

Graphic T-shirts, bandanas and statement pieces turn those collaborations into wearable extensions of the music associated with the island. It is a connection that feels particularly natural for a brand whose visual identity and nightlife history have developed alongside Ibiza’s international electronic music scene.

The Pacha Collection has collaborated with DJs and artists closely connected to global club culture. / Pacha Group

A new fashion space inside Pacha Ibiza

The collection also has a new home inside the club itself.

Located in the VIP Garden at Pacha Ibiza, the new retail concept is called Sunrise Psicodelia. Surrounded by palm trees, the space has been designed around colour, light, rhythm and the atmosphere of the venue rather than following the format of a conventional shop.

The idea reinforces the connection between the clothing and the experience that inspired it: visitors can discover the collection inside one of Ibiza’s best-known nightlife venues before or during a night at the club.

Where to buy The Pacha Collection

Alongside its Ibiza presence, The Pacha Collection is available through selected retail locations in Ibiza, Formentera, New York and Dubai, as well as online through the brand’s official shop.

The company is also increasing its focus on more responsible production. According to the brand, this includes expanding its network of nearshore suppliers and introducing lower-impact recycled fabrics as part of a wider move towards more conscious and ethical practices.

More than five decades after the Pacha identity became part of Ibiza’s nightlife landscape, its famous cherries are no longer confined to the entrance of a club or the front of a T-shirt. Through swimwear, streetwear, denim, accessories and collaborations with international artists, The Pacha Collection is turning a piece of Ibiza’s club culture into a complete fashion identity designed to be worn from day to night.