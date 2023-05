#Gnonno🐙 Mini Hurricane



"H-u-r-r-y u-p! The treasure won't wait for us!"

To Gnonno, the Grand Sea is a playground. Her biggest dream is to become an excellent explorer like her grandfather.

Full of energy, she simply doesn't have the ability to stop having fun😝#ToF #May11 pic.twitter.com/sCGZusye0O