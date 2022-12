Happy Heavenly Birthday to an old friend and mentor @TheRealStanLee

As I broke into Hollywood many years ago, he was always so supportive and encouraging which blew me away.

His kindness really moved me.

Years later I got to say thank you

🙏🏾❤️

Stan would’ve been 100 today 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/2q56lYCZD4