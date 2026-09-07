Posidonia oceánica: the secret behind Ibiza's turquoise water — and how to protect it

There is a reason the sea between Ibiza and Formentera can look almost unreal.

From a boat, the water shifts between deep blue and intense turquoise. From the beach, you can often see straight through the shallows to the sandy seabed. Underwater, fish move through extensive green meadows that many visitors mistake for seaweed.

Those meadows are Posidonia oceanica, and they are one of the most valuable natural treasures in the Mediterranean.

Far from being something inconvenient growing beneath the water, Posidonia helps stabilise the seabed, protect beaches from erosion, support marine biodiversity, improve water clarity and store carbon.

UNESCO describes the dense Posidonia meadows associated with Ibiza, Biodiversity and Culture, the World Heritage property inscribed in 1999, as exceptionally well preserved and essential to the interaction between the islands’ marine and coastal ecosystems.

Posidonia meadow. / CMA/Ibanat

Yet this extraordinary ecosystem is also vulnerable.

Boat anchors can physically tear plants from the seabed. Water pollution can reduce the light available for photosynthesis. Rising sea temperatures and other effects of climate change are placing additional pressure on Mediterranean seagrass ecosystems.

And that means protecting Ibiza’s famous sea is partly about protecting what lies underneath it.

What is Posidonia oceanica?

Posidonia oceanica is a flowering marine plant found only in the Mediterranean. It forms extensive underwater meadows that provide habitat for marine species, stabilise sediments, protect coastlines, contribute to clear water and store carbon. It is a plant, not an alga or seaweed.

Posidonia is not seaweed

This is the first thing every visitor should know.

Despite its long green leaves and underwater habitat, Posidonia oceanica is not an alga.

It is a true flowering plant, complete with roots, stems, leaves, flowers and fruit. Like terrestrial plants, it follows a seasonal cycle and naturally loses leaves, many of which eventually wash ashore.

It is also endemic to the Mediterranean, meaning it occurs naturally nowhere else on Earth.

Posidonia meadows. / Canva

Over long periods, individual plants expand through underground rhizomes, creating dense meadows across suitable seabeds.

Around Ibiza and Formentera, those underwater landscapes are particularly significant.

Official Balearic tourism information describes a vast clonal Posidonia formation between the Pityusic Islands stretching for several kilometres and estimated to be more than 100,000 years old.

That makes the plant you might casually swim over during an afternoon at the beach part of an ecosystem whose history vastly predates tourism — and human civilisation on the islands.

Why is Ibiza’s water so clear?

Visitors often associate the clarity of the sea exclusively with clean water and pale sandy seabeds.

Posidonia plays an important part too.

Its extensive root and rhizome systems stabilise sediment, while the structure of the meadows helps reduce suspended particles and limit seabed disturbance. Tourism authorities in Ibiza specifically identify Posidonia as an important factor behind the quality and transparency of the surrounding sea.

This is why dark areas visible beneath the surface should not automatically be interpreted as unattractive seabed.

Posidonia meadows. / Canva

Very often, the opposite is true.

That dark patch beneath your boat may be a healthy Posidonia meadow.

And the turquoise water surrounding it is partly a consequence of that functioning ecosystem.

Posidonia is an underwater nursery

The plant does much more than improve the appearance of the sea.

Dense Posidonia meadows create complex underwater habitats where marine organisms can feed, reproduce and shelter from predators.

UNESCO describes the Ibiza meadows as important spawning and nursery habitats, supporting diverse communities of fish and invertebrates, including endemic and threatened species.

In practical terms, that means a seemingly simple meadow is closer to an underwater forest than a patch of aquatic grass.

Remove the forest and you do not simply lose the plants.

You also lose much of the ecosystem that depends upon them.

It helps stop Ibiza’s beaches disappearing

One of the most misunderstood sights on Ibiza and Formentera is the accumulation of brown Posidonia leaves along the shoreline.

To someone unfamiliar with Mediterranean ecosystems, they can look like seaweed that should be cleared away.

They are not rubbish.

Accumulation of brown Posidonia leaves along the shoreline. / Canva

Dead Posidonia leaves washed ashore form natural deposits that absorb the energy of waves and storms, helping reduce beach erosion. Formentera’s tourism authority specifically notes their role in protecting the coastline during rough weather.

The living meadow below the water also stabilises sediment through its roots and rhizomes.

So those dry leaves on the beach and the green plants below the surface are connected parts of the same coastal defence system.

A perfectly cleared beach is not necessarily a healthier beach.

Sometimes, what looks untidy to a visitor is nature doing exactly what it is supposed to do.

Posidonia is also a powerful carbon store

There is another reason scientists increasingly pay attention to seagrass.

Blue carbon is the carbon captured and stored in coastal and marine ecosystems, including seagrass meadows.

Posidonia is particularly important because its dense underground structures can accumulate organic material within the seabed over very long periods.

Scientific research has shown that Posidonia oceanica can store carbon in its underlying 'matte' — the dense structure of sediment, roots and rhizomes — for centuries or even millennia.

Protecting the meadow therefore matters not only for Ibiza’s beaches and marine wildlife, but within the wider challenge of climate change.

Why is Posidonia under threat?

Posidonia grows slowly.

That is part of what makes physical destruction particularly serious.

Once a mature meadow has been damaged, recovery cannot be expected on the timescale of a normal tourist season.

Scientific reviews of Mediterranean Posidonia have documented long-term decline and identified pressures including coastal development, pollution, climate change and invasive species.

In Ibiza and Formentera, boat anchoring is one of the threats most directly connected with tourism.

Posidonia meadows. / Canva

Anchors can destroy in minutes what took years to grow

Imagine dropping a heavy metal anchor into a garden, allowing its chain to drag across the ground as the wind moves the boat, and then pulling everything back up.

That is essentially what can happen underwater.

An anchor landing directly on Posidonia can damage or uproot the plant, while the chain may sweep across a much larger area as the vessel swings.

Formentera’s official tourism information specifically identifies anchoring as a threat because it can uproot plants from the seabed.

This is not merely environmental etiquette.

Under Balearic regulations, anchoring directly on Posidonia is generally prohibited. Where regulated ecological mooring fields exist, vessels must use the designated systems rather than anchoring directly into the meadow.

Within the Ses Salines Natural Park, authorities are equally clear: anchoring is permitted on authorised sandy seabeds, not on Posidonia.

How can you tell where Posidonia is before anchoring?

Do not guess from the colour of the water.

The Balearic Government provides official Posidonia cartography designed to help boat users identify seagrass areas and plan responsible anchoring.

Its online resources include a Posidonia map viewer as well as mobile mapping options.

For anyone hiring a boat in Ibiza, this creates a very simple question worth asking before departure: “How do you make sure we never anchor on Posidonia?”

A responsible skipper should already know.

Climate change adds another layer of pressure

Physical damage is not the only problem.

The original warning issued by the Ona Futura Foundation highlighted unusually high Mediterranean sea temperatures, invasive species, harmful microalgae and increasing human pressure as part of a wider ecological crisis.

According to the foundation, its underwater monitoring network recorded sea temperatures during the period referenced in its report as much as four degrees Celsius above the seasonal average.

Higher temperatures can create additional physiological stress for marine organisms and contribute to broader changes in Mediterranean ecosystems.

For Posidonia, this matters because even a meadow protected from anchors still exists within a changing sea.

Protecting it therefore requires both immediate local measures — such as responsible boating and good wastewater management — and much wider action on climate and marine pollution.

Stock image of posidonia. / 15K Formentera Sunset Run

What is being done to protect Posidonia?

Protection takes several forms.

According to the information provided by Ona Futura, its projects include monitoring environmental conditions, experimenting with restoration and regeneration techniques, working on damaged areas and raising awareness among visitors, sailors and tourism businesses.

Across the Balearics, protection also involves mapping seagrass meadows, regulating anchoring and creating controlled mooring systems.

Formentera has additionally made Posidonia conservation a prominent part of its environmental identity, with initiatives such as the Save Posidonia Project designed to combine conservation with public awareness.

Restoration can help, but it should not be viewed as an easy replacement for prevention.

A scientific review of Posidonia restoration projects found substantial variation in techniques and outcomes, reinforcing the importance of protecting existing healthy meadows in the first place.

In other words: the easiest Posidonia meadow to restore is the one that was never destroyed.

7 ways tourists can help protect Posidonia in Ibiza

You do not need to be a marine biologist to make a difference.

1. Never anchor directly on Posidonia

If you are sailing or hiring a boat, make sure the anchor is dropped on an authorised sandy seabed, not on dark green seagrass.

2. Use official mooring buoys where available

Ecological mooring systems are designed to reduce direct damage to the seabed.

3. Check the Posidonia map before sailing

The Balearic Government provides cartography specifically to help boaters identify protected meadows.

4. Ask your charter company about its anchoring policy

Before booking a boat trip, ask how the company avoids Posidonia. Responsible environmental practice should be part of the service, not an afterthought.

5. Do not treat Posidonia leaves on beaches as rubbish

The brown material washed onto the shoreline is part of the natural coastal system and contributes to protection from erosion.

6. Never throw rubbish or wastewater into the sea

Clear water does not mean an ecosystem is immune to pollution. Take waste back to shore and use proper port facilities.

7. Tell other visitors what Posidonia actually is

Perhaps the simplest action is also one of the most effective.

Once people understand that the 'dark grass' beneath their boat is partly responsible for the transparent water they came to enjoy, protecting it becomes much easier to understand.

Why is Posidonia a UNESCO World Heritage feature?

There is a small but important distinction here.

UNESCO did not simply designate every Posidonia meadow around Ibiza as an independent World Heritage Site.

Instead, the marine Posidonia meadows form a fundamental natural component of the mixed World Heritage property 'Ibiza, Biodiversity and Culture', inscribed in 1999.

UNESCO highlights their exceptional state of conservation, biodiversity and influence on the interaction between Ibiza’s coastal and marine environments.

The recognition combines natural heritage with Ibiza’s cultural treasures, including Dalt Vila, Sa Caleta and Puig des Molins.

It is an unusually appropriate designation.

Ibiza’s identity is not divided neatly between nature and culture.

The two have always developed together.

Frequently asked questions about Posidonia in Ibiza

Is Posidonia seaweed?

No. Posidonia oceanica is a flowering marine plant, with roots, leaves, flowers and fruit.

Why are there brown Posidonia leaves on Ibiza’s beaches?

The plant naturally sheds leaves. Once washed ashore, these deposits can help absorb wave energy and protect beaches from erosion.

Is it legal to anchor on Posidonia in Ibiza?

As a general rule, no. Balearic regulations prohibit anchoring directly on Posidonia oceanica. Boats should anchor on suitable sandy areas or use authorised mooring systems.

Can I swim over Posidonia?

Yes. Swimming and snorkelling above the meadows can be an excellent way to appreciate the ecosystem without damaging it. Avoid pulling up, collecting or disturbing the plants.

Why does Posidonia make the water clearer?

Its meadows help stabilise sediments and support ecological processes associated with water quality and transparency. Ibiza’s own tourism authority identifies Posidonia as one of the reasons the surrounding sea is so clear.

How old is the Posidonia between Ibiza and Formentera?

Official Balearic tourism information cites a vast clonal formation between the islands estimated at over 100,000 years old.

What are the dark patches in Ibiza’s turquoise sea?

Many are Posidonia meadows, although seabed composition varies. If you are on a boat, never assume a dark area is suitable for anchoring; check official seagrass mapping instead.

The secret behind Ibiza’s sea is worth protecting

It is easy to understand why visitors fall in love with the Mediterranean from above the surface.

The colour.

The clarity.

The beaches.

The coves.

But some of the most important parts of that landscape are invisible from a sunbed.

Posidonia oceanica has been shaping the waters around Ibiza and Formentera for thousands of years, providing habitat, storing carbon, stabilising the seabed and helping protect the shoreline.

It asks remarkably little from visitors in return.

Do not anchor on it.

Do not mistake its washed-up leaves for rubbish.

Choose responsible operators.

Keep waste out of the sea.

And understand what you are looking at.

Because protecting Posidonia is not about sacrificing the Ibiza experience.

It is about protecting the very things that make the Ibiza experience possible.