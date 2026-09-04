Booking a villa in Ibiza? These 4 red flags could save your holiday

You find the villa online and it looks almost too good to be true. Whitewashed walls. A private pool. Sunset views. Enough bedrooms for the whole group. And somehow, it costs considerably less than everything else you have seen in Ibiza.

You book it.

Then your holiday begins with the kind of surprise nobody wants: the host stops answering, the keys do not work, the accommodation is nothing like the photographs — or the property simply does not exist as advertised.

Booking accommodation should be one of the most exciting parts of planning a trip to Ibiza, but choosing the wrong rental can create serious problems before you have even unpacked your suitcase.

The good news is that there are several straightforward checks travellers can make before paying.

From verifying the property's tourist registration number to looking carefully at the price and refusing suspicious payment methods, a few minutes of research can help you identify some of the most obvious warning signs.

Here are four red flags to look out for before booking a holiday rental in Ibiza.

Quick answer: Before booking an Ibiza villa or holiday rental, check that it is advertised through a reputable channel, verify its tourist registration number on the Consell d'Eivissa registry, compare the price with similar properties and always use a secure, traceable payment method.

1. The listing is on a website you have never heard of

The first check begins before you even look at the pool.

Where is the property being advertised?

A spectacular villa on an unfamiliar website, social media account or private message should immediately encourage you to do more research.

The source material recommends using established, trusted booking channels rather than relying on unknown classified sites, private social-media deals or unverified messages.

That does not mean the appearance of a well-known platform alone proves that every listing is legitimate. But booking through recognised channels can provide a clearer process, payment trail and route for resolving problems than transferring money to someone you have never met after a conversation on social media.

Warning signs to watch for

Be particularly cautious when several of these appear together:

The property has no reviews or booking history .

or . The website or advertiser is unfamiliar .

or is . The photographs look unusually polished but information about the property is vague.

but information about the property is vague. The person advertising it creates pressure to “book immediately” .

. You are encouraged to continue the conversation privately rather than through the original booking channel.

rather than through the original booking channel. The offer seems dramatically better than comparable properties.

Villas in Ibiza. / iStock

Urgency is a particularly useful warning sign.

A genuine holiday is something you should be allowed to think about. If someone appears more interested in getting your money quickly than answering reasonable questions about the accommodation, that deserves attention.

The simplest rule is also one of the oldest: if a rental looks too good to be true, investigate it before booking.

2. There is no tourist registration number — or the details do not match

A beautiful photograph cannot tell you whether a holiday rental is authorised.

A registration check can.

According to the information supplied, legal tourist rentals in Ibiza should display a tourist registration number, often presented in a format similar to ETV-1234-E.

But seeing a number in an advert is not enough.

You should verify it.

The Consell d'Eivissa provides an official tourism registry where travellers can check registration information: registreturistic.conselldeivissa.es

Copy the number from the accommodation listing and search for it there.

Aerial view of Cala Vadella. / iStock

What should you compare?

Do not simply check whether a result exists.

Look at whether the information corresponds with the property you are considering, particularly details such as:

The address

The authorised capacity

The accommodation information shown in the registry

If the number cannot be found, or the registered information appears inconsistent with the advertisement, the safest option is not to proceed until the discrepancy has been properly explained.

This is one of the most valuable checks because it moves the decision away from marketing language and photographs and towards official information.

A villa listing can say almost anything.

A registry gives you something concrete to verify.

Why the tourist registration check matters

Travellers often spend hours comparing infinity pools, bedroom sizes and walking distances to the beach, yet skip the administrative information that may be far more important.

A registration check only takes a short amount of time.

That is a good trade when the alternative could involve paying for accommodation that is not operating as advertised.

It is also worth checking before sending a deposit rather than after.

Once money has changed hands, resolving a problem becomes considerably more complicated than simply closing a browser tab and choosing another property.

Villas in Ibiza. / iStock

3. The price is unbelievably cheap for Ibiza

Everybody likes finding a bargain.

But in Ibiza, an unusually low price can sometimes be a warning rather than a victory.

Imagine finding a luxury villa in July, complete with private pool, sea views and space for eight people, advertised for only €100 per night.

That should make you stop.

It does not automatically prove that something is wrong, but it should prompt further investigation.

Compare before you book

Search for similar properties in:

The same part of Ibiza

The same month or season

A similar accommodation category

A similar number of bedrooms or guests

Properties offering comparable features, such as pools or sea views

If almost every comparable villa is dramatically more expensive, ask yourself why this particular property is different.

Scam offers often work because they create a sense that the traveller has discovered something everyone else has missed.

The low price encourages speed.

You worry that someone else will book it.

You stop checking details.

You send the money.

That is exactly when a bargain can become expensive.

Cheap does not always mean suspicious — context matters

Ibiza accommodation prices vary widely, and there are legitimate options for different budgets.

The warning sign is not simply “this property is cheaper”.

It is a price that appears implausibly low when compared with what is being offered and with similar accommodation at the same time of year.

In other words, do not judge the number in isolation.

Judge whether the price makes sense.

A few minutes spent comparing listings can provide a useful reality check before you commit.

Aerial drone view of Cala Tarida. / iStock

4. The host wants you to pay outside the booking platform

This is perhaps the simplest rule in the entire guide: be extremely cautious if someone asks you to move the payment away from the booking system you originally used.

Use secure payment channels and be wary of cash payments, payments through suspicious links, informal bank transfers, or using PayPal's 'friends and family' option.

One common scenario is an advertiser offering a discount if you pay them directly.

It may sound appealing.

Why pay more through the platform if the owner is willing to reduce the price?

Because moving outside an established payment system can also mean giving up some of the protections and evidence that system provides.

Why secure payments matter

A proper payment process can provide:

A clear record of the transaction

Evidence of what you booked and paid

A documented connection between the listing and the payment

A clearer route to seek assistance if something goes wrong

Sending money privately can make those protections much weaker.

You are not only paying for accommodation.

You are also paying for certainty about who received the money, what it was for and how the transaction can be demonstrated later.

A discount is not much use if the booking disappears with it.

A four-point Ibiza rental checklist

Before confirming your accommodation, ask yourself four questions:

1. Is the booking source trustworthy?

Avoid rushing into deals promoted only through unknown websites, social media or private messages.

2. Can I verify the registration?

Check the tourist registration number against the official Consell d'Eivissa registry.

3. Does the price make sense?

Compare it with similar accommodation in the same area and period.

4. Am I paying securely?

Keep the transaction within a recognised, traceable payment system.

If one of those answers worries you, investigate further before paying.

If several worry you, it may be time to choose another property.

Sant Josep de sa Talaia. / iStock

Why illegal holiday rentals matter beyond your booking

There is another side to the issue. Illegal holiday accommodation does not only create risks for tourists. Ibiza's efforts to combat illegal rentals are also intended to help protect the island's residents and maintain a better balance between tourism and local life.

Accommodation is one of Ibiza's most sensitive issues.

Millions of people want to experience the island, particularly during the summer, while residents still need access to homes and functioning communities throughout the year.

Choosing authorised accommodation therefore has a wider impact.

For travellers, it provides greater confidence that the property follows the relevant tourism rules.

For Ibiza, legal accommodation forms part of a more sustainable relationship between visitors and the people who actually live on the island.

You do not need to become an expert in tourism legislation before coming on holiday.

You simply need to make basic checks and avoid bookings where important information does not add up.

What if the villa looks genuine but you are still unsure?

Do not let attractive photographs become your only evidence. Ask questions. Check the property details against the registry. Search independently for the address or accommodation name. Look at the booking history and reviews available through the platform. And make sure the information remains consistent.

A scam or problematic listing may not always have one dramatic giveaway. Sometimes it is the combination of smaller inconsistencies that matters:

The price is unusually low.

The registration information is unclear.

The host wants immediate payment.

Then they ask to move the conversation elsewhere.

Individually, you might dismiss each detail. Together, they should make you cautious.

Frequently asked questions about Ibiza holiday rentals

How can I check whether an Ibiza holiday rental is registered?

Look for the property's tourist registration number in the listing and verify it using the Consell d'Eivissa's official tourism registry at registreturistic.conselldeivissa.es. Compare the registry information with the accommodation being advertised.

What does an Ibiza tourist rental number look like?

ETV-1234-E is an example of the type of registration number travellers may encounter. The exact details should still be checked against the official registry.

Should I book an Ibiza villa advertised on social media?

Avoid deals made solely through social media, private messages or unfamiliar classified sites, particularly when the advertiser is pressuring you to pay quickly.

Is a very cheap Ibiza villa always a scam?

Not necessarily. However, a price that is dramatically lower than comparable properties can be a red flag. Compare similar rentals in the same location and season before booking.

Should I pay for my Ibiza accommodation by bank transfer?

Use the secure payment system offered by the booking platform rather than cash, direct transfers or suspicious external payment links.

What if a host offers me a discount for paying outside the platform?

Treat that request with caution. Moving payment outside the booking platform may reduce the protection and transaction record available if the booking later goes wrong.

Your Ibiza holiday should begin with excitement, not uncertainty

There are plenty of things worth taking a chance on in Ibiza:

Trying a restaurant you have never visited.

Following a road towards a beach you have never seen.

Staying out for sunrise when you promised yourself you would have an early night.

Your accommodation does not need to be one of them.

Before clicking 'Book Now', check the platform, verify the tourist registration number, compare the price and make sure your payment is secure.

Four simple checks can take only a few minutes.

And once they are done, you can focus on what you actually came to Ibiza for: beaches, food, music, sunsets and the sort of memories you want to bring home.

Not a rental nightmare.