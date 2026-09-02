Ibiza Closing Parties 2026: the biggest final weekends, line-ups and dates you need to know

Ibiza may be famous for its clubs, but anyone who knows the island's clubbing calendar understands that the closing parties are a season of their own.

By October, months of residencies, sunrise sessions, packed dancefloors and open-air afternoons all lead towards one final run of parties. And in 2026, some of Ibiza's biggest clubs are concentrating their farewells into an extraordinary few days.

Between 9 and 11 October alone, Hï Ibiza, Cova Santa, Ushuaïa Ibiza, [UNVRS], Pacha Ibiza, Amnesia, Destino Five Ibiza and O Beach all have major end-of-season events scheduled.

Black Coffee playing at Hï Ibiza. / TNL

The programmes range from huge B2B marathons and all-night club sessions to open-air daytime closings, with names including Black Coffee, The Martinez Brothers, Mochakk, Adriatique, Vintage Culture, Loco Dice, Patrick Topping, Roger Sanchez, PAWSA, Marco Carola and Joel Corry appearing across the weekend.

But not every Ibiza venue has announced its definitive final party yet. DC-10 has not released closing information in the material currently available, while Chinois has announced the endings of several individual residencies without confirming the venue's final night.

Here is what is confirmed so far about the Ibiza closing parties 2026.

When are the main Ibiza closing parties in 2026?

The biggest concentration of closing events comes on the second weekend of October.

The key dates currently announced are:

The biggest concentration of closing events comes on the second weekend of October. / DI

The result is one of the most intense weekends of the entire 2026 Ibiza season.

Ushuaïa Ibiza Closing Party 2026: 15 DJs and seven B2Bs

Saturday, 10 October

Ushuaïa is closing its 2026 season with ANTS, transforming its final party into an 11-hour musical marathon featuring 15 DJs and seven major B2B sets.

Rather than building the finale around a single headline performance, the open-air venue is bringing together a succession of pairings.

The confirmed line-up is:

Vintage Culture B2B Loco Dice

East End Dubs B2B Hot Since 82

Andrea Oliva B2B Patrick Topping

Nic Fanciulli B2B Butch

Prunk B2B Fleur Shore

M-High B2B Marlie

Eliza Rose B2B Olive F

Raul Rodriguez

The stage at Ushuaïa Ibiza during a Tomorrowland party. / TNL

The party brings ANTS back for one final gathering at the venue where the brand has become one of Ibiza's most recognisable open-air fixtures.

The official description promises 11 uninterrupted hours of music, turning the final Saturday into one last daytime-to-night celebration before Ushuaïa closes its doors for the season.

For clubbers who particularly enjoy back-to-back performances, this is arguably one of the most distinctive programmes among the confirmed 2026 closings.

[UNVRS] ends Mission 2026 with a huge three-room closing

Saturday, 10 October

The closing of [UNVRS] will bring the venue's second season to an end under the banner of the finale of Mission 2026.

The club has announced a special visual production designed specifically for the occasion, alongside a line-up spread across its Main Room, Wild Comet and Bunker.

Carl Cox at [UNVRS]. / TNL

Main Room

The Main Room brings together some of the biggest names on the bill: Adriatique, Dennis Cruz, East End Dubs, Mochakk, Rafael, The Martinez Brothers and WhoMadeWho, who will perform a hybrid DJ set.

There is also a special guest whose identity has not yet been revealed.

Wild Comet and The Bunker

Wild Comet will feature Bender, Dennis Quin, Kamma, Mella Dee and Mr Belt & Wezol, alongside a DJ Mag All Stars appearance listed in the event information.

The Bunker will host Discoliscious and Melon Bomb.

The club describes 10 October as the last chance of the year to experience [UNVRS] at full scale, with its production, electronic music programming and different rooms brought together for the final night of the season.

Hï Ibiza Closing Party: Black Coffee, The Martinez Brothers, Skepta and more

Friday, 9 October 2026

Hï Ibiza will close its season one night earlier, on Friday 9 October, with an event titled Connecting Cultures.

The idea reflects a 2026 season that the club says brought together residencies and artists from countries including Australia, Brazil, France, Italy, Haiti, South Africa, Spain, the UK and Ukraine.

Dom Dolla at Hï Ibiza. / TNL

For the closing, the venue will once again use its different spaces.

Theatre

The Theatre line-up includes: Adam Ten B2B Mita Gami, Black Coffee, Delilah, Maz B2B Antdot, Paco Osuna and The Martinez Brothers.

Club Room

The Club Room will be hosted by Más Tiempo, with: Skepta, Gaskin, Laidlaw, Djammin, Ossie, Meeshy and The Menendez Brothers.

Wild Corner

The club's famous bathroom dancefloor will feature: LF System, Melon Bomb, Edd, Candidate, Minna and Saigon.

Hï describes the evening as the final chance of summer 2026 to return to its dancefloors for one more night built around connection, freedom and electronic music.

Pacha Ibiza stretches its closing across an entire weekend

Pacha is not finishing the season with just one party.

Instead, the cherries will host a Grand Closing Weekend across Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 October.

Pacha Grand Closing Weekend Part 1: Flower Power

Saturday, 10 October

Flower Power opens the weekend with Roger Sanchez, alongside special guest MK, who will deliver an exclusive '90s set, and LAEET.

The event is positioned as one final celebration of music, love and freedom beneath Pacha's famous cherries.

Roger Sanchez brings his established house sound — including his enduring track 'Another Chance' — while MK's set will focus specifically on one of dance music's defining decades.

Pacha Ibiza dancefloor. / MARINA BAEZA

Pacha Grand Closing Weekend Part 2: PAWSA

Sunday, 11 October

For the club's final announced night of 2026, PAWSA takes control.

The British DJ and producer will be joined by Miguelle & Tons, whose Latin-influenced rhythms provide the other main ingredient in Pacha's final session.

The event is categorised as tech-house, with PAWSA bringing tracks including 'Dirty Cash (Money Talks)', 'TOO COOL TO BE CARELESS' and 'Ride On Me', while Miguelle & Tons arrive with 'Quiero Decirte'.

Destino Five Ibiza closes with Marco Carola and Music On

Sunday, 11 October

Ibiza's closing weekend does not only belong to the clubs.

At Destino Five Ibiza, Marco Carola will bring Music On to a final open-air edition as part of the Pacha ICONS series.

The confirmed closing line-up consists of:

Marco Carola

Luciano

Rossi

Davide Squillace

Running from 5 PM until 11 PM, the event offers a very different format from the after-dark Pacha closing taking place later the same evening.

ICONS at Destino Five Ibiza. / Grupo Pacha

That makes 11 October potentially one of the longest party days of the closing weekend for anyone moving from an afternoon event into a night-time club.

Amnesia Closing Festival returns on 10 October

Saturday, 10 October

Amnesia's accompanying closing artwork confirms that its Closing Festival will take place on 10 October 2026, under the banner '50 Years Dancing'.

At the time of the information provided, however, no full line-up has been supplied.

That means there is currently no basis for naming artists or giving further programme details without speculation.

For anyone planning specifically around Amnesia, this is therefore one of the events to watch for further announcements as the date approaches.

Amnesia Ibiza. / Amnesia

Chinois Ibiza has a full week of residency closings — but not yet a final venue closing

Chinois enters October with a run of individual residency closing parties.

Importantly, these should not yet be interpreted as the definitive Chinois Ibiza season closing.

The information provided states that there is no confirmed final venue closing date, and another party — Come to Butch — is scheduled for 16 October.

What is confirmed is a busy sequence of closing events:

4 October: SAGA Closing: Bedouin, Guy Gerber and Nandu

Closing: Bedouin, Guy Gerber and Nandu 5 October: La Troya Closing: Oscar Colorado, Rampini and Felix Da Funk

Closing: Oscar Colorado, Rampini and Felix Da Funk 7 October: Mahmut Orhan Closing: Mahmut Orhan, Avangart Tabldot, Sebastian Konrad and Meloko

Closing: Mahmut Orhan, Avangart Tabldot, Sebastian Konrad and Meloko 8 October: Defected Closing: Dennis Ferrer, Delilah, Kerri Chandler, Sam Divine and Andy Daniell B2B Lloyd Nwagboso

Closing: Dennis Ferrer, Delilah, Kerri Chandler, Sam Divine and Andy Daniell B2B Lloyd Nwagboso 9 October: Echoes of Tomorrow Closing: Major League DJz, Samm B2B Ajna, Meera and Cameron Jack

Closing: Major League DJz, Samm B2B Ajna, Meera and Cameron Jack 10 October: The Masquerade Closing: Claptone, Franky Wah, Crusy and Andrea Lane B2B Dario Nunez

This distinction is useful when planning an Ibiza trip. The closing of a residency is not always the same thing as the closing of the club itself.

Chinois Ibiza. / MARIO PINTA

Cova Santa Closing Party: 9 October

Friday, 9 October

Cova Santa has confirmed its final event for 9 October 2026, beginning at 4 PM and continuing until 6 AM.

The event announcement describes it as one final journey in which music, the venue's ancient stone and the spirit of Ibiza come together beneath the moonlight.

However, the line-up remains TBA in the information supplied.

That means the date and hours can be confirmed, but artist names should not yet be added.

WooMoon party at Cova Santa. / Cova Santa

528 Ibiza: Pikes Presents signs off on 6 October

Tuesday, 6 October

At 528 Ibiza, Pikes Presents will close its run with Layo & Bushwacka!

The evening begins in the Garden before moving indoors later in the night.

The programme includes:

Garden, 6 PM–11 PM: Layo & Bushwacka!, Daniel Avery and Pikes Resident DJs.

Forest, 6 PM–10:45 PM: presented by Openlab.

Club, 11 PM–close: Jennifer Loveless and Pikes Resident DJs.

The event is built around the musical philosophy associated with Pikes: selectors digging deep into their own collections rather than simply following a predetermined genre formula.

528 Ibiza. / IRG Group

O Beach Ibiza Grand Closing: one last daytime celebration

Sunday, 11 October

O Beach brings its 2026 season to an end with one last daytime party featuring Joel Corry, Majestic and Stee Downes, alongside musicians, performers and the venue's resident DJs.

The confirmed programme includes Joel Corry, Majestic, Stee Downes with a live PA, M3 Musicians Show, Cameo, Jamie Love, Juliet Thurbz, Lucy Jane, Sam Dungate, Parris Taylor and Albert Bace live on drums.

The venue promises the familiar mix of music, live entertainment and large-scale production from daylight into the evening.

The closing also marks the end of what O Beach describes as 14 years of its signature Ibiza energy.

And what about DC-10?

At the time of the supplied information, there is no confirmed 2026 closing information for DC-10.

Rather than speculate about a date, line-up or Circoloco finale, the only accurate position for now is to wait for an official announcement.

The same caution applies whenever planning Ibiza closings: dates and line-ups can be announced progressively, and a residency's final event should never automatically be treated as a venue's last opening of the season.

Circoloco at DC10 Ibiza. / MARIO PINTA

Which weekend is best for Ibiza closings in 2026?

Based solely on the currently confirmed programme, 9–11 October is the key weekend.

On Friday, Hï Ibiza holds its final party while Cova Santa also stages its closing.

Saturday is particularly intense, with Ushuaïa, [UNVRS], Amnesia, Pacha and The Masquerade at Chinois all hosting major events.

Then Sunday brings O Beach, Destino Five Ibiza and Pacha's final Grand Closing Weekend event.

There is no single obvious “best” party because the line-ups are deliberately different.

House fans may gravitate towards Roger Sanchez, PAWSA or Music On. Fans of large-scale production have [UNVRS], Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza. Those looking for B2Bs have an especially strong option at ANTS, while Chinois offers several residency finales across the week.

The main difficulty may simply be choosing.

Ibiza Closing Parties 2026: a final weekend with almost too much to choose from

The closing period has always had a particular atmosphere in Ibiza.

There is excitement because many of the season's biggest names return for final appearances, but there is also the knowledge that every event marks the end of something that will not return until the following year.

In 2026, that feeling will be concentrated particularly strongly around 10 October.

Ushuaïa is assembling 15 DJs for an ANTS marathon. [UNVRS] is ending Mission 2026 across three rooms. Amnesia has scheduled its Closing Festival. Pacha begins its two-night Grand Closing Weekend. And Chinois finishes The Masquerade's season the same evening.

Twenty-four hours earlier, Hï Ibiza will already have delivered its final dance, while Cova Santa begins its own farewell in the afternoon.

Then, on 11 October, O Beach, Destino Five Ibiza and Pacha complete another wave of major season endings.

If you are planning an Ibiza closing parties 2026 trip, the most important advice is therefore simple: check exactly whether the event you want is a residency closing or the venue's actual final party, and do not assume an unannounced line-up or date.

Some of Ibiza's final secrets of the summer are still waiting to be revealed.

And that is part of the fun.