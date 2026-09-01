Free stargazing in Ibiza: 5 astronomy nights you can join this autumn

Ibiza’s night sky is about to become one of the island’s most interesting free attractions. The Consell de Ibiza, in collaboration with the Agrupació Astronòmica d’Eivissa (AAE), is bringing back Nits d’Estels, a series of guided astronomy evenings taking place at the Observatory of ses Païsses de Cala d’Hort during September, October and November.

Five observation sessions have been scheduled, each with a maximum capacity of just 30 participants, giving visitors and residents the chance to spend an evening learning about the night sky in a more intimate setting.

During the sessions, participants will be introduced to some of the main constellations visible above Ibiza and will have the opportunity to observe nebulae, galaxies, deep-sky objects and Saturn.

Best of all, the experience is completely free.

There is, however, one important condition: advance registration is essential.

Eagle Nebula as seen through the telescope at the Cala d'Hort Observatory. / AAE Mar Mérida

What are Nits d’Estels?

Nits d’Estels, which can be translated as 'Nights of Stars', is a programme of public astronomical observations designed to bring people closer to the night sky.

Rather than simply looking upwards without knowing what you are seeing, participants will be guided through some of the most recognisable features of the sky and introduced to objects that are normally far more difficult to appreciate with the naked eye.

The events will take place at the Observatory of ses Païsses de Cala d’Hort, a setting away from Ibiza’s busier urban areas and dedicated to astronomical observation.

The sessions are aimed at anyone curious about astronomy, whether you already know your way around the night sky or have never looked through observational equipment before.

According to the information provided by the Consell, attendees will be able to learn how to identify constellations, while also observing more distant objects such as nebulae and galaxies.

Cala d'Hort Observatory. / CIE

One of the main highlights of this autumn’s programme will be Saturn, one of the most distinctive planets visible through astronomical equipment.

Five free stargazing nights from September to November

The 2026 programme includes five separate observation evenings, spread across early September to mid-November.

The first session will take place on 5 September at 10 pm, followed by a second September date on 19 September at 9.30 pm.

Three further observations are planned for October and November.

Nits d’Estels 2026 dates and times

Nits d’Estels 2026 dates and times. / DI

Each evening is limited to 30 participants, so those interested should pay close attention to the individual registration periods.

Places are allocated in the order that requests are received.

How to book a place

Although participation in Nits d’Estels is free, you cannot simply turn up at the observatory.

Anyone wishing to attend must register by email during the booking period assigned to each session.

Applications should be sent to visitapatrimoni@conselldeivissa.es.

The email must include:

The full name of each participant

of each participant A contact telephone number

A maximum of two people can normally be included in a single application, except in the case of simple family units.

Places will be assigned according to the order in which the emails arrive until the 30-person limit has been reached.

Given the small capacity, applying when registration opens is advisable if you are particularly keen on a specific date.

Registration dates for each astronomy night

Each observation evening has its own three-day registration window.

Importantly, applications open at 9 am on the first day of each registration period.

Registration dates for each astronomy night. / DI

Because there are only 30 places available per session, registration may effectively become a first-come, first-served process.

If your preferred night fills up, the later dates provide several more opportunities to take part before the programme concludes in November.

Free transport to the observatory is included

There is another useful detail for anyone considering attending: transport is also free.

Private vehicles are not permitted to access the observatory, so the Consell will provide a dedicated bus for all participants.

The bus will depart from the Consell de Ibiza headquarters at Avenida de España, 49, exactly one hour before the scheduled start of each observation session.

After the activity has finished, participants will be transported back to the same location.

That means anyone securing a place should plan their evening around the bus departure rather than the official start time at the observatory.

For example, if an observation begins at 8.30 pm, the bus will leave Avenida de España at 7.30 pm.

This organised transport also makes the experience particularly convenient for visitors staying in or around Ibiza Town who may not have access to a car.

The Moon, with Venus above and Saturn below. / José Antonio Hervás

Can children take part?

Yes, but the activity is intended for participants aged six and over.

That makes Nits d’Estels an unusual evening option for families looking for something beyond the usual Ibiza holiday routine.

For younger visitors, seeing a planet or a deep-sky object through observational equipment can offer a completely different perspective on the island — and perhaps provide a memorable introduction to astronomy.

Families should remember that the same registration rules apply and that participation remains subject to the available capacity for each date.

What will you be able to see?

The programme is designed to include a mixture of basic sky orientation and more detailed astronomical observation.

Participants will learn to recognise some of the main constellations and explore objects beyond the immediate solar system, including:

Nebulae

Galaxies

Other deep-sky objects

The planet Saturn

Exactly what can be observed on any particular evening will naturally depend on sky conditions and visibility.

That unpredictability is part of astronomy itself.

Unlike visiting a monument or museum, observing the night sky means working with real conditions on the night — cloud cover, atmospheric clarity and other weather factors all matter.

What happens if the weather is bad?

The Consell has stressed that all of the observations take place outdoors and are dependent on weather conditions.

As a result, the published programme may be subject to changes or cancellation.

Anyone who has successfully registered should therefore be aware that a confirmed place does not necessarily guarantee that the session will go ahead if conditions are unsuitable for astronomical observation.

This is particularly worth bearing in mind for visitors building the event into a holiday itinerary.

Checking for any updated information before setting out is a sensible precaution.

A different way to experience Ibiza after dark

Ibiza is internationally famous for what happens after sunset, but nightlife on the island does not always have to mean clubs, bars and DJs.

An evening beneath the stars offers almost the opposite experience.

Instead of sound systems and crowded dancefloors, Nits d’Estels offers a small group of 30 people, the darkness of the Ibizan countryside and a chance to look far beyond the island itself.

That contrast makes the experience particularly suited to visitors looking for a different side of Ibiza.

It also fits naturally into autumn.

September still retains much of the atmosphere of summer, while October and November bring quieter evenings and a noticeably different rhythm to the island.

For residents, the programme is an opportunity to discover more about the sky above a landscape they may know intimately at ground level.

For visitors, it is another reminder that some of Ibiza’s most memorable experiences do not necessarily involve a beach reservation or an expensive ticket.

Frequently asked questions about Nits d’Estels in Ibiza

Is stargazing at ses Païsses de Cala d’Hort free?

Yes. All five astronomy sessions are free to attend, although advance registration is compulsory and places are limited.

How many people can attend each night?

There are 30 places available per observation session.

Can I drive directly to the observatory?

No. Private vehicles are not permitted to access the observatory during the activity. Free bus transport is provided from the Consell de Ibiza headquarters at Avenida de España, 49.

When does the bus leave?

The bus leaves one hour before the scheduled start time of each observation session and returns to the same point afterwards.

How do I register?

Send an email to visitapatrimoni@conselldeivissa.es during the relevant registration period, including the names and surnames of the participants and a contact telephone number.

How many people can I register?

A maximum of two participants per application is normally permitted, except in the case of simple family units.

Can children attend?

Yes. The activity is open to participants aged six and over.

What happens if it is cloudy?

The observations are weather dependent. Sessions can therefore be modified or cancelled if conditions are unsuitable.

Five nights to discover another side of Ibiza

With just 30 places per session, Nits d’Estels is likely to appeal to anyone looking for one of Ibiza’s more unusual free experiences this autumn.

The combination of guided astronomy, free transport and the chance to observe objects such as galaxies, nebulae and Saturn makes it considerably more than simply an evening outdoors.

The programme begins on 5 September and continues until 14 November, providing five opportunities to exchange Ibiza’s familiar lights for something much older and much further away.

If you want to see a different Ibiza after dark this autumn, it may be worth looking up.

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Just remember to book first.