New York to Ibiza direct flights are coming in 2027: United launches four weekly services

For decades, getting from New York to Ibiza has meant changing planes somewhere along the way. From summer 2027, that will finally change.

United Airlines will launch the first direct scheduled air service connecting the New York metropolitan area with Ibiza, opening a new non-stop route between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Ibiza Airport (IBZ).

The service is scheduled to begin on 31 May 2027, with four flights a week from Newark to Ibiza, making United the only US airline currently planning to fly non-stop from the United States to the island. The route forms part of what United describes as the largest international expansion in its history.

For American travellers dreaming of the Balearics, the significance is obvious: no Madrid connection, no Heathrow transfer and no separate short-haul flight before finally landing in Ibiza.

For the island, however, the implications go well beyond convenience.

At a glance: United's new Newark–Ibiza route starts on 31 May 2027, with four weekly flights to Ibiza and four weekly return services. The seasonal route is currently expected to operate until early October and will use United's new long-range Airbus A321XLR.

Airplanes on the parking apron at Ibiza airport. / Vicent Mari

When will United fly directly from New York to Ibiza?

The first United flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to Ibiza is scheduled for Monday, 31 May 2027.

According to the currently announced timetable, Newark-to-Ibiza services will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with the seasonal service continuing until 7 October.

Flights in the opposite direction will begin on 1 June 2027, departing Ibiza for Newark on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and continuing until 8 October. The route remains subject to the necessary government approvals.

Newark-Ibiza route schedule. / AI

United says tickets for its newly announced routes are already available through its website and app.

Exact departure and arrival times should always be checked when booking, particularly this far ahead of travel, as airline schedules can be adjusted before the start of a new route.

Is this really the first direct flight between Ibiza and the United States?

The new service is being presented locally as Ibiza's first direct scheduled air connection with the United States.

Until now, passengers travelling from the US have generally needed to connect through airports such as Madrid, Barcelona, London, Paris or other European hubs before completing the final journey to Ibiza.

United confirms that when the route launches, it will be the only US airline operating a non-stop service from the United States to Ibiza. Ibiza is one of eight destinations included in United's 2027 expansion to which no other US airline currently operates a non-stop route.

That makes the announcement more than simply an additional seasonal flight.

It creates a direct transatlantic link to one of the island's fastest-growing long-haul visitor markets.

Newark Airport, in the New York metropolitan area. / Pixabay

Newark, not JFK: what travellers need to know

Although the route will frequently be described as a New York to Ibiza flight, the aircraft will actually depart from Newark Liberty International Airport, whose airport code is EWR.

Newark is located in New Jersey but is one of the principal international airports serving the New York metropolitan area and a major United Airlines hub.

That distinction is worth remembering when searching for fares. Travellers should look for EWR–IBZ, rather than JFK–IBZ.

For passengers connecting from elsewhere in North America, Newark's position within United's network is particularly important. Rather than the route serving only people who live in New York, it can potentially feed Ibiza-bound passengers from cities across the US and beyond through a single connection at EWR.

Local tourism representatives in Ibiza have highlighted precisely this opportunity, arguing that the new service could make the island considerably easier to reach from a much wider American market.

United will fly the Airbus A321XLR to Ibiza

One of the most interesting aspects of the route is the aircraft United has chosen.

The airline has confirmed that Newark–Ibiza will be operated by the Airbus A321XLR, rather than a conventional wide-body transatlantic aircraft such as a Boeing 787 or 767.

The XLR — the letters stand for Extra Long Range — is designed to fly long-haul routes using a single-aisle aircraft. That allows airlines to open direct connections between cities where passenger demand may not justify a much larger aircraft every day.

Airbus A321XLR. / United

Ibiza is an almost textbook example of how that strategy can work.

Demand is strongly seasonal, but the island has considerable international appeal. An aircraft such as the A321XLR allows United to connect Ibiza directly to its Newark hub four times a week without requiring the capacity of a larger twin-aisle jet.

United's new A321XLR will also have a surprisingly premium-heavy configuration.

The airline says its aircraft will feature 32 premium seats, including 20 United Polaris suites and 12 Premium Plus seats. Polaris suites will include privacy doors, while other onboard features are expected to include 4K OLED entertainment screens with Bluetooth connectivity and Starlink Wi-Fi for MileagePlus members.

That premium cabin may prove especially relevant on an Ibiza route, where demand includes luxury leisure travellers alongside conventional holidaymakers.

Why United chose Ibiza

Ibiza's inclusion in United's largest-ever international expansion may seem surprising when compared with larger European cities, but visitor data helps explain the decision.

According to Ibiza's island tourism authorities, the US market grew by more than 21% in May 2026 compared with May 2025.

Local tourism intelligence also recorded more than 4.9 million online searches for Ibiza from the United States during the first half of 2026. North American visitors had already accounted for around 5.2% of international visitors between April and October 2025.

Those figures suggest an increasingly important market that has, until now, reached the island despite the inconvenience of having to connect.

A direct flight removes one of the biggest barriers.

Aerial view of Ibiza airport. / Vicent Marí

It could also change how some American visitors approach an Ibiza holiday. Instead of incorporating the island into a wider European itinerary because a connection is required anyway, travellers will be able to fly directly to Ibiza and make the island their principal destination.

What the new route could mean for Ibiza tourism

Ibiza's tourism authorities have welcomed the announcement as an opportunity to diversify the island's international visitor base.

Juan Miguel Costa, Ibiza's director of tourism, has said that attracting the US market has been a strategic objective and pointed to American interest in areas such as the island's culture, gastronomy and broader leisure offering.

That is important for an island still frequently reduced internationally to little more than nightlife.

For an American traveller staying several days or a week, Ibiza can offer very different experiences: UNESCO-listed Dalt Vila, secluded northern beaches, countryside hotels, restaurants, sailing, traditional villages, wellness retreats, archaeological heritage and, of course, its internationally famous club scene.

A direct long-haul route gives the destination more opportunity to sell that fuller version of Ibiza.

The Ibiza and Formentera Hotel Federation has also welcomed the connection, seeing Newark as a potential gateway for travellers arriving from other parts of the Americas.

Ibiza is part of United's biggest international expansion yet

The Ibiza route is just one part of an unusually ambitious summer 2027 schedule.

United announced 10 new international destinations across Europe and Asia, describing the expansion as the largest in the airline's history.

From Newark alone, the carrier plans to add new connections to Ibiza, Valencia, Marseille, Terceira, Ljubljana, Olbia, Catania and Luxembourg.

Elsewhere in its network, new destinations include Okinawa from San Francisco and Toulouse from Washington Dulles. United is also adding new routes to destinations already served elsewhere in its network, including Osaka, Milan and Paris.

Two days after the first Newark–Ibiza flight, United is scheduled to launch another important Spanish connection: Newark to Valencia, beginning on 2 June with three weekly flights.

The airline is also bringing back several destinations introduced during summer 2026, including Newark services to Split, Bari, Glasgow and Santiago de Compostela.

United says it has added 58 international destinations since 2017 and now serves more than 160 destinations outside the United States.

Ibiza therefore fits into a broader strategy of connecting US hubs directly with destinations that historically required passengers to travel via Europe's largest gateway airports.

An airplane is approaching Ibiza airport to land. / Vicent Marí

Could the direct flight change the way Americans holiday in Ibiza?

Potentially, yes.

Removing a connection makes a considerable psychological difference when travellers are choosing destinations.

Ibiza previously competed not only on price and appeal but also on convenience. An American traveller could reach destinations with direct US services more easily, while Ibiza often required an additional airport, flight and potential delay.

From 2027, someone flying through United's Newark hub will be able to board a transatlantic aircraft and step off directly on the island.

That could make shorter Ibiza holidays more viable too.

A traveller who might have considered a week too short when two flight connections were involved could find the destination far more appealing once the journey becomes non-stop from New York.

The timing is also favourable for the tourism industry. The route is planned from the end of May until early October, broadly covering Ibiza's core summer visitor season rather than only the peak weeks of July and August.

What about travellers from Ibiza heading to New York?

The route works both ways, of course.

For Ibiza residents and European visitors already on the island, the new connection opens a rare opportunity to fly directly from Ibiza to the New York area without passing through Madrid, Barcelona or another major European airport.

The first Ibiza-to-Newark service is scheduled for 1 June 2027, with flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays until 8 October.

For island residents, that means easier access not only to New York but also to United's extensive connecting network at Newark.

It could therefore prove useful for both leisure and business travel.

Frequently asked questions about the New York–Ibiza flight

When do direct flights from New York to Ibiza begin?

United Airlines plans to begin the route on 31 May 2027, subject to government approval.

How many direct flights will there be each week?

There will be four flights per week in each direction during the seasonal operating period.

Which New York airport will the Ibiza flight use?

The service will operate from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), rather than JFK.

Which aircraft will United use for Ibiza?

United has confirmed that the route will use its new Airbus A321XLR, a long-range single-aisle aircraft designed for routes such as this.

Can you already book United flights to Ibiza for 2027?

United stated when announcing the expansion that tickets for the new routes were available through its website and app. Travellers should check current availability directly with the airline, as fares and schedules can change.

Will the flight operate all year?

No. The route has been announced as a seasonal summer service. Current plans have Newark departures running from 31 May until 7 October 2027, with return services from Ibiza continuing from 1 June until 8 October.

Is United the only airline flying directly from the US to Ibiza?

Under the currently announced 2027 schedules, yes. United says it will be the only US airline operating a non-stop flight between the United States and Ibiza.

New York and Ibiza have never been this close

The arrival of New York to Ibiza direct flights is likely to become one of the most significant changes to the island's international connectivity in years.

Beginning on 31 May 2027, four weekly United services will link Newark directly with Ibiza, eliminating the European connection that American visitors have traditionally needed to reach the island.

For United, Ibiza is one destination within a much larger global expansion.

For Ibiza, the impact could be more profound.

The route connects the island directly with one of the world's largest metropolitan areas, gives travellers from across North America a simpler path to the Balearics and places Ibiza more firmly on the map as a standalone long-haul destination.

And for travellers in New York, the proposition could hardly be more appealing.

Board a plane at Newark.

Wake up in Ibiza.

No connection required.