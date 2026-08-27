GORDO takes over Pacha Ibiza: inside the new TARAKA residency

GORDO has officially begun his TARAKA residency at Pacha Ibiza, launching a six-week late-summer run with a packed opening party on Tuesday, 25 August.

The Grammy-nominated DJ and producer took over the iconic Ibiza club alongside Vanjee, Wade, Gustavo Domínguez and Gala, setting the tone for a residency that will continue every Tuesday until its closing party on 29 September.

According to Pacha Ibiza, the opening night drew an energetic crowd from doors to close, with GORDO delivering a set built around his signature mix of bass-heavy house and tech sounds. Spanish singer-songwriter Bad Gyal was also spotted in the DJ booth during the night.

And if the opening was any indication, TARAKA is shaping up to become one of the most notable final chapters of Ibiza's 2026 clubbing season.

GORDO brings TARAKA to Pacha Ibiza

TARAKA arrives at Pacha as more than simply another weekly DJ residency.

The event series has become closely associated with GORDO's underground-leaning club sound, combining house and techno influences with the broader musical identity that has made the Nicaraguan-American producer one of the more versatile names in contemporary electronic music.

For his first night beneath Pacha's famous cherries, GORDO moved through a high-energy set featuring his own productions alongside the heavier club music for which TARAKA has become known.

The opening follows a busy period for the artist, whose recent catalogue includes tracks such as 'Hombres y Mujeres' and 'Sideways', as well as production work extending far beyond the dancefloor.

Pacha's announcement also highlights GORDO's continued creative relationship with Drake. After previously contributing to Honestly, Nevermind, GORDO is credited with production across nine tracks on Drake's 2026 album Maid of Honor.

That crossover between underground electronic music, hip-hop and Latin influences has become one of the defining characteristics of GORDO's current artistic identity.

Pacha Ibiza dancefloor. / MARINA BAEZA

Who played the TARAKA opening party?

GORDO was joined on 25 August by a line-up that combined established names with artists closely suited to TARAKA's club-focused approach.

The opening night featured:

GORDO

Vanjee

Wade

Gustavo Domínguez

Gala

The combination was designed to keep the energy moving throughout the night rather than treating the residency simply as a headline DJ appearance.

Pacha described the opening as an electric first chapter, with the DJs collectively setting the musical direction for the five remaining dates.

TARAKA at Pacha Ibiza: full September 2026 line-up

One of the strongest elements of the residency is the range of guests still to come.

Across September, GORDO will be joined by artists including Nicole Moudaber, Vintage Culture, Patrick Topping, Shimza, HoneyLuv and Roger Sanchez.

Tuesday, 1 September

The second TARAKA night brings together:

GORDO

Nicole Moudaber

Sacchi

Harvy Valencia

Tony Guerra

Nicole Moudaber's appearance adds a darker techno edge to the programme, making this one of the most immediately striking line-ups of the residency.

Tuesday, 8 September

The following week features:

GORDO

Shimza

Alex Wann

ARODES

Manda Moor

Gala

With six artists announced, 8 September is one of the most extensive bills of the TARAKA season.

Tuesday, 15 September

Midway through September, GORDO will be joined by:

Vintage Culture

Patrick Topping

Sacchi

JØRD

The presence of Vintage Culture and Patrick Topping makes this date particularly notable for visitors looking for a house-focused night at Pacha.

Tuesday, 22 September

The penultimate party features:

GORDO

HoneyLuv

Vanjee

Gala

It also marks the return of Vanjee and Gala following their appearances during the opening weeks.

Tuesday, 29 September: TARAKA closing party

The six-week residency reaches its finale on 29 September with:

GORDO

Roger Sanchez

Gala

Abril Love

The addition of house veteran Roger Sanchez gives the closing night a particularly strong Ibiza connection and brings TARAKA's 2026 Pacha chapter to an end.

Why TARAKA fits GORDO's current sound

GORDO's career has changed considerably over the past few years.

Previously known professionally as Carnage, the producer reinvented himself under the GORDO name with a new musical direction that blends house, techno, hip-hop and Latin influences.

His production work has included collaborations or projects involving artists such as Drake, Feid, Maluma, T-Pain, Tiësto, Eladio Carrión, Bad Gyal and Leon Bridges.

He also received a Grammy nomination for production work on Diplo's self-titled album and later reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 Producers chart following his involvement with Drake's Honestly, Nevermind, including the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 track 'Sticky'.

In 2024, GORDO released his debut album DIAMANTAE, a personal project connected to his roots, followed by the EP NO HAY VERANO SIN GORDO.

TARAKA therefore sits naturally within his wider musical evolution: dancefloor-driven enough for Ibiza, but broad enough to bring together house, techno and international influences.

A late-season residency at Pacha Ibiza

The timing of TARAKA is also significant.

Rather than occupying the traditional peak weeks of July and early August, the residency stretches from late August until 29 September, placing it firmly within Ibiza's increasingly important late-summer clubbing period.

For visitors travelling to the island in September, that provides five consecutive Tuesdays of programming at Pacha after the opening night.

And the venue itself has undergone major changes.

Following its 2025 reinvention, Pacha Ibiza introduced updated lighting and sound design, 360-degree immersive visuals, a redesigned VIP Garden and a VIP+ mezzanine positioned above the DJ booth.

The club's audio system uses a full d&b audiotechnik configuration operating on a Dante digital network, with acoustic elements throughout the building specifically adjusted for sound performance. Each residency also receives its own bespoke technical configuration from Pacha's in-house team.

Pacha was also included in DJ Mag's Top 100 Clubs 2026, according to the venue's press material.

Pacha Ibiza's sustainability credentials

The evolution of Pacha has not been limited to production and VIP areas.

The club states that it now operates entirely on 100% renewable energy and that the transition helped avoid 188.86 metric tonnes of CO₂e emissions in 2024.

Pacha Ibiza has also achieved LEED Platinum certification, earning 81 points and positioning itself, according to the venue, as the world's first and only nightclub to achieve that certification level.

The club also reports that it has eliminated single-use plastics as part of its sustainability strategy.

For an island where nightlife remains a major part of the visitor economy, those changes reflect the growing pressure on large venues to combine entertainment with more sustainable operating models.

TARAKA x Pacha limited-edition collection

The residency has also been accompanied by a limited-edition GORDO x Pacha Ibiza T-shirt.

The collaboration is part of The Pacha Collection and is available through Pacha stores in Ibiza and Formentera as well as via the club's online shop.

It gives fans of the residency a physical souvenir from GORDO's first six-week TARAKA season at the venue.