The secret side of Ibiza: 5 traditions hidden in plain sight

There is an Ibiza that appears on almost every holiday photograph but rarely makes it into the explanation beneath it.

You have probably driven past its whitewashed farmhouses, noticed unusually solid village churches, heard the sharp crack of oversized castanets at a local fiesta or wondered why road signs say ses Salines, sa Caleta and es Canar.

None of these things is accidental.

Beyond the beaches, clubs and glamorous restaurants lies a rural culture that developed during centuries of relative isolation, scarce resources and close-knit communities. Many of the features now considered part of the classic “Ibiza look” were never created for tourists. They were practical responses to farming, climate, defence, religion, family and identity.

The result is an island whose traditional culture survives in architecture, dance, jewellery and even in the way locals speak.

So if you want to understand Ibiza beyond the guidebooks, start with these five elements.

What are the most distinctive traditions of Ibiza? Traditional Ibizan culture can be seen in the island's 'casas payesas', the traditional farmhouses of Ibiza; fortified rural churches, the 'ball pagès' folk dance, elaborate 'emprendada' jewellery and Eivissenc, the local variety of Catalan spoken on Ibiza. Together, they reveal the island's agricultural past and a cultural identity that remains very much alive.

1.' Casas payesas': the original Ibiza architecture

The minimalist white villa has become one of Ibiza's most recognisable images.

But long before architects were designing luxury houses with white cubes and clean lines, Ibizan farming families were already building that way.

The traditional 'casa payesa', or rural farmhouse, is one of the clearest expressions of old Ibiza. Official island tourism material describes these houses as functional agricultural units characterised by cubic volumes, whitewashed walls, small windows and local building materials, designed around both the Mediterranean climate and the needs of rural life.

They may look beautifully minimalist today, but their simplicity was born from necessity rather than fashion.

Can Ros, home of the Ethnographic Museum of Ibiza. / Xescu Prats

Why are traditional Ibiza houses shaped like cubes?

A 'casa payesa' was traditionally built gradually.

Families added new rooms as their household, livestock or farming needs increased, which helps explain the almost modular appearance of the buildings. Instead of starting with a grand architectural plan, the house evolved over generations.

At its heart was usually the 'porxo', a central room that connected different parts of the house and served both practical and social purposes. It could function as a gathering space for family and neighbours as well as an area for storage. Bedrooms opened from this central part of the building.

Thick walls helped moderate interior temperatures, while relatively small openings reduced exposure to the summer heat. Cisterns and agricultural spaces were integrated into the wider property because the farmhouse was not simply somewhere to sleep: it was the centre of an almost self-sufficient rural economy.

That distinction matters.

What appears to modern eyes as a sophisticated Mediterranean aesthetic was, for the people who built these homes, simply an intelligent way of surviving on the island.

Where can you see an authentic 'casa payesa'?

You will spot traditional houses throughout Ibiza's countryside, particularly in the quieter interior and north.

But remember that most are private homes, not tourist attractions.

For a closer look without intruding on anyone's property, the Can Ros Ethnographic Museum and preserved rural estates such as Ca n'Andreu des Trull, near Sant Carles, offer a much better insight into the traditional Ibizan household. Ca n'Andreu dates from the 17th century and retains characteristic elements of rural architecture and agricultural life.

Once you understand the 'casa payesa', you may start noticing its influence everywhere — including in some of Ibiza's most expensive contemporary villas.

2. Ibiza's fortified churches: places to pray — and hide

At first glance, many of Ibiza's village churches appear unusually plain.

They are low, brilliantly white and remarkably solid. Some have few obvious openings. Others occupy hills or commanding positions overlooking the surrounding countryside.

There is a reason.

These were never only churches.

For centuries, Ibiza's dispersed rural population had to live with the threat of maritime attacks and piracy. Churches therefore became not only places of worship and community life but also places where local people could seek protection. Their austere façades and robust forms reflect this defensive function.

The emblematic silhouette of the Puig de Missa de Santa Eulària. / Vicent Marí

Why did Ibiza need fortified churches?

Traditional Ibiza did not consist of densely populated towns.

Much of the population lived scattered among farms, with houses separated across large areas of countryside. When danger approached the coast, reaching the safety of Ibiza Town was not always realistic.

A strong local church could therefore provide an important refuge.

This helps explain why certain Ibizan churches feel almost more like small fortresses than decorative Mediterranean chapels.

They also served another purpose: they helped create the villages themselves.

In a landscape of scattered rural families, the church became a meeting point. Religious celebrations, community gatherings and social life developed around it, eventually helping to form the small settlements visitors know today. Ibiza's official heritage information emphasises this wider role of rural churches as both places of worship and organising centres of traditional community life.

Which traditional Ibiza churches should you visit?

Some particularly interesting examples include:

Sant Miquel de Balansat , dramatically positioned above the surrounding countryside.

, dramatically positioned above the surrounding countryside. Puig de Missa , overlooking Santa Eulària from its fortified hilltop setting.

, overlooking Santa Eulària from its fortified hilltop setting. Sant Jordi de ses Salines , one of the island's most visibly defensive-looking churches.

, one of the island's most visibly defensive-looking churches. Santa Agnès de Corona , surrounded by one of Ibiza's loveliest rural landscapes.

, surrounded by one of Ibiza's loveliest rural landscapes. Sant Josep de sa Talaia, whose brilliant white façade epitomises traditional village Ibiza.

The interesting part is not simply photographing them.

Stand outside one and look at its location, walls and surroundings. Suddenly the architecture begins to tell you how vulnerable rural island life once could be.

3. 'Ball pagès': Ibiza's traditional dance is unlike anything else in Spain

If you happen across a 'ball pagès' performance during an Ibizan village festival, stop and watch.

It is one of the island's most extraordinary cultural traditions — and it bears little resemblance to the folk dances visitors might expect elsewhere in Spain.

'Ball pagès' refers to the traditional dances of Ibiza and Formentera and forms part of the cultural heritage of the Pityusic Islands. The Spanish Ministry of Culture describes a dance tradition with strongly differentiated male and female roles, accompanied by distinctive local instruments.

And visually, the contrast is striking.

'Ball pagès' with the 'Colla de Vila' in front of the cathedral. / DI

What happens during 'ball pagès'?

The woman moves with small, controlled steps, appearing almost to glide while following circular patterns.

The man, by contrast, performs energetic movements around her, lifting his legs, jumping and moving with considerably greater freedom.

The effect can be mesmerising: stillness and explosion, restraint and energy taking place at the same time.

Then there is the sound.

The dance is accompanied by instruments including the 'tambor' (drum), 'flaüta' (traditional flute) and the enormous 'castanyoles' used in Pityusic folk music.

These are not the delicate castanets tourists might associate with 'flamenco'. Ibizan 'castanyoles' are substantial wooden instruments that produce a powerful, unmistakable rhythm.

How old is 'ball pagès'?

This is where romantic stories sometimes get ahead of the evidence.

The precise origins of 'ball pagè's are uncertain, and claims that individual movements can be traced directly to a particular ancient civilisation should be treated carefully.

What is clear is that the dances developed within Ibiza and Formentera's traditional rural society and became closely connected with festivities, courtship, dress, music and communal celebration.

Today, local 'colles de ball pagès' preserve and perform the dances at patron saint festivals and cultural events across the island.

This is not a tradition invented for hotel entertainment.

It remains part of Ibiza's living cultural identity.

4. The 'emprendada': jewellery that once said far more than “look at me”

Watch a 'ball pagès' performance and your eye may initially be drawn to the dancing.

Then you notice the jewellery.

Traditional female Ibizan dress can include an extraordinary arrangement of necklaces, chains, crosses, pendants, relicaries and other pieces covering much of the chest.

The ‘emprendada’ is a jewel that formerly formed part of the family dowry. / Toni Escobar

This is the 'emprendada', one of the most spectacular expressions of traditional Ibizan jewellery.

And calling it simply an accessory seriously underestimates its historical importance.

What is an Ibizan 'emprendada'?

The 'emprendada' is a set of jewellery traditionally worn with women's formal Ibizan clothing.

Two principal forms are generally distinguished.

The older type combines silver and red coral, with strings of coral, decorated silver elements, an elaborate cross and a 'joi'a — a richly ornamented relicary or medallion, often containing a religious image.

Another form uses gold and intricate filigree work, producing the dazzling golden chest pieces frequently seen during traditional dances today.

The complete traditional ensemble could also involve elaborate rings, earrings and decorative buttons.

But historically, the significance went well beyond appearance.

Jewellery as wealth, inheritance and identity

An 'emprendada' could form part of a woman's dowry and family patrimony, with jewellery accumulated or inherited over time and passed between generations.

That made these objects portable family wealth as well as expressions of social position, religion and craftsmanship. Historical accounts of Ibizan jewellery describe girls receiving pieces gradually and wearing them at church, processions, dances and important celebrations.

Seen in that context, the impressive quantity of gold is easier to understand.

It was not costume jewellery pretending to be valuable.

It was valuable.

Today, traditional jewellery remains closely connected with folk costume and 'ball pagès', while Ibizan jewellers continue to reinterpret filigree, crosses and other motifs in contemporary designs.

For travellers interested in local craftsmanship, an 'emprendada' tells a much richer story than another souvenir shaped like the island.

5. Eivissenc: the Ibiza you can actually hear

One of the easiest pieces of traditional Ibiza to overlook is also one you encounter every day.

It is in road signs.

It is in village names.

It is in conversations between local families.

And it explains why places you thought you knew as San Antonio or Ibiza Town appear on signs as Sant Antoni and Eivissa.

Eivissa is the name of Ibiza in Eivissenc. / iStock

The traditional local speech of Ibiza is known as Eivissenc or Ibicenco.

Is Ibicenco a separate language?

Strictly speaking, Eivissenc is not a separate language from Catalan.

It is the Ibizan variety of Catalan, traditionally grouped within the Balearic dialects alongside Mallorcan and Menorcan varieties. Linguistic classifications recognise Eivissenc as a distinct regional variety with its own pronunciation, vocabulary and grammatical characteristics.

Catalan and Spanish are both used on the island, with Catalan forming an official and deeply rooted part of Ibiza's linguistic identity.

For visitors, one of the most visible characteristics of local speech is the 'article salat'.

Instead of the standard Catalan articles 'el' and 'la' in many everyday contexts, traditional Balearic speech uses forms such as 'es', 'sa' and 'ses'.

Suddenly several famous Ibiza names make much more sense:

Ses Salines

Sa Caleta

Es Cubells

Es Canar

Sa Talaia

They are not exotic branding invented for holiday brochures. They reflect the language of the island.

The local vocabulary also contains words and forms characteristic of Eivissenc, preserved partly because of Ibiza's long history as an island community. Linguistic studies identify differences between Eivissenc and the Catalan varieties spoken on Mallorca, Menorca and mainland Catalonia.

A little language changes the way you see Ibiza

You do not need to learn Catalan before visiting Ibiza.

But recognising a few local words makes the island more understandable.

Eivissa is Ibiza.

'Pagès' refers to a farmer or someone associated with rural country life — hence 'casa pagesa' and 'ball pagès'.

'Sa', 'es' and 'ses' explain dozens of place names.

And a simple 'bon dia' or 'gràcies' is always worth knowing.

Language turns a road sign into cultural information.

These five traditions are more connected than they appear

At first, a farmhouse, a church, a dance, a necklace and a dialect may seem like completely separate subjects.

They are not.

They come from the same traditional rural society.

The 'casa payesa' tells us how families lived and worked.

The fortified church shows where scattered communities gathered — and where they could seek safety.

'Ball pagès' reflects how those communities celebrated.

The 'emprendada' reveals family wealth, craftsmanship, ceremony and inheritance.

And Eivissenc preserves the words with which that world was described.

Together, they offer a much fuller picture of Ibiza before mass tourism transformed the island during the 20th century.

Where to discover traditional Ibiza for yourself

You do not need to spend your holiday inside museums to encounter this heritage.

The best strategy is simply to leave Ibiza's busiest coastal resorts for a few hours.

Drive through Sant Joan, Santa Agnès, Sant Miquel or Sant Carles and pay attention to the landscape rather than racing towards the next beach.

Visit Puig de Missa.

Explore a recognised ethnographic site rather than wandering onto a private finca.

Check local festivities to see whether a 'colla de ball pagès' is performing.

Look closely at the jewellery worn by the dancers.

And start reading the Catalan place names you pass rather than automatically translating them into Spanish or English.

Ibiza's official tourism authority describes the island's rural interior as a landscape shaped by farmhouses, wells, agricultural terraces, churches, crafts and popular traditions that remain integral to local identity.

Once you start looking for these elements, they are everywhere.

Frequently asked questions about traditional Ibiza

What is the most traditional architecture in Ibiza?

The 'casa payesa' is Ibiza's characteristic rural farmhouse, known for its cubic construction, whitewashed walls, small windows and functional spaces designed around agricultural family life.

Why are so many churches in Ibiza white and fortress-like?

Many rural churches combined religious and community functions with the need for protection in periods when coastal raids threatened Ibiza's scattered population. Their thick, austere architecture reflects that defensive history.

What is the traditional dance of Ibiza called?

It is called 'ball pagès', a family of traditional dances from Ibiza and Formentera accompanied by instruments including drums, flute and large castanets.

What jewellery do women wear during traditional Ibiza dances?

The most distinctive jewellery ensemble is the 'emprendada', traditionally made in combinations of gold filigree or silver and coral and incorporating chains, crosses, medallions and religious elements.

What language do traditional Ibizans speak?

Alongside Spanish, Catalan is spoken on Ibiza. The island's traditional local variety is known as Eivissenc, part of the Balearic group of Catalan dialects.

Why do so many Ibiza place names begin with 'Sa', 'Ses' or 'Es'?

These forms come from the article salat, a characteristic feature of traditional Balearic Catalan. That is why names such as Ses Salines, Sa Caleta and Es Cubells sound so distinctive.

The Ibiza hidden in plain sight

Perhaps the most interesting thing about these Ibiza traditions is that none of them is particularly hidden.

The houses are beside the roads.

The churches stand in the centre of villages.

'Ball pagès' is still performed at local festivities.

Traditional jewellery is worn proudly.

Eivissenc survives in conversations and place names all over the island.

What is hidden is their meaning.

It is easy to visit Ibiza and see white architecture without wondering where it came from. It is easy to photograph a folk dance without noticing the jewellery, or to follow a sign for ses Salines without asking why the name begins with 'Ses'.

But once you know the stories behind these details, Ibiza starts to look different.

The White Isle becomes more than a collection of beautiful beaches and famous nights out. It becomes an island shaped by farmers, craftsmen, dancers, families and communities that adapted to a demanding Mediterranean landscape while developing a culture unmistakably their own.

And sometimes, discovering the real Ibiza does not require finding somewhere nobody else knows.

It simply requires looking more closely at what has been there all along.