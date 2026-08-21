Ibiza to Formentera: how far is it and which ferry should you take in 2026?

You can see it from parts of Ibiza on a clear day, yet stepping ashore in Formentera can feel like arriving somewhere entirely different.

The smallest of the four main inhabited Balearic Islands is famous for shallow turquoise water, long stretches of pale sand, salt flats, bicycles and a noticeably slower rhythm of life. Better still, getting there from Ibiza is remarkably easy.

So how far is Formentera from Ibiza?

The two islands are only around 19 kilometres — approximately 12 miles — apart, and the quickest ferries complete the crossing in roughly 30 minutes. Baleària describes its regular port-to-port route as approximately 20 kilometres, so the precise figure depends on exactly where the distance is measured.

Woman looking at the sea in Formentera. / Vicente Sargues - iStock

With no airport in Formentera, travelling by sea is not merely the most popular way to arrive — it is the essential link between the islands.

And with dozens of crossings during the summer, visiting Formentera from Ibiza for the day is one of the easiest excursions you can add to an Ibiza holiday.

Quick answer: Formentera lies approximately 19–20 km from Ibiza. Fast ferries from Ibiza Town to La Savina normally take around 30 minutes, while some slower or tourist services can take close to an hour. The principal operators on the route in 2026 are Baleària, Trasmapi, Formentera Lines and Aquabus.

How do you get from Ibiza to Formentera?

For most visitors, the answer is simple: take a ferry from Ibiza Town to La Savina, Formentera's main port.

The route operates throughout the year and becomes exceptionally frequent during the summer season. Once you arrive at La Savina, you can continue around Formentera by bus, bicycle, scooter, hire car or taxi.

One of the ferries that connects Ibiza and Formentera. / Trasmapi

There are also seasonal tourist boat services from other parts of Ibiza, including ses Figueretes and Platja d'en Bossa, which can be convenient if you are staying nearby and would rather avoid travelling into Ibiza Town first. Aquabus, for example, sells summer crossings from these resorts with a journey time of around 55 minutes.

For travellers staying on Ibiza's east coast, seasonal excursion services can also operate from areas such as Santa Eulària, Cala Llonga and es Canar, although these take longer and should be checked carefully for the specific date of travel.

For sheer speed and flexibility, however, Ibiza Town remains the best departure point.

Ibiza to Formentera ferry companies in 2026

The ferry market changes over time, which is why older guides can contain companies or prices that no longer accurately represent the regular route.

Current 2026 schedules identify Baleària, Trasmapi, Formentera Lines and Aquabus as the main operators connecting Ibiza and Formentera.

Ibiza to Formentera ferry. / AI

Baleària

Baleària operates fast ferries between the Port of Ibiza and La Savina, with a normal sailing time of approximately 30 minutes.

During summer, the company advertises almost 30 daily departures per port, generally with services around every 45 minutes. Some vessels on the route can carry cars, motorbikes and bicycles.

Baleària currently advertises Ibiza–Formentera fares from around €30, although the actual cost depends on travel date, demand, ticket conditions and whether you take a vehicle. Promotional and same-day return fares can produce very different totals, so travellers should treat any published “from” price as indicative rather than guaranteed.

Trasmapi

Trasmapi is another major name on this route and is particularly attractive to travellers who want maximum choice of departure times.

In high summer, its combined timetable contains a dense schedule of crossings throughout the day, including fast ferries and selected Fast Car Ferry departures that can transport vehicles. Trasmapi advertises more than 30 daily departures on the route.

This flexibility is particularly useful for day-trippers: rather than building your entire Formentera visit around one or two ferry times, you can often choose from numerous crossings.

Formentera Lines

Formentera Lines also completes the direct journey in approximately 30 minutes.

Its official 2026 summer timetable shows services running from early morning until late at night, with frequencies changing according to the season. The company itself recommends checking the timetable when booking and checking again shortly before travel because operating times can change.

That last point is worth remembering regardless of which company you use: do not build your plans around a timetable copied from an old travel article.

Aquabus

Aquabus can be particularly useful because it offers different styles of crossing.

Some direct port services take around half an hour, while its tourist-oriented crossings from ses Figueretes and Platja d'en Bossa can take approximately 55 minutes. On 21 August 2026, for example, the company displayed resort departures at €22.50 each way, although fares and timetables vary according to date and route.

The longer sailing is not necessarily a disadvantage. If your hotel is in Platja d'en Bossa or ses Figueretes, boarding locally may save you the transfer to Ibiza Town and can make the journey itself feel more like part of the excursion.

How much is the ferry from Ibiza to Formentera?

There is no single fixed Ibiza to Formentera ferry price.

Fares depend on the operator, date, ticket flexibility, age of the passenger, promotions and whether you are travelling with a vehicle.

Two boats inside the port of Ibiza. / Vicent Marí

For 2026, comparison data places many standard passenger fares in roughly the €25–€35 one-way range, although cheaper promotions and more expensive flexible options are available. Baleària currently advertises fares from around €30, while other operators offer different prices according to season and ticket type.

A return trip can therefore represent a significant part of a family's day-trip budget.

Before choosing purely on price, compare what the fare actually includes. A slightly more expensive ticket may offer a more useful return time, greater flexibility or an open-ticket arrangement that allows you to decide later which ferry to catch.

For many holidaymakers, flexibility is worth more than saving a few euros.

What time do ferries run between Ibiza and Formentera?

Summer frequency is one of the biggest advantages of this route.

In August 2026, official timetables show crossings beginning very early and continuing well into the night. Trasmapi and Formentera Lines, for example, list numerous high-season departures throughout the day, while Baleària states that it operates almost 30 summer departures per port.

Across all operators, there can be more than 60 crossings on busy high-season days, according to 2026 route comparison data.

Outside summer, services are less frequent.

The important takeaway is therefore not that "the first boat leaves at 7 am" or “the final boat leaves at midnight”. Those times can change by date and season.

Instead, check the actual schedule for your travel date.

This matters particularly if you have a flight to catch, dinner booked in Ibiza or accommodation check-in arranged in Formentera.

Should you book the Formentera ferry in advance?

During July and August, yes.

Pedestrian passengers normally have far more flexibility than travellers taking a car or motorbike, but the most convenient crossings can become busy.

Booking ahead also allows you to compare operators rather than simply taking whichever ticket is available when you arrive.

La Savina port. / Tono Balaguer - iStock

Formentera Lines advises passengers to arrive at least 15 minutes before departure, while travellers with vehicles should allow more time for boarding procedures.

If you are making a day trip, choosing your return journey deserves as much attention as choosing the outward ferry. Missing the last practical crossing can turn a spontaneous beach day into a considerably more complicated evening.

Can you take a car from Ibiza to Formentera in 2026?

Yes — but this is where planning becomes essential.

Formentera operates one of Spain's most notable vehicle-control schemes in order to reduce congestion and environmental pressure during the busiest months.

Under Formentera.eco, vehicle access is regulated every year between 1 June and 30 September, inclusive. For 2026, the island has established an overall limit of 10,287 authorised motor vehicles.

Visitors taking their own car or motorbike must obtain the appropriate authorisation before entering, circulating or parking on public roads during the regulated period.

And the charges are substantially higher than some older online guides suggest.

For June and September 2026, the fee for a visitor's car is €6 per day, with a minimum charge of €30. For a motorbike or moped, it is €3 per day, with a minimum of €15.

In July and August, the fee rises to €9 per day for cars, with a €45 minimum, and €4.50 per day for motorbikes, with a €22.50 minimum. Hybrid vehicles receive a 50% reduction and electric or zero-emission vehicles can qualify for a 100% reduction, although authorisation requirements still need to be checked.

There is another important 2026 restriction: the quota for quads, caravans and motorhomes is zero within the regulated visitor categories.

For most people visiting Formentera for just one day from Ibiza, bringing a car therefore makes little sense.

What is the best way to get around Formentera?

Formentera is almost designed for slower travel.

The official tourism authority actively encourages visitors to use bicycles and public transport, particularly because much of the island is relatively flat. There are more than 30 signposted Green Routes and over 100 kilometres of trails suitable for discovering different parts of the island on foot or by bicycle.

Cala Saona, Formentera / Istock

Regular buses operate throughout the year, with additional frequency during summer.

One particularly attractive route runs from La Savina to ses Illetes. It is only 3.3 kilometres, takes roughly 15 minutes by bicycle and passes through the salt-flat landscape before reaching one of Formentera's most famous beaches.

That makes hiring a bicycle directly after leaving the ferry one of the simplest ways to experience the island.

Scooters are another popular choice if you want to cover substantially more ground in one day.

Can you visit Formentera as a day trip from Ibiza?

Absolutely — and thousands of visitors do precisely that.

A fast ferry of around 30 minutes means you can leave Ibiza in the morning, spend most of the day exploring Formentera and return after dinner or sunset during high season.

For a first visit, however, avoid trying to see every corner of the island.

A better day might begin with an early ferry to La Savina, followed by a bicycle or scooter ride towards ses Illetes. After a morning swim, continue towards Sant Francesc for lunch or explore another section of the coastline in the afternoon.

Ses Illetes. / iStock

If you have your own transport, Cala Saona on the western coast makes an excellent second stop. The official tourism board describes it as the only significant sandy cove among the cliffs of Formentera's south-western coast, and it can also be reached by bicycle from the La Savina area.

Travellers who prefer long stretches of sand can head towards Migjorn, a roughly five-kilometre section of coastline containing numerous sandy areas, rocky sections, restaurants and beach bars.

Why is ses Illetes so famous?

For many travellers, ses Illetes is the reason for making the journey.

Located within the Ses Salines de Eivissa i Formentera Natural Park, it is characterised by exceptionally shallow, clear turquoise water and pale sand along the es Trucadors peninsula.

The official tourism board describes it as Formentera's most emblematic beach.

It is also remarkably close to La Savina, making it practical even on a relatively short visit.

Access on foot or by bicycle is free, whereas cars and motorbikes entering the natural park may be subject to a separate entrance charge.

Five tips for a stress-free Ibiza to Formentera trip

Take an early ferry. Arriving before the busiest part of the day gives you more beach time and often a calmer start. Compare return times, not just ticket prices. A cheap fare is less useful if the final convenient ferry leaves before you want to return. Do not bring a car unless you genuinely need one. Vehicle permits, fees and limited spaces make bikes, buses and scooters much simpler for most day visitors. Pack for the sun. Shade can be limited on beaches and cycling routes, so bring water, sun protection and appropriate footwear. Check the timetable again before travelling. Ferry schedules are seasonal and can change; the operator's own website should always be your final reference.

Is Formentera worth visiting if you are staying in Ibiza?

For most first-time visitors, yes.

Ibiza and Formentera belong to the same Pityusic island group and sit remarkably close together, but their atmosphere can feel strikingly different.

Ibiza offers greater variety, larger towns, nightlife and a much broader range of activities. Formentera feels smaller, quieter and more closely connected to the sea.

That contrast is precisely why the excursion works so well.

You are not simply going to another beach. You are experiencing another island.

Frequently asked questions about travelling from Ibiza to Formentera

How far is Formentera from Ibiza?

Formentera is approximately 19 kilometres or 12 miles from Ibiza, although the port-to-port sailing distance is often described as around 20 kilometres.

How long is the ferry from Ibiza to Formentera?

The fastest regular services take about 30 minutes. Depending on the vessel and departure point, other services can take around 55–60 minutes.

Can you fly from Ibiza to Formentera?

No. Formentera has no airport, so visitors arrive by sea.

Which port do ferries arrive at in Formentera?

Regular ferries arrive at La Savina, the island's main passenger port and principal maritime gateway.

Which ferry company is best for Ibiza to Formentera?

There is no single winner. Baleària and Trasmapi are particularly useful if frequency or vehicle transport matters, while Formentera Lines offers frequent passenger crossings and Aquabus can be convenient for travellers using its alternative departure points. Compare the actual timetable for your chosen date rather than selecting solely by brand.

Can I take my rental car from Ibiza to Formentera?

Possibly, but you must check both the rental company's conditions and Formentera's vehicle regulations. During the regulated season, an authorisation is required and vehicle numbers are capped. For a day trip, hiring a bicycle or scooter after arriving is usually easier.

Does a Formentera.eco permit include the ferry?

No. The vehicle authorisation and ferry ticket are separate. Paying for your ferry does not automatically give you permission to circulate in Formentera during the regulated period. The Formentera.eco website also warns that payment of the vehicle fee itself does not necessarily mean an application has been approved.

Is one day enough for Formentera?

One day is enough to enjoy ses Illetes, one or two villages and another beach, particularly if you take an early ferry. To explore La Mola, Migjorn, Cala Saona, Cap de Barbaria and the island's quieter corners without rushing, two or three days are considerably better.

Is it better to take a bicycle or scooter?

For ses Illetes and the area around La Savina, a bicycle is ideal. For a full-island itinerary including La Mola or several distant beaches, a scooter or public transport can save considerable time. Formentera has more than 30 Green Routes, and its tourism authority specifically recommends cycling as a sustainable way to explore.

Ibiza to Formentera: a short crossing to a very different island

The journey from Ibiza to Formentera is one of those rare travel experiences where relatively little effort produces a dramatic change of scenery.

Around 19 kilometres of Mediterranean Sea separate the islands, and a fast ferry can cover the distance in approximately half an hour.

That makes Formentera close enough for breakfast in Ibiza, lunch beside turquoise water and dinner back in Ibiza Town.

The key is to plan around the details that genuinely matter: choose the right departure port, compare current ferry times, reserve early in peak season and think carefully before taking a vehicle during the Formentera.eco regulation period.

Once you arrive, resist the temptation to rush.

Hire a bicycle. Follow the salt flats towards Ses Illetes. Swim in water that hardly seems real. Stop for lunch instead of checking the clock every ten minutes.

Formentera may be only a few miles from Ibiza, but the best way to experience it is to embrace the feeling that you have travelled much further.