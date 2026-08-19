What was Ibiza called before Ibiza? The answer goes back thousands of years

When most travellers hear the word Ibiza, images of turquoise coves, sunset terraces and world-famous nightlife are likely to come to mind. Yet long before the island became an international holiday destination, its name had already travelled through languages, religions and empires for more than two thousand years.

Look closely at the history of Ibiza and its changing names tell a remarkable story.

Ibosim, Ebusus, Yabisah and Eivissa are much more than old place names found in history books. Each reflects a civilisation that occupied, traded with or transformed the island. The internationally familiar Ibiza is the Spanish form used alongside Eivissa, the island's official Catalan name.

For visitors, understanding these names adds another dimension to exploring the White Isle. The traces of those cultures are not confined to museums: they can still be found beneath the streets of Ibiza Town, among the tombs of Puig des Molins, beside the salt flats of ses Salines and within the walls of Dalt Vila.

Dalt Vila. / Vicent Marí

In short: Ibiza's historical name evolved from the Phoenician Ibosim, through Roman Ebusus and Islamic Yabisah, to Catalan Eivissa and modern Spanish Ibiza. The sequence mirrors more than 2,500 years of Mediterranean cultural exchange.

Ibosim: Ibiza's Phoenician and Punic roots

The earliest chapter in the island's recorded urban history belongs to the Phoenicians, the extraordinary seafaring traders whose commercial networks connected ports across the Mediterranean.

UNESCO identifies Sa Caleta as evidence of Ibiza's first Phoenician occupation, dating it as early as the eighth century BC. The settlement was later abandoned, with its inhabitants moving towards the area occupied today by Dalt Vila at the beginning of the sixth century BC. The date of 654 BC is closely associated with the foundation of ancient Ibiza as an important Phoenician-Punic centre.

The ancient name is commonly rendered as Ibosim, Ibossim or a similar transliteration.

Was Ibiza really named after the god Bes?

One of Ibiza's most appealing historical traditions links the name Ibosim to Bes, a protective deity of Egyptian origin whose worship spread through the Phoenician world.

Sa Caleta phoenician site. / iStock

Bes was associated with protection, domestic life, fertility, music and celebration. Official Ibiza tourism material preserves the interpretation that the island was named in his honour, although ancient place-name etymology is rarely as simple or certain as a modern translation might suggest.

The connection is irresistible from a modern perspective. An island whose earliest recorded identity may have been linked to a deity associated with music and festivity would eventually become one of the world's great centres of musical culture.

That does not mean today's club scene is the continuation of an ancient cult, of course. But it is one of those historical coincidences that makes the story of Ibiza particularly memorable.

A Mediterranean trading island

Ancient Ibiza's success was based on far more than its location.

The Phoenician and Punic communities exploited salt, fishing, agriculture and metallurgy, while the island's position made it an effective stopping point within western Mediterranean trading networks. Archaeological evidence at Sa Caleta and Puig des Molins demonstrates the scale and international connections of this early society.

The Puig des Molins Necropolis has more than three thousand tombs carved into the rock. / iStock

For today's visitor, two sites make this remote period surprisingly tangible:

Sa Caleta , where remains of the early Phoenician settlement survive close to the south-west coast.

, where remains of the early Phoenician settlement survive close to the south-west coast. Puig des Molins, the vast ancient necropolis beside Ibiza Town, used across different periods of antiquity and now one of the island's most important archaeological sites. The necropolis preserves more than five hectares and thousands of burials, making it one of the most significant Phoenician-Punic funerary landscapes in the western Mediterranean.

Ebusus: Ibiza in the Roman world

As Carthaginian power declined and Rome became the dominant force in the western Mediterranean, Ibiza entered a new political and cultural environment.

The Romans knew the island as Ebusus, a Latinised development of its earlier name.

The transition was not simply a dramatic conquest followed by the replacement of everything Punic with everything Roman. Ibiza negotiated a favourable relationship with Rome and retained important elements of its existing institutions and traditions before becoming progressively integrated into the Roman world.

This continuity is one of the most interesting aspects of Roman Ibiza.

Rather than erasing what came before, Roman culture became another layer in an already multicultural society. Latin language, Roman administration and new commercial links appeared alongside traditions with much older Phoenician and Punic origins.

Salt remained one of Ibiza's treasures

Some of the commodities that had supported the island in earlier centuries remained valuable under Rome.

Above all, salt continued to matter.

The salt mountains in Ses Salines Natural Park. / iStock

The great salt-producing landscape in southern Ibiza is therefore much more than an attractive place to watch flamingos or photograph shimmering evaporation ponds. Salt exploitation in this part of the island stretches back to antiquity, helping connect Ibiza to Mediterranean trade for centuries. Official Ibiza tourism material continues to highlight salt production from Phoenician times onwards.

Visitors driving through ses Salines today are crossing a landscape where nature, economics and history have interacted for well over two millennia.

Yabisah: the Islamic island

Another major transformation arrived in 902 AD, when Ibiza came under Muslim rule.

The island became known as Yabisah, an Arabic form that preserved echoes of the older Ebusus. The similarity between the names is important: Ibiza's linguistic history often represents evolution rather than complete replacement.

Islamic Ibiza lasted until the Christian conquest of 1235, leaving a profound mark on agriculture, settlement patterns and the urban character of the island.

UNESCO's assessment of Dalt Vila notes that the historic upper town preserves evidence of successive Phoenician, Arab and Catalan periods, making its streets a genuine physical record of Ibiza's cultural succession.

Water, farming and the Islamic legacy

Water management was essential on an island where long, dry summers made agriculture challenging.

Techniques involving channels, wells and cisterns helped communities capture and distribute scarce water efficiently. Agricultural landscapes around Ibiza still contain features whose development was influenced by centuries of Islamic farming knowledge.

A 'portal de feixa' hidden among the vegetation / JUAN A. RIERA

The effect was not limited to engineering. Mediterranean crops and irrigation practices helped shape a rural landscape that became fundamental to traditional Ibizan life.

Walk through the countryside today and the combination of olive trees, almond groves, orchards, stone terraces and white farmhouses can appear timeless. In reality, it is the result of many layers of human intervention.

Eivissa: the Catalan chapter begins

In 1235, Ibiza was conquered for the Crown of Aragon, beginning the Christian and Catalan phase that would leave perhaps the clearest linguistic legacy of all: Eivissa.

Catalan language, institutions and customs became integral to island life, while some structures and practices inherited from the Islamic period continued in altered forms.

Eivissa remains the official Catalan name of Ibiza today.

The conquest also transformed the religious and political centre of the fortified town. Medieval Christian structures were introduced, including elements associated with the castle and cathedral complex.

However, one common misconception deserves correcting.

Are the walls of Dalt Vila medieval?

Not entirely.

Although Dalt Vila contains a medieval street plan and earlier defensive layers, the enormous bastioned fortifications that dominate the Ibiza Town skyline today are principally Renaissance works from the 16th century.

Dalt Vila, Ibiza’s walled city, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. / iStock

UNESCO records that the new fortifications were constructed between 1554 and 1585, with Italian engineers Giovanni Battista Calvi and Jacobo Paleazzo Fratin involved in the project. They were designed as part of a wider strategic defensive system protecting Mediterranean communications and became an outstanding example of Renaissance military architecture.

This makes Dalt Vila especially fascinating: it is not the product of a single historical period.

Phoenician settlement, Islamic urbanism, medieval Catalan development and Renaissance military engineering are layered almost literally on top of one another.

In 1999, these cultural elements helped Ibiza earn UNESCO World Heritage status as part of 'Ibiza, Biodiversity and Culture'.

From Eivissa to Ibiza: an international identity

The name recognised around the world today is Ibiza, the Spanish form of Eivissa.

Yet both names coexist naturally on the island. Visitors will see Eivissa on road signs, institutional buildings and local publications, particularly when referring to Ibiza Town or the island in Catalan.

Internationally, Ibiza has acquired meanings that no ancient inhabitant could possibly have imagined. It evokes electronic music, beach culture, fashion, gastronomy, wellness retreats and Mediterranean escapism.

Ibiza Town nowadays. / F. DE LAMA

But modern Ibiza has never entirely replaced its former identities.

It has simply added another layer.

That is perhaps the best way to understand the island's history: Ibiza repeatedly absorbs outside influences without completely surrendering what was already there.

Four cultural clues that reveal Ibiza's past

The island's names are only the beginning. Several traditions and landscapes provide further windows into its history.

Tanit and the Punic world

The goddess Tanit became one of the most important religious figures in Punic Ibiza.

Archaeological discoveries associated with ancient cult practices have made her an enduring symbol of the island, and her image continues to appear in contemporary Ibizan art, jewellery and design.

The archaeological collections connected with Puig des Molins offer one of the best opportunities to understand the religious and funerary culture of this period.

Es Culleram was a sanctuary dedicated to the Phoenician goddess Tanit. / Jose Juan Gonzalvez Sans - iStock

Ball Pagès

Ball Pagès, Ibiza's traditional folk dance, is one of the island's most striking living traditions.

Men perform energetic movements while women move with greater composure, often dressed in elaborate traditional clothing and jewellery. The dance is frequently described as having extremely ancient roots, although direct claims that it descends unchanged from specific pagan rituals should be treated cautiously.

What is beyond doubt is its importance as an expression of rural Ibizan identity.

The white houses of rural Ibiza

The island's traditional whitewashed architecture is more than an aesthetic that looks good against a blue Mediterranean sky.

Thick walls, relatively small openings and limewashed surfaces are well suited to hot, dry conditions. The resulting simplicity has become so closely associated with Ibiza that the island is widely known as the White Isle.

'Ball pagès' with the Colla de Vila in front of the cathedral. / DI

Traditional fincas also demonstrate something characteristic of Ibizan history: architecture evolving through practical local knowledge rather than purely decorative fashion.

The ancient salt landscape

Few places connect modern Ibiza with antiquity as visibly as ses Salines.

Salt helped sustain ancient commerce and remained important under successive civilisations. Today, the area is also valued for its wetlands, wildlife and distinctive landscape, giving visitors the unusual opportunity to encounter both natural heritage and economic history in the same place.

Where to experience the history of Ibiza today

Travellers who want to look beyond beaches and nightlife can build an entire day — or several days — around the island's historical layers.

Start at Sa Caleta to see the landscape occupied by Ibiza's earliest Phoenician settlers. Continue towards ses Salines to understand why salt became such an important resource.

In Ibiza Town, visit the Puig des Molins necropolis and museum, then walk towards Dalt Vila. Climbing through the old town effectively takes you through different centuries as you move from ancient foundations and medieval lanes towards the monumental Renaissance walls.

The result is one of Ibiza's most rewarding cultural itineraries.

You do not have to choose between 'historic Ibiza' and the Ibiza of restaurants, beaches and nightlife. They exist side by side. An afternoon exploring archaeological remains can easily end with dinner beside the marina or sunset drinks overlooking the Mediterranean.

That contrast is precisely what makes the island so unusual.

Frequently asked questions about the names of Ibiza

What was Ibiza originally called?

The best-known ancient Phoenician name is Ibosim, although different transliterations exist. It is traditionally associated with the deity Bes. Archaeological evidence shows that Phoenician communities were established on Ibiza by the early first millennium BC.

Why are both Ibiza and Eivissa used today?

Eivissa is the Catalan name, while Ibiza is the Spanish form and the name most widely used internationally. Both refer to the same island.

Is Yabisah still visible anywhere in modern Ibiza?

Not as a modern place name in everyday use, but the Islamic period remains visible in archaeological remains, parts of the historic urban layout and elements of traditional agricultural landscapes. UNESCO specifically recognises the Arab layer preserved within the historic fabric of the Upper Town.

Did the Romans completely replace Phoenician culture on Ibiza?

No. Ibiza's transition into the Roman world involved considerable cultural continuity. The island retained Punic traditions and institutions for a significant period while progressively becoming Romanised.

Were Dalt Vila's famous walls built after the Catalan conquest?

Yes, but not immediately. Medieval fortifications existed after the Christian conquest, while the monumental bastioned walls that characterise Dalt Vila today were largely constructed during the 16th-century Renaissance, especially between 1554 and 1585.

Can you see Phoenician, Roman and Islamic remains during one trip to Ibiza?

Yes. Sa Caleta, Puig des Molins and Dalt Vila make it possible to explore several historical periods within a relatively small area. Puig des Molins itself produced archaeological material from Phoenician, Punic and Roman periods, while Dalt Vila preserves later Islamic and Christian layers.

Ibiza's names tell a story that is still being lived

From Ibosim to Ebusus, from Yabisah to Eivissa and Ibiza, the changing name of the island provides a concise history of one of the Mediterranean's great cultural crossroads.

Phoenician merchants, Punic worshippers, Roman citizens, Muslim farmers and Catalan settlers all left traces behind. Their influence survives not only underground or behind museum glass, but in Ibiza's urban fabric, rural landscapes, traditions and language.

That perspective can transform the way you experience the island.

The walls of Dalt Vila become more than a spectacular sunset viewpoint. The salt flats become more than a photogenic landscape. Puig des Molins becomes more than an archaeological attraction. Each is part of a story stretching across thousands of years.

Modern Ibiza may be famous for constantly reinventing itself, but perhaps that is not such a modern characteristic after all.

The island has been doing it for centuries.