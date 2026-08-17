Ask for Angela in Ibiza: what visitors need to know

Imagine you are out for the evening and a situation suddenly starts to feel wrong. Someone will not leave you alone, a date is making you uncomfortable, you have become separated from your friends or you simply want to get out without attracting attention.

In some Ibiza venues, three words can provide a discreet way to ask staff for help: Ask for Angela.

The safety initiative has been adopted by several establishments on the island as a way of helping people who feel unsafe or vulnerable. However, there is an important detail visitors should understand before relying on it: Ask for Angela is not necessarily available in every bar, restaurant or nightclub in Ibiza.

Official information from Sant Josep de sa Talaia Town Council confirmed in April 2025 that the protocol was already being used in several establishments in the municipality, with participating venues receiving staff training and displaying information for customers. The initiative therefore forms part of Ibiza's wider approach to safer nightlife, but visitors should look for signage or check with individual venues rather than assume that the system operates everywhere.

A nightclub in Ibiza. / TNL

So what exactly does Ask for Angela mean, and what should you do if you need help during a night out in Ibiza?

What is Ask for Angela?

Ask for Angela is a discreet way of telling staff at a participating venue that you need help without having to explain the entire situation publicly.

You can approach a member of staff and ask whether 'Angela' is there or say that you need to speak to Angela.

In a venue operating the initiative, trained members of the team should understand that this is a request for support.

The official Ask for Angela organisation stresses that it is not intended to function as an obscure secret password. Instead, it is a simple form of shorthand that allows someone to communicate that they feel unsafe or vulnerable without immediately having to describe why.

That distinction is useful.

Someone seeking help might be standing next to the person who is making them uncomfortable. They may be frightened, unsure how serious the situation is or simply want a discreet opportunity to speak to someone away from a crowded bar or dance floor.

Asking for Angela creates that opportunity.

Does Ask for Angela operate in Ibiza?

Yes, Ask for Angela has been implemented in a number of Ibiza nightlife establishments, although available official information does not establish that every venue on the island participates.

In April 2025, Sant Josep de sa Talaia Town Council met representatives of the Asociación Ocio de Ibiza to learn more about the implementation of Ask for Angela in nightlife establishments within the municipality.

People dancing in Ibiza. / DC-10

The council stated that the protocol was already in place in several establishments. Representatives of the nightlife association also explained that staff at participating venues received training at the beginning of the season to raise awareness of harassment situations and help protect people who felt at risk. Informational material was also being placed in venue toilets so customers could learn how to request help discreetly.

That language is important for visitors: it refers to participating or affiliated establishments rather than describing Ask for Angela as an island-wide system operating automatically in every venue.

Therefore, if knowing that a venue operates Ask for Angela is important to you, check before relying on it.

How can you tell whether a venue participates?

The easiest indication is Ask for Angela signage.

Participating establishments may display posters or other information explaining the initiative, often in toilets or other areas where customers can read them discreetly.

The official Ask for Angela programme provides venues with posters, staff guidance, training resources and other materials designed specifically to show customers that the initiative is available.

If you cannot see any signage, do not assume that the protocol is operating.

You can ask a member of staff whether the venue participates in Ask for Angela or what safeguarding procedures it has in place.

And remember that not having the formal protocol does not mean you cannot ask for help. If you feel uncomfortable or unsafe in any venue, approach staff or security directly and explain that you need assistance.

How does Ask for Angela work?

The principle is deliberately straightforward.

If you are in a participating venue and feel unsafe, approach a staff member and ask for Angela.

According to the official programme, phrases can include “I need to speak to Angela” or “Is Angela working tonight?”. The precise wording is less important than communicating the request to a member of staff who understands the initiative.

Staff should then respond discreetly and take their lead from the person asking for support.

Stock image of a nightclub in Ibiza. / TNL

Depending on the circumstances, that could mean helping you move somewhere safer, finding your friends, allowing you to remain somewhere secure, helping you leave the premises or contacting security or emergency services.

There is no reason to wait until a situation has become severe.

If somebody is making you uncomfortable or your instincts tell you that you need to leave, asking for assistance early may be the safest option.

What happens after you ask for Angela?

There is no single response because not every person asking for help needs the same thing.

Someone who wants to leave an uncomfortable date may simply need a discreet exit and assistance getting to their friends.

Another person may be frightened by someone's behaviour and need security staff.

Someone who believes a crime has occurred may require police or medical assistance.

The official guidance says venue staff should take the lead from the person seeking help and support them according to what they need. This may include helping them leave or remain safely in the venue, reconnecting them with friends or contacting emergency services.

The emphasis is therefore on support rather than confrontation.

Is Ask for Angela only for women?

No.

Although the scheme emerged from efforts to address sexual violence and vulnerability in the night-time economy, the current official Ask for Angela guidance states clearly that anyone who feels unsafe or uncomfortable can use it, regardless of gender.

That makes the initiative relevant to solo travellers, couples, groups of friends, LGBTQ+ visitors and anyone else who finds themselves in an uncomfortable situation.

You also do not have to establish whether someone's actions technically constitute harassment before asking for help.

Feeling unsafe is enough reason to seek assistance.

Where did Ask for Angela come from?

Ask for Angela began in Lincolnshire in the UK in 2016 as part of an initiative to create safer environments within the night-time economy.

According to the official organisation, it was originally established by the Safer Communities Sexual Violence and Abuse Partnership in Lincolnshire. The programme was subsequently developed into a Community Interest Company in 2023 to encourage greater consistency in the way it is implemented.

Since then, the concept has expanded beyond its original setting and is now used by thousands of venues and organisations, according to Ask for Angela.

Its underlying idea remains remarkably simple: make it easier for somebody to communicate that they need help.

Ask for Angela is only useful when staff know what to do

The phrase itself is only one part of the initiative.

For Ask for Angela to work effectively, the people receiving the request have to recognise it and understand how to respond.

That is why training is central to the programme.

Stock image of a nightclub in Ibiza / Mario Pinta

The official Ask for Angela organisation provides implementation guidance, staff workbooks and training on recognising vulnerability and responding safely. Its current pledge for participating venues also recommends including the initiative in staff onboarding, providing refresher guidance and displaying materials where customers can see them.

This is particularly relevant in Ibiza because nightlife workforces can change significantly between seasons.

Sant Josep Town Council's 2025 information specifically referred to training provided to staff at the beginning of each season in participating establishments.

For the visitor, the practical message is simple: look for evidence that the venue actively operates the system rather than assuming everybody knows the phrase.

Purple Points offer another form of support in Ibiza

Ask for Angela is also not the only safety initiative visitors may encounter.

Sant Josep de sa Talaia Town Council has used Puntos Violeta, or Purple Points, at municipal events. These are designated spaces providing information and support in relation to sexual violence and related situations.

The council described these Purple Points as safe spaces for information and support as part of its wider actions against sexual violence.

Their presence can vary depending on the event, so visitors should not assume that every party or venue has one.

If an official Purple Point is available at an event, however, it provides another clearly identifiable place where someone experiencing or concerned about harassment or sexual violence can seek assistance.

What if the venue does not use Ask for Angela?

This is perhaps the most important point to add to any explanation of the initiative.

You never need a code word to ask for help.

If you are in a venue without Ask for Angela signage, or staff do not appear to recognise the phrase, tell them directly that you feel unsafe and need assistance.

Approach bar staff, security, reception or another clearly identifiable employee.

If possible, move towards a staffed and visible area. If you are with friends, tell them what is happening rather than trying to manage the situation alone.

And if there is immediate danger or a medical emergency, contact the emergency services rather than relying on a venue protocol.

Ask for Angela should be viewed as an additional route to assistance, not the only route.

What should you do if you suspect drink spiking?

If you suddenly feel much more intoxicated than expected, unusually confused, extremely drowsy or otherwise unwell, tell somebody you trust and seek assistance immediately.

Do not leave alone with someone you do not trust.

Alert venue staff or security and obtain medical assistance when necessary.

If you are in a participating venue, asking for Angela may be one way of discreetly signalling that you need help, but a safeguarding phrase does not replace medical treatment or emergency assistance.

The same applies if you are worried about a friend: stay with them and seek appropriate help.

A simple nightlife safety plan can make a difference

Knowing Ask for Angela is useful, but it should form part of a wider, common-sense approach to going out.

Keep enough phone battery for your journey home and consider carrying a portable charger.

If you are going out with friends, agree on what you will do if somebody becomes separated from the group.

Know where you are staying and have a plan for getting back.

Keep control of your own drink and do not leave it unattended where possible.

Most importantly, communicate with the people you trust.

If you decide to leave somewhere, tell your friends.

If another member of your group seems unusually unwell or uncomfortable, check on them rather than assuming everything is fine.

And if a situation feels wrong, you do not need to stay simply to avoid being rude or creating awkwardness.

Frequently asked questions about Ask for Angela in Ibiza

Is Ask for Angela available everywhere in Ibiza?

No island-wide universal coverage should be assumed. Sant Josep de sa Talaia Town Council confirmed in 2025 that the protocol was being used by several establishments in the municipality. Visitors should look for current signage or ask individual venues whether they participate.

How do I know whether an Ibiza venue uses Ask for Angela?

Look for Ask for Angela posters or information inside the venue. Participating establishments may display materials in toilets or other visible areas. If you are unsure, ask staff whether the protocol is available.

What do I say when I need Angela?

You can ask a member of staff whether Angela is working or say that you need to speak to Angela. In participating venues, staff should recognise this as a request for discreet assistance.

What if staff do not understand 'Ask for Angela'?

Tell them directly that you feel unsafe and need help. The absence of the formal programme should never prevent you from requesting assistance from staff or security.

Can men use Ask for Angela?

Yes. Current official guidance states that the scheme is for anyone who feels unsafe or uncomfortable, regardless of gender.

Do I have to explain what happened?

The phrase gives you a discreet way to begin asking for assistance. Staff may then move you somewhere safer and ask what type of support you need.

Can I ask for Angela for a friend?

If you are worried about somebody else, approaching staff and explaining the situation is appropriate. You do not need to wait for the situation to become an emergency before seeking assistance.

Does Ask for Angela replace calling the police?

No. It is a venue safeguarding initiative designed to make it easier to ask for support. Serious or immediate emergencies should be dealt with through the appropriate emergency services.

One phrase worth knowing — but not relying on everywhere

Ask for Angela in Ibiza is best understood as an additional safety tool rather than an island-wide guarantee.

Several establishments have implemented the initiative, and local authorities and Ibiza's nightlife sector have worked on staff awareness and training. But participation depends on the establishment, which is why visitors should look for signage instead of assuming every venue follows the same protocol.

That distinction actually makes the advice more useful.

Know what Ask for Angela means. Look for it when you enter a venue. Use it if you need it and the establishment participates.

But above all, remember the principle behind the initiative: if you feel unsafe, you are allowed to ask for help — whether or not there is a code phrase for doing so.