Can you access Ibiza's old town and La Marina by car in summer?

If you are planning to visit Dalt Vila, Ibiza's old town by car in summer 2026, there are important access restrictions to understand before you arrive.

The historic areas of La Marina and Dalt Vila are covered by restricted-traffic regulations known as ACIRE. Vehicle access is controlled, and visitors should not assume that they can simply drive through the historic centre or park beside their accommodation.

In 2026, Ibiza Town introduced changes to the management and operating hours of its restricted-access areas, while the island government has continued its wider programme to limit the number of vehicles circulating in Ibiza during the summer season.

Shot of Ibiza's harbor with boats and Dalt Vila at the top. / iStock

Understanding these rules before travelling can help you avoid unnecessary detours, access problems and possible penalties.

Can you drive into Ibiza Old Town in summer 2026?

Not freely. Dalt Vila and La Marina contain ACIRE restricted-traffic areas, so vehicle access may be limited according to the location, time and type of vehicle. Visitors should check whether their vehicle is authorised before entering.

The Ibiza Town Council maintains ACIRE areas covering Dalt Vila, La Marina and Puig des Molins, and provides a specific procedure for requesting authorised access.

For most tourists, the easiest option is to leave the car outside the restricted historic streets and explore the centre on foot.

This is particularly practical because Dalt Vila and La Marina are compact areas where many of the main streets, restaurants, viewpoints and historic attractions can be reached on foot.

What is the ACIRE zone in Ibiza?

ACIRE refers to an 'Área de Circulación Restringida', or Restricted Traffic Area.

These zones allow Ibiza Town Council to regulate vehicle circulation and access in parts of the city where traffic needs to be controlled. The municipality currently provides ACIRE access information for Dalt Vila, La Marina and Puig des Molins.

Ibiza's street in La Marina. / iStock

The restrictions are particularly relevant in Ibiza's historic centre, where narrow streets and heavy pedestrian activity make unrestricted vehicle access impractical during busy periods.

Municipal rules allow the authorities to impose measures including partial or total traffic restrictions, parking limitations, access-control systems and specific hours during which vehicles may enter.

For travellers, the important point is simple: do not enter an ACIRE-controlled street unless the signs, current operating hours or your specific authorisation allow you to do so.

When are car restrictions in La Marina active in 2026?

This is one of the most important updates compared with older travel guides.

The ACIRE system in La Marina was reactivated for the 2026 summer season on 11 May 2026. Management of restricted access in La Marina and Dalt Vila then changed from 18 May.

More recently, a municipal decree published in August 2026 established restricted vehicle access in La Marina from 5 PM to 6 AM, Monday to Sunday, during the active ACIRE period. The decree also establishes a 30-minute tolerance period intended to facilitate the operational transition between restricted and unrestricted periods.

This means travellers should be particularly cautious about relying on articles published in 2024 or 2025, because previous dates or access arrangements may no longer reflect the current rules.

Always follow the signs and access-control system you encounter when visiting.

La Marina. / DI

Who can enter the restricted areas?

Access depends on the specific ACIRE zone and the authorisation attached to a vehicle.

Ibiza Town Council operates a formal process through which eligible vehicles can request access to the ACIRE areas of La Marina, Dalt Vila and Puig des Molins.

Municipal ACIRE rules historically provide for authorised access connected with residents, services, deliveries and other legitimate needs. The current regulation also specifically recognises the need to balance pedestrian safety with logistical operations, services, authorised residents and economic activities.

Visitors staying inside the restricted area should therefore contact their hotel, apartment manager or host before arriving by car.

Do not assume that having a hotel booking automatically gives your rental vehicle permission to enter.

Can tourists and rental cars enter Dalt Vila and La Marina?

A rental car does not automatically receive ACIRE access simply because it is being used by a tourist.

If your accommodation is within the controlled area, ask the property whether vehicle access is possible and whether your registration number needs to be communicated or authorised in advance.

Ibiza's harbour. / iStock

If no authorisation has been confirmed, the safer option is to park outside the restricted zone and complete the journey on foot or by an authorised transport service.

This is especially important when arriving with luggage. Planning your final few hundred metres before reaching the Old Town is much easier than discovering the restriction when you are already approaching an access-control point.

What happens if you enter an ACIRE zone without authorisation?

Restricted access is controlled, and Ibiza Town Council's published ACIRE rules state that vehicles entering the La Marina and Dalt Vila ACIRE areas without the required authorisation can be sanctioned.

For that reason, do not follow another vehicle through an access point, ignore restriction signs or assume you can enter briefly because you are only dropping off luggage.

Check the current signage first.

If you are uncertain, contact your accommodation or Ibiza Town Council's urban transport department before entering. The municipality publishes official information about ACIRE access on its website.

Where should you leave your car when visiting Ibiza Old Town?

For most visitors, parking outside Dalt Vila and La Marina is the simplest solution.

Look for legal public parking or regulated parking areas in the surrounding parts of Ibiza Town and walk into the historic centre from there. Parking regulations in Ibiza Town are also evolving: in 2026 the municipality approved changes affecting regulated parking areas, including an expansion of paid parking spaces.

Dalt Vila. / iStock

Because parking availability and tariffs can change, check local signs rather than relying solely on older online guides.

Once parked, exploring the historic centre on foot also avoids the difficulty of navigating narrow streets and restricted-access points.

How to visit Ibiza's old town without a car

Walk into Dalt Vila and La Marina

Walking is one of the easiest ways to explore the area. La Marina sits immediately below Dalt Vila, making it practical to combine both neighbourhoods during the same visit.

Bear in mind that parts of Dalt Vila involve steep slopes, cobbled streets and steps, so comfortable footwear is useful.

Take a taxi

A taxi can be a convenient choice if you are carrying luggage, travelling in a group or visiting during the hottest part of the day.

Ask the driver where the closest authorised drop-off point is for your destination, as access conditions can vary.

Use public transport

Ibiza Town is connected with other parts of the island by bus, making it possible to visit the historic centre without renting a car solely for your day in town.

If your accommodation is elsewhere on the island, consider travelling into Ibiza Town by bus and exploring the centre on foot.

Ibiza-wide vehicle restrictions in summer 2026

The ACIRE regulations should not be confused with Ibiza's island-wide vehicle limitation programme.

They are separate measures.

ACIRE controls access to specific streets and neighbourhoods in Ibiza Town. The island-wide scheme, meanwhile, regulates the number of vehicles entering or circulating on Ibiza during the peak summer period.

For 2026, the Consell d'Eivissa approved a maximum quota of 14,000 rental vehicles per day, 2,000 fewer than the 16,000 quota used in 2025.

The final 2026 regulations also establish summer vehicle limitations from 1 June to 30 September and include a broader maximum of 17,668 vehicles within the regulated system, together with specific exceptions for certain vehicle categories.

This is another reason why travellers should be careful with 2025 travel information: both the quotas and some implementation details have changed.

If you are taking your own vehicle to Ibiza by ferry, check the current island-entry requirements separately from the ACIRE rules before travelling.

Why does Ibiza restrict cars in La Marina and Dalt Vila?

The restrictions are intended to manage a part of Ibiza Town where pedestrian activity is especially intense.

The 2026 municipal decree notes that La Marina experiences particularly high numbers of pedestrians during summer afternoons, evenings and nights, when tourism and restaurant activity are at their busiest. It identifies the interaction between road traffic and pedestrians during these periods as a road-safety consideration.

Restricting traffic also makes practical sense in a historic urban environment that was never designed around modern vehicle volumes.

For visitors, fewer cars can make it easier to experience the streets, restaurants, shops and architecture of La Marina and Dalt Vila on foot.

Tips for visiting Dalt Vila and La Marina by car

Before setting out, check the latest official ACIRE information. Confirm with your accommodation whether access is required and permitted, and provide your vehicle registration number if the property tells you this is necessary.

Pay close attention to road signs and access-control points. If you are using a rental car, remember that rental status itself does not give you unrestricted access to the Old Town.

It is also sensible to plan a parking option outside the restricted area before leaving your accommodation. During busy summer evenings, searching for parking at the last minute can add unnecessary time to the journey.

Finally, distinguish between the two regulations affecting motorists: Ibiza Town's ACIRE system controls particular urban areas, while the Consell d'Eivissa's summer vehicle scheme applies at island level.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you drive into Dalt Vila in Ibiza?

Vehicle access to Dalt Vila is controlled through Ibiza Town's ACIRE system. Some authorised vehicles may enter, but tourists should not assume unrestricted access. Check current signs and confirm any necessary authorisation before driving into the area.

Can you drive into La Marina in Ibiza?

Access to La Marina is restricted during specified ACIRE hours. Under the decree published in August 2026, restricted access operates from 5 PM to 6 AM every day during the active ACIRE period.

Are rental cars allowed in Ibiza Old Town?

A rental vehicle is not automatically authorised to enter an ACIRE area. If your hotel or accommodation is inside the zone, ask the property whether access can be arranged for your vehicle.

What does ACIRE mean in Ibiza?

ACIRE means Área de Circulación Restringida, or Restricted Traffic Area. Ibiza Town operates ACIRE areas including La Marina, Dalt Vila and Puig des Molins.

Are Ibiza's car restrictions only in the Old Town?

No. ACIRE applies to specific urban areas, but Ibiza also has a separate island-wide programme limiting vehicles during summer. In 2026, those broader limitations apply from 1 June to 30 September.

How many rental cars are allowed in Ibiza in 2026?

The Consell d'Eivissa approved a maximum of 14,000 rental vehicles per day for 2026, compared with 16,000 in 2025.

What is the easiest way to visit Dalt Vila?

For most tourists, parking outside the restricted historic area and exploring Dalt Vila and La Marina on foot is the simplest option.

Can my hotel arrange access to the ACIRE zone?

Depending on the property and circumstances, accommodation inside a restricted area may be able to advise you about authorised access. Contact the property before arrival and do not enter until you know your vehicle is permitted.

So, can you access Ibiza Old Town by car in summer? In some circumstances, yes, but you should not expect unrestricted access to La Marina or Dalt Vila.

Ibiza Town uses ACIRE traffic controls in its historic neighbourhoods, and the rules and operating times have changed in 2026. La Marina currently has restricted access from 17:00 to 06:00 during its active ACIRE period, while authorised access procedures also apply to Dalt Vila.

Check the latest official information before your visit, confirm access with your accommodation if necessary and, when in doubt, park outside the historic centre.

For many visitors, leaving the car behind is not an inconvenience at all: it is the easiest way to experience the narrow streets, waterfront atmosphere and historic surroundings that make Ibiza Old Town worth visiting.