Talamanca boat Ibiza: the water taxi connecting Talamanca and Ibiza Town

If you are looking for a water taxi from Talamanca to Ibiza Town, the Ibiza City Boat, is almost certainly the service you need.

Although it is not a private water taxi, it works in much the same way for most visitors. Operating throughout the day, this scheduled passenger boat connects Talamanca, Marina Ibiza, Ibiza Town and the Cruise Terminal, allowing you to cross Ibiza Harbour in just a few minutes while avoiding traffic, parking problems and the long walk around the marina.

Whether you are staying near Talamanca beach, spending the day shopping in Ibiza Town or arriving on a cruise ship, the City Boat is one of the quickest, most scenic and most convenient ways to travel around the harbour.

In this guide, you will find everything you need to know about Ibiza's harbour water taxi, including the route, stops, timetable and practical tips before you travel.

Ibiza City Boat. / Vicent Mari

What is the Talamanca Boat?

The Talamanca Boat is a scheduled passenger ferry operating within Ibiza Harbour. Designed to connect the busiest waterfront areas, it offers a simple alternative to travelling by road.

Many visitors refer to it as Ibiza's water taxi because it provides a fast crossing between Talamanca and Ibiza Town. However, unlike a traditional water taxi, it does not operate on demand or take passengers to customised destinations. Instead, it follows a fixed circular route with designated stops and regular departures throughout the day.

For most travellers, this is not a disadvantage. The main attractions around the harbour are all served by the route, making it an efficient and affordable way to get around.

Is the Talamanca Boat really a water taxi?

Technically, no.

A traditional water taxi operates like a normal taxi on the water, taking passengers directly to their chosen destination whenever required.

Ibiza City Boat. / Vicent Mari

The Talamanca Boat is different. It runs as a scheduled service with fixed stops and published departure times.

That said, many visitors naturally describe it as a water taxi because it performs exactly the same function for the majority of journeys across Ibiza Harbour. If you are searching online for a water taxi from Talamanca to Ibiza Town, this is the service you will almost certainly be directed to.

Why take the water taxi instead of walking?

The walk between Talamanca Beach and Ibiza Town is certainly possible, but it is not always the most enjoyable option, especially during the height of summer.

Choosing the City Boat means you can:

Cross the harbour in just a few minutes.

Avoid walking around the marina in the midday heat.

Escape traffic around Botafoc and the port.

Enjoy panoramic views across the harbour.

Arrive directly in the heart of Ibiza Town.

For many visitors, the journey becomes part of the experience rather than simply a way of getting from A to B.

Where does the Talamanca Boat stop?

The City Boat serves four convenient locations around Ibiza Harbour.

Botafoc / Talamanca

The Botafoc stop is the closest boarding point for visitors staying near Talamanca Beach. Located beside Botafoc, it provides easy access from many nearby hotels, holiday apartments and villas.

If you are searching for the water taxi in Talamanca, this is where you will usually board.

Marina Ibiza

The second stop is located beside Marina Ibiza, one of the island's most exclusive waterfront areas.

This is a convenient stop for anyone visiting the marina's restaurants, luxury boutiques or cafés before continuing to Ibiza Town.

Ibiza City Boat stops. / Ibiza City Boat

Ibiza Town

The Ibiza Town stop is situated close to the historic centre and the harbour promenade.

From here you can easily explore:

Dalt Vila

Ibiza Port

Boutique shopping streets

Restaurants

Bars

Waterfront cafés

It is one of the busiest stops throughout the summer season.

Botafoc Cruise Terminal

Cruise passengers can board the City Boat directly from the Cruise Terminal, making it an excellent alternative to waiting for shuttle buses or taxis into town.

Talamanca Boat route

The City Boat follows a simple circular route around Ibiza Harbour.

Botafoc / Talamanca → Marina Ibiza → Ibiza Town → Cruise Terminal → Botafoc / Talamanca

This layout allows passengers to travel easily between the harbour's most popular destinations without needing to backtrack or change services.

The crossing between Talamanca and Ibiza Town is particularly popular, offering spectacular views across the water towards Dalt Vila.

Talamanca Boat timetable

The service operates throughout the day, with departures approximately every 30 minutes.

Ibiza City Boat timetable. / Ibiza City Boat

From Botafoc / Talamanca

The first departure is at 9:15 am, with boats continuing until 11:45 pm.

From Marina Ibiza

Services begin at 9:20 am and continue until 11:50 pm.

From Ibiza Town

Boats leave from 9:30 am until 12 am, making it easy to enjoy dinner or drinks before returning to Talamanca.

From the Cruise Terminal

Departures operate from 9:35 am until 12:05 pm.

As with any passenger transport service, operating hours may vary slightly depending on weather conditions or seasonal schedules.

What will you see during the crossing?

Although the journey is relatively short, it is surprisingly scenic.

During the crossing you will enjoy uninterrupted views of some of Ibiza's best-known landmarks.

Dalt Vila

The UNESCO World Heritage-listed Old Town rises dramatically above the harbour, creating one of Ibiza's most photographed skylines.

Marina Ibiza

Luxury yachts, elegant waterfront restaurants and impressive superyachts line the marina throughout the summer.

Dalt Vila, Ibiza’s walled city, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. / iStock

Ibiza Harbour

From the water, you will enjoy a unique perspective of ferries, sailing boats and the busy port that simply is not possible from the road.

Cruise Ships

If a cruise ship is docked, the City Boat passes close enough to appreciate its impressive scale.

Who is the Talamanca Boat ideal for?

The service is suitable for almost every type of visitor.

Holidaymakers staying in Talamanca

Instead of relying on taxis, many visitors use the City Boat every day to reach Ibiza Town.

Couples

The crossing is particularly enjoyable during sunset, when the harbour is bathed in golden light.

Families

The sheltered waters inside the harbour usually provide a smooth and comfortable journey.

Cruise passengers

The direct connection between the Cruise Terminal and Ibiza Town makes sightseeing much easier.

Restaurant visitors

Many people staying in Talamanca take the boat to Marina Ibiza or Ibiza Town for dinner before returning later in the evening.

Tips before boarding

To make your journey even easier, keep these practical tips in mind.

Arrive five to ten minutes before departure during peak season.

Bring sunglasses and sun cream for daytime crossings.

Sunset is one of the best times for photography.

Sit on the outside deck if you want uninterrupted harbour views.

Check the latest timetable before travelling, particularly outside the summer season.

Is the Talamanca Boat worth it?

Absolutely.

For many visitors, the City Boat quickly becomes more than just transport. It saves time, avoids traffic and offers one of the most enjoyable ways to experience Ibiza Harbour.

Rather than walking for over half an hour around the marina or waiting for a taxi during the busiest months, you can simply board the next departure and enjoy a relaxing crossing with panoramic views of Dalt Vila, Marina Ibiza and the Mediterranean.

If you are staying anywhere near Talamanca Beach, it is one of the easiest ways to reach Ibiza Town.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Talamanca Boat a private water taxi?

No. It operates as a scheduled passenger ferry with fixed stops and departure times rather than an on-demand taxi service.

How often does the City Boat operate?

Boats generally depart every 30 minutes throughout the day.

Where do I catch the boat in Talamanca?

The main boarding point is located at Botafoc / Talamanca, close to Botafoc and within walking distance of Talamanca Beach.

Can I travel directly from Talamanca to Ibiza Town?

Yes. This is one of the most popular journeys on the route and takes just a few minutes across the harbour.

Does the boat stop at Marina Ibiza?

Yes. Marina Ibiza is one of the four official stops served by the City Boat.

Is the service suitable for children?

Yes. The crossing takes place inside the sheltered harbour, making it suitable for families and visitors of all ages.

Does the City Boat run at night?

Yes. The last departures leave around midnight, making it ideal for returning after dinner or an evening exploring Ibiza Town.

Whether you call it the Talamanca Boat, the Ibiza City Boat or simply the water taxi to Ibiza Town, this harbour shuttle is one of the most practical ways to get around Ibiza's waterfront.

With regular departures, four convenient stops and spectacular views throughout the crossing, it combines transport and sightseeing in a single journey.

For visitors staying in Talamanca or anyone exploring Ibiza Harbour, it is an experience that is well worth adding to your itinerary.