Unfussy cooking that turns simplicity into excellence

Finca La Plaza has its own very clear way of understanding hospitality. At this retreat in the heart of Santa Gertrudis, the focus is on the product, the precision of the kitchen team and a calm experience far removed from unnecessary noise. Its proposal shows that elegance can also be expressed through simplicity, respect for ingredients and attention to every detail.

The restaurant is set in the garden of an 18th-century Ibizan finca.

The restaurant is set in an 18th-century Ibizan finca, a protected building that preserves the character of its original construction. Once through its doors, guests discover a peaceful garden surrounded by mature trees, cacti and abundant greenery. The tables, arranged with restraint and a rustic feel, create the perfect setting to switch off and enjoy dinner without rushing. That same sense of calm also defines the service, which is attentive and warm. From the welcome to the after-dinner conversation, everything is designed to let the experience flow naturally.

Finca La Plaza works with high-quality ingredients and aims to source as much produce as possible from Ibiza.

The open kitchen allows guests to glimpse part of the work of a team committed to excellence without relying on unnecessary artifice. The menu is not extensive, a deliberate choice that helps maintain a high standard in every preparation. Finca La Plaza works with high-quality ingredients and aims to source as much produce as possible from Ibiza. The free-range eggs come from the island, while some of the fruit and vegetables are grown directly by the restaurant. The philosophy is simple: select the best ingredients and allow their flavour to speak honestly.

The menu is designed to maintain a high standard in every preparation.

Rustic bread, served with citrus butter or extra virgin olive oil, sets the tone for a menu that includes fish, meat and vegetable-based dishes. Highlights include tuna tartare with grated Ibizan lemon, Roman-style artichoke with truffle sabayon and creamy rice with prawn carpaccio.

The product is carefully selected. / Finca La Plaza

The selection continues with fish such as sea bass, turbot and grilled octopus. Among the meat dishes, Wagyu, Tarragona chicken and the smoked pork rib hot dog stand out. The experience is completed by a wine cellar with more than 300 references and homemade desserts.

Finca La Plaza offers a refined interpretation of Mediterranean cuisine. A place where luxury is found in excellent produce, precise cooking and kind, thoughtful service.