The 10 best trail running routes in Ibiza: discover the island's mountain paradise

Ibiza's mountains, forests and dramatic coastline make it one of the Mediterranean's most rewarding destinations for trail running. Scenic ascents, technical descents and panoramic sea views are never far away, while the island's year-round mild climate means there is rarely a bad time to hit the trails.

Whether you are training for your next race or simply looking to explore Ibiza beyond its beaches, these ten spectacular routes combine challenging terrain with some of the island's most breathtaking landscapes.

From panoramic summits to hidden coves and dramatic cliffs overlooking the sea, trail running provides a unique way to discover Ibiza's natural beauty while escaping the crowds.

Here are ten of the island's most spectacular mountain trails.

1. Sa Talaia: conquer Ibiza's highest peak

At 475 metres above sea level, sa Talaia is the highest point on the island and one of the most iconic trail running routes in Ibiza.

Starting from the charming village of Sant Josep de sa Talaia, this five-kilometre return route climbs through fragrant pine forests and rocky mountain paths before reaching the summit.

Views from sa Talaia. / Javier Duran - iStock

The effort is richly rewarded with breathtaking panoramic views across Ibiza and, on clear days, as far as neighbouring Formentera.

Although relatively short, the ascent is demanding enough to provide an excellent hill workout for experienced runners.

2. Es Broll de Buscastell: a run through Ibiza's rural heart

Located in the centre of the island, es Broll de Buscastell offers a completely different trail running experience.

This ten-kilometre circuit passes through fertile valleys, traditional terraced farmland and ancient irrigation channels that have shaped Ibiza's rural landscape for centuries.

Es Broll de Buscastell. / iStock

The gentle gradients make this an excellent choice for intermediate runners or those looking for a more relaxed outing while still enjoying beautiful scenery.

During spring, the surrounding countryside bursts into colour, making this one of the island's most picturesque routes.

3. Cala d'Albarca: spectacular coastal running

For runners seeking a greater challenge, the trail to Cala d'Albarca is one of Ibiza's finest coastal adventures.

Beginning near Sant Mateu, this twelve-kilometre route combines forest tracks with steep ascents leading to dramatic limestone cliffs overlooking the Mediterranean.

Landscape with Cala d'Albarca shore. / iStock

The constantly changing scenery and uninterrupted sea views make this one of the island's favourite routes among experienced trail runners.

4. Puig de sa Capelleta: Ibiza's hidden gem

Away from the more popular trails lies the peaceful Puig de sa Capelleta loop.

Located close to Sant Josep, this eight-kilometre circular route climbs gently through dense pine woodland before reaching a small hilltop chapel.

From the summit, runners are rewarded with sweeping views across Ibiza's southern coastline.

Its peaceful atmosphere and limited foot traffic make this route ideal for those seeking solitude and immersion in nature.

5. Es Vedrà viewpoint: running towards an icon

Few places symbolise Ibiza quite like the legendary rock island of es Vedrà.

Starting near Cala d'Hort, this six-kilometre trail gradually ascends towards one of the island's most famous viewpoints. Although sections of the route are rocky, it remains accessible for runners with moderate experience.

Es Vedrà viewpoints. / iStock

Sunrise and sunset transform the landscape into one of the most unforgettable running experiences in the Mediterranean, as the silhouette of es Vedrà rises dramatically from the sea.

6. Sant Joan to Portinatx: the ultimate coastal adventure

One of the island's longest and most demanding routes links Sant Joan de Labritja with the northern resort of Portinatx.

Covering approximately fifteen kilometres, the trail passes through mountain terrain, shaded forests and rugged coastal paths with spectacular cliff-top views.

Along the way, runners encounter secluded beaches and hidden coves that perfectly showcase Ibiza's untouched northern coastline.

Moscarter lighthouse in Portinatx. / iStock

This route is best suited to experienced trail runners looking for both distance and elevation.

7. Cala Llonga to Sol d'en Serra: a scenic route for every runner

Not every trail in Ibiza requires advanced technical ability.

The five-kilometre route connecting Cala Llonga with Sol d'en Serra offers an enjoyable combination of paved paths, woodland trails and gentle climbs.

With magnificent coastal views and manageable gradients, it is an excellent option for beginners, holidaymakers or anyone looking for a shorter scenic run.

8. Torre des Savinar: the pirate tower challenge

Known locally as the Pirate Tower, Torre des Savinar is one of Ibiza's most recognisable historical landmarks.

This seven-kilometre return route starts close to Cala d'Hort before climbing towards the 18th-century watchtower, which was originally built to defend the island from pirate attacks.

Torre des Savinar. / iStock

The rocky terrain adds an adventurous element, while the panoramic views of es Vedrà and the surrounding coastline make every step worthwhile.

9. Puig de Missa: a short climb rich in history

Situated in Santa Eulària des Riu, the climb to Puig de Missa offers an ideal hill training session.

Although only three kilometres long, the route features steep gradients that provide an excellent cardiovascular workout.

At the summit stands the historic fortified church of Puig de Missa, one of Ibiza's most important cultural landmarks, offering impressive views across the surrounding countryside.

Puig de Missa. / iStock

10. Ses Balandres: Ibiza's ultimate technical trail

For experienced trail runners seeking a real challenge, ses Balandres is one of Ibiza's most demanding routes.

Located near Santa Agnès de Corona, this eight-kilometre trail descends steeply towards a remote cove via loose rocks, rugged terrain and narrow mountain paths.

Its technical nature requires careful footing, but the untouched landscape and feeling of complete isolation make it one of the island's most rewarding trail running experiences.

Descent towards ses Balandres, in the municipality of Sant Antoni. / iStock

Trail running tips for Ibiza

Before setting off, it is worth following a few simple recommendations to ensure a safe and enjoyable run.

Wear trail running shoes with excellent grip to cope with rocky and uneven terrain.

with excellent grip to cope with rocky and uneven terrain. Carry plenty of water, particularly during the warmer months, as many trails have no drinking water available.

particularly during the warmer months, as many trails have no drinking water available. Download your route in advance or use a GPS navigation app , as some paths are only lightly signposted.

, as some paths are only lightly signposted. Plan your run for early morning or late afternoon to avoid the hottest part of the day during summer.

for early morning or late afternoon to avoid the hottest part of the day during summer. Respect Ibiza's natural environment by remaining on designated trails and leaving no trace behind.

Discover a different side of Ibiza

Ibiza offers far more than world-famous beaches and nightlife. Its mountainous interior, rugged coastline and extensive network of scenic trails reveal an island that is perfect for outdoor adventure.

Whether you are climbing to the summit of sa Talaia, enjoying the legendary views of es Vedrà, exploring the dramatic cliffs of Cala d'Albarca or tackling the technical descent to ses Balandres, every route offers a unique perspective of Ibiza's spectacular natural landscape.

Combined with its mild Mediterranean climate, which allows comfortable running throughout much of the year, Ibiza has firmly established itself as one of Europe's leading destinations for trail running.

So lace up your trainers, embrace the challenge and discover why Ibiza is a true paradise for trail runners looking to combine sport, nature and unforgettable scenery.